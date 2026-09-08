A luxury hotel in the Russian city of Sochi witnessed an unusual incident when a brown bear stormed through the hotel's corridors, roaming freely and causing a panic that nearly turned into a tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured the moment the bear entered one of the corridors before turning behind a wall, after which a hotel employee was seen entering the same corridor unaware of what awaited him, before he fled in a matter of seconds as if escaping certain death.

Although the bear ran after the man, it quickly changed direction and left the area without injuring anyone, according to the Russian channel (REN TV) that published the circulating video of the incident. Subsequent footage showed the same bear wandering in one of the area's streets, before retreating in fear due to the screams of several vacationers.

Concerns have increased among local residents and visitors, as many are now avoiding going out for walks for fear of encountering the bear again, especially since the hotel where the incident occurred is considered one of the most luxurious in Sochi, with the cost of staying in a double room reaching about 37,000 rubles, while rooms overlooking the mountains exceed 44,000 rubles per night.

Data from the Sochi National Park indicates a significant rise in the appearance of brown bears within residential areas and mountain resorts, with about 150 sightings recorded during the first five months of 2026, which is double the number recorded in the previous year, reflecting an increase in the interaction between wildlife and tourism activities in the area.