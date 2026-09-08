شهد أحد الفنادق الفاخرة في مدينة سوتشي الروسية حادثًا غير مألوف بعدما اقتحم دبّ بني ممرات الفندق وتجول فيها بحرية، متسببًا في حالة ذعر كادت أن تتحول إلى مأساة. فقد وثّقت كاميرات المراقبة لحظة دخول الدب إلى أحد الممرات قبل أن ينعطف خلف جدار، ليظهر بعدها موظف الفندق وهو يدخل الممر نفسه دون أن يدرك ما ينتظره، قبل أن يفرّ هاربًا خلال ثوانٍ قليلة وكأنه يهرب من موت محقق.

ورغم أن الدب ركض خلف الرجل، فإنه سرعان ما غيّر اتجاهه وغادر المكان دون أن يصيب أحدًا، وفق ما نقلته قناة (REN TV) الروسية التي نشرت الفيديو المتداول للحادثة. كما أظهرت مشاهد لاحقة الدب نفسه وهو يتجول في أحد شوارع المنطقة، قبل أن يتراجع مذعورًا إثر صرخات أطلقها عدد من المصطافين.

وتزايدت المخاوف بين سكان المنطقة وزوارها، إذ بات كثيرون يتجنّبون الخروج في نزهات خشية مواجهة الدب مجددًا، خاصة أن الفندق الذي شهد الحادثة يُعد من أفخم فنادق سوتشي، حيث تصل تكلفة الإقامة في غرفة مزدوجة إلى نحو 37 ألف روبل، بينما تتجاوز الغرف المطلة على الجبال 44 ألف روبل لليلة الواحدة.

وتشير بيانات محمية سوتشي الوطنية إلى ارتفاع ملحوظ في ظهور الدببة البنية داخل المناطق السكنية والمنتجعات الجبلية، إذ سُجل نحو 150 ظهورًا خلال الأشهر الخمسة الأولى من عام 2026، وهو ضعف العدد المسجل خلال العام السابق، ما يعكس تزايد الاحتكاك بين الحياة البرية والأنشطة السياحية في المنطقة.