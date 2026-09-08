شهد أحد الفنادق الفاخرة في مدينة سوتشي الروسية حادثًا غير مألوف بعدما اقتحم دبّ بني ممرات الفندق وتجول فيها بحرية، متسببًا في حالة ذعر كادت أن تتحول إلى مأساة. فقد وثّقت كاميرات المراقبة لحظة دخول الدب إلى أحد الممرات قبل أن ينعطف خلف جدار، ليظهر بعدها موظف الفندق وهو يدخل الممر نفسه دون أن يدرك ما ينتظره، قبل أن يفرّ هاربًا خلال ثوانٍ قليلة وكأنه يهرب من موت محقق.
ورغم أن الدب ركض خلف الرجل، فإنه سرعان ما غيّر اتجاهه وغادر المكان دون أن يصيب أحدًا، وفق ما نقلته قناة (REN TV) الروسية التي نشرت الفيديو المتداول للحادثة. كما أظهرت مشاهد لاحقة الدب نفسه وهو يتجول في أحد شوارع المنطقة، قبل أن يتراجع مذعورًا إثر صرخات أطلقها عدد من المصطافين.
وتزايدت المخاوف بين سكان المنطقة وزوارها، إذ بات كثيرون يتجنّبون الخروج في نزهات خشية مواجهة الدب مجددًا، خاصة أن الفندق الذي شهد الحادثة يُعد من أفخم فنادق سوتشي، حيث تصل تكلفة الإقامة في غرفة مزدوجة إلى نحو 37 ألف روبل، بينما تتجاوز الغرف المطلة على الجبال 44 ألف روبل لليلة الواحدة.
وتشير بيانات محمية سوتشي الوطنية إلى ارتفاع ملحوظ في ظهور الدببة البنية داخل المناطق السكنية والمنتجعات الجبلية، إذ سُجل نحو 150 ظهورًا خلال الأشهر الخمسة الأولى من عام 2026، وهو ضعف العدد المسجل خلال العام السابق، ما يعكس تزايد الاحتكاك بين الحياة البرية والأنشطة السياحية في المنطقة.
A luxury hotel in the Russian city of Sochi witnessed an unusual incident when a brown bear stormed through the hotel's corridors, roaming freely and causing a panic that nearly turned into a tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured the moment the bear entered one of the corridors before turning behind a wall, after which a hotel employee was seen entering the same corridor unaware of what awaited him, before he fled in a matter of seconds as if escaping certain death.
Although the bear ran after the man, it quickly changed direction and left the area without injuring anyone, according to the Russian channel (REN TV) that published the circulating video of the incident. Subsequent footage showed the same bear wandering in one of the area's streets, before retreating in fear due to the screams of several vacationers.
Concerns have increased among local residents and visitors, as many are now avoiding going out for walks for fear of encountering the bear again, especially since the hotel where the incident occurred is considered one of the most luxurious in Sochi, with the cost of staying in a double room reaching about 37,000 rubles, while rooms overlooking the mountains exceed 44,000 rubles per night.
Data from the Sochi National Park indicates a significant rise in the appearance of brown bears within residential areas and mountain resorts, with about 150 sightings recorded during the first five months of 2026, which is double the number recorded in the previous year, reflecting an increase in the interaction between wildlife and tourism activities in the area.