كشف فريق بحثي برازيلي نتائج مثيرة للقلق بعد تحليل 53 سمكة من نوع التونة الوثابة، أحد أكثر الأنواع استهلاكًا حول العالم، حيث أظهرت الفحوص المجهرية أن نسبة كبيرة من هذه الأسماك تحتوي على أعداد هائلة من الديدان واليرقات.

وبحسب الدراسة المنشورة عبر موقع (ساينس أليرت)، فإن نحو 96% من العينات التي خضعت للتحليل كانت تحتوي على ما يقارب 1600 دودة في السمكة الواحدة، تتركز معظمها في الأمعاء، ثم في النسيج العضلي والمعدة. وتكتسب النتائج أهمية إضافية كون هذا النوع من التونة يُصدَّر عالميًا بكميات ضخمة، إذ تجاوز إنتاج البرازيل منه ثلاثة ملايين طن عام 2022.

ورغم أن وجود اليرقات في الأسماك ليس أمرًا جديدًا، فإن حجم انتشارها في هذا النوع تحديدًا يثير مخاوف تتعلق بسلامة الاستهلاك، خصوصًا عند تناول التونة النيئة في أطباق السوشي أو الأطباق المحلية غير المطهوة.

ويؤكد الباحثون أن الوقاية ممكنة عبر خطوات بسيطة، أبرزها الطهي الجيد جدًا للسمكة، وإزالة الأمعاء والأجزاء غير الصالحة للأكل فورًا قبل التحضير، لمنع انتقال اليرقات إلى الأنسجة العضلية. ويشير الخبراء إلى أن الالتزام بهذه الإجراءات يجعل تناول التونة آمنًا، رغم النتائج الصادمة للدراسة.