A Brazilian research team has revealed concerning results after analyzing 53 specimens of skipjack tuna, one of the most consumed species worldwide, as microscopic examinations showed that a significant number of these fish contain vast amounts of worms and larvae.

According to the study published on the (Science Alert) website, about 96% of the samples analyzed contained nearly 1,600 worms in a single fish, with most concentrated in the intestines, followed by the muscle tissue and stomach. The results are particularly significant as this type of tuna is exported globally in massive quantities, with Brazil's production exceeding three million tons in 2022.

Although the presence of larvae in fish is not a new phenomenon, the extent of their prevalence in this specific type raises concerns regarding safety for consumption, especially when eating raw tuna in sushi dishes or other uncooked local dishes.

Researchers confirm that prevention is possible through simple steps, the most important of which is cooking the fish very well and promptly removing the intestines and inedible parts before preparation to prevent the transfer of larvae to the muscle tissues. Experts indicate that adhering to these measures makes consuming tuna safe, despite the shocking results of the study.