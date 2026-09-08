تواصل فرق الإنقاذ في نيبال جهودها المكثفة للوصول إلى عشرات العمال المحاصرين داخل ثلاثة أنفاق تابعة لمشاريع للطاقة الكهرومائية، وذلك بعد مرور أسبوعين على الفيضانات المدمرة التي اجتاحت مناطق واسعة من جبال الهيمالايا وامتدت آثارها إلى التبت الصينية، مخلفةً آلاف المفقودين ومئات الضحايا.

وتعرض ما لا يقل عن 11 مشروعًا للطاقة الكهرومائية لأضرار جسيمة بعدما انهار نهر جليدي على الحدود بين نيبال والصين في 26 أغسطس، ما أدى إلى طمر مداخل الأنفاق تحت كميات هائلة من الطين والأنقاض، وعزل العمال داخلها.

وقال دارما راج أوبريتي، رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للحد من مخاطر الكوارث: إن التركيز الأكبر ينصب على مشروع تشيليمي للطاقة الكهرومائية، حيث يُعتقد بوجود عمال محاصرين؛ نظرًا لوجود مرافق داخلية يمكن أن توفر لهم الطعام لفترة محدودة. كما تعمل الفرق على فتح ممرات في أنفاق مشروعي أبر تريشولي 3 إيه و3 بي، اللذين يربط بينهما نفق داخلي، وقد جرى تزويدهما بالأكسجين عبر أنابيب خاصة، إلى جانب إرسال معدات جديدة لتسهيل عمليات الوصول.

وأكد رئيس الوزراء باليندرا شاه أن الحكومة لن تتراخى في عمليات البحث والإنقاذ، مشيرًا إلى أن الجهود الحالية تعكس الحس الإنساني للشعب النيبالي. وتشير تقديرات الجيش إلى أن نحو 121 شخصًا من أصل 900 مفقود في مشاريع الطاقة قد يكونون داخل الأنفاق، بينما كان آخرون يعملون في مواقع مختلفة خارج الشبكة الداخلية.

وخلال الأيام الماضية، تمكنت فرق الإنقاذ من إخراج أربعة ناجين؛ بينهم مواطن صيني وعاملان في قطاع الطاقة، إضافة إلى امرأة نيبالية انتُشلت من منزلها المدفون.

وتؤكد الإحصاءات الرسمية أن الانهيار الطيني أودى بحياة ما لا يقل عن 1399 شخصًا، فيما لا يزال أكثر من 5400 في عداد المفقودين في نيبال والتبت، وسط تأكيد البلدين أن تغير المناخ كان العامل الرئيس وراء الانهيار الجليدي الذي تسبب في الكارثة.