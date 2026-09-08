The rescue teams in Nepal continue their intensive efforts to reach dozens of workers trapped inside three tunnels belonging to hydropower projects, two weeks after devastating floods swept across vast areas of the Himalayas, with effects extending to Chinese Tibet, leaving thousands missing and hundreds dead.

At least 11 hydropower projects have suffered severe damage after a glacier collapsed on the border between Nepal and China on August 26, burying the entrances of the tunnels under massive amounts of mud and debris, isolating the workers inside.

Dharma Raj Upreti, head of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Authority, stated that the main focus is on the Chilime hydropower project, where it is believed that trapped workers exist; as there are internal facilities that can provide them with food for a limited time. The teams are also working to open passages in the tunnels of the Upper Trishuli 3A and 3B projects, which are connected by an internal tunnel, and they have been supplied with oxygen through special pipes, in addition to sending new equipment to facilitate access operations.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah confirmed that the government will not relent in its search and rescue operations, noting that the current efforts reflect the humanitarian spirit of the Nepali people. Army estimates suggest that about 121 people out of 900 missing in the energy projects may be inside the tunnels, while others were working at various sites outside the internal network.

In recent days, rescue teams have managed to bring out four survivors; including a Chinese national and two energy sector workers, along with a Nepali woman who was pulled from her buried home.

Official statistics confirm that the mudslide has claimed the lives of at least 1,399 people, while more than 5,400 remain missing in Nepal and Tibet, with both countries affirming that climate change was the main factor behind the glacier collapse that caused the disaster.



