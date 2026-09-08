أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، اليوم، أن هجمات الحوثيين على السعودية ستأتي بنتائج عكسية وتلحق الضرر بالاقتصاد العالمي.
وقال لافروف خلال استقباله وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في العاصمة الروسية موسكو، إنه من غير المقبول حل القضايا بالوسائل العسكرية.
جهود التهدئة بالمنطقة
وأوضح لافروف أن بلاده والسعودية ستعملان معا بشكل وثيق وفق إطار عمل تحالف «أوبك+» الذي يضم منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك) وحلفاء آخرين.
وأشار إلى اهتمام بلاده بالمساعدة في الجهود الرامية إلى التهدئة في المنطقة.
وأكد وزير الخارجية الروسي خلال محادثةاته مع الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، اهتمام موسكو بالمساهمة في جهود التهدئة بالمنطقة.
دعم أسواق الطاقة العالمية
من جهته، قال وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان: «إن التعاون مع روسيا، بما في ذلك في إطار تحالف أوبك+، أثبت أهميته في دعم أسواق الطاقة العالمية».
وأضاف خلال زيارة لموسكو: «يشمل التعاون السعودي الروسي طيفاً واسعاً من القطاعات السياسية والاقتصادية، وهو ما أثبت أهميته في دعم أسواق الطاقة العالمية».
ويأتي اللقاء في إطار الاتصالات والمشاورات السياسية بين السعودية وروسيا بشأن القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، ومناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع والجهود الدبلوماسية المرتبطة بها.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed today that the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia will have counterproductive results and harm the global economy.
Lavrov stated during his meeting with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah in the Russian capital, Moscow, that it is unacceptable to resolve issues through military means.
Efforts for De-escalation in the Region
He explained that his country and Saudi Arabia will work closely together within the framework of the "OPEC+" alliance, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other allies.
He noted his country's interest in assisting efforts aimed at de-escalation in the region.
During his discussions with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Russian Foreign Minister emphasized Moscow's interest in contributing to de-escalation efforts in the region.
Supporting Global Energy Markets
For his part, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said: "Cooperation with Russia, including within the OPEC+ framework, has proven its importance in supporting global energy markets."
He added during his visit to Moscow: "Saudi-Russian cooperation encompasses a wide range of political and economic sectors, which has proven its significance in supporting global energy markets."
The meeting comes as part of the political communications and consultations between Saudi Arabia and Russia regarding regional and international issues, and to discuss the latest developments and the diplomatic efforts related to them.