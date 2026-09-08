أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، اليوم، أن هجمات الحوثيين على السعودية ستأتي بنتائج عكسية وتلحق الضرر بالاقتصاد العالمي.

وقال لافروف خلال استقباله وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في العاصمة الروسية موسكو، إنه من غير المقبول حل القضايا بالوسائل العسكرية.

جهود التهدئة بالمنطقة

وأوضح لافروف أن بلاده والسعودية ستعملان معا بشكل وثيق وفق إطار عمل تحالف «أوبك+» الذي يضم منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك) وحلفاء آخرين.

وأشار إلى اهتمام بلاده بالمساعدة في الجهود الرامية إلى التهدئة في المنطقة.

وأكد وزير الخارجية الروسي خلال محادثةاته مع الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، اهتمام موسكو بالمساهمة في جهود التهدئة بالمنطقة.

دعم أسواق الطاقة العالمية

من جهته، قال وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان: «إن التعاون مع روسيا، بما في ذلك في إطار تحالف أوبك+، أثبت أهميته في دعم أسواق الطاقة العالمية».

وأضاف خلال زيارة لموسكو: «يشمل التعاون السعودي الروسي طيفاً واسعاً من القطاعات السياسية والاقتصادية، وهو ما أثبت أهميته في دعم أسواق الطاقة العالمية».

ويأتي اللقاء في إطار الاتصالات والمشاورات السياسية بين السعودية وروسيا بشأن القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، ومناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع والجهود الدبلوماسية المرتبطة بها.