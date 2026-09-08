Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed today that the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia will have counterproductive results and harm the global economy.

Lavrov stated during his meeting with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah in the Russian capital, Moscow, that it is unacceptable to resolve issues through military means.

Efforts for De-escalation in the Region

He explained that his country and Saudi Arabia will work closely together within the framework of the "OPEC+" alliance, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other allies.

He noted his country's interest in assisting efforts aimed at de-escalation in the region.

During his discussions with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Russian Foreign Minister emphasized Moscow's interest in contributing to de-escalation efforts in the region.

Supporting Global Energy Markets

For his part, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said: "Cooperation with Russia, including within the OPEC+ framework, has proven its importance in supporting global energy markets."

He added during his visit to Moscow: "Saudi-Russian cooperation encompasses a wide range of political and economic sectors, which has proven its significance in supporting global energy markets."

The meeting comes as part of the political communications and consultations between Saudi Arabia and Russia regarding regional and international issues, and to discuss the latest developments and the diplomatic efforts related to them.