Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed that Saudi Arabia will not hesitate to defend itself against any aggressions, stressing that it will use all available means to protect its interests, while keeping the door open for diplomatic solutions to deal with the Houthi group. This was reported by Al Arabiya.net.



Confronting Aggressions and Protecting Interests



Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated: "Saudi Arabia will not hesitate to support what serves the interests of Yemen and the region," affirming that the Kingdom will use all available means to protect its interests and defend itself against aggressions. Speaking about the Houthi escalation, the Foreign Minister said: "The Houthi has opened a door for itself that it cannot bear," considering that the group is trying to export its internal problems in Yemen to Saudi Arabia. He added that the Houthis resort to violence whenever they find themselves in a difficult situation, pointing out that the group insists on imposing more suffering on the Yemeni people instead of responsibly engaging in the political process.



The Door to Diplomacy Remains Open



Nevertheless, Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed that the path for diplomacy to deal with the Houthis remains open, affirming the continued possibility of resorting to political solutions to address the crisis. He explained that the legitimate Yemeni government has provided an opportunity for responsible negotiations with the Houthis, but the group, according to the Foreign Minister, prefers to prioritize its narrow personal interests over the interests of Yemen and its people.



The statements of the Foreign Minister reflect a position that combines affirming Saudi Arabia's right to protect its security and interests and confront any aggressions, while keeping the diplomatic path open to address the crisis in a way that serves the interests of Yemen and the security and stability of the region.