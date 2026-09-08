أكد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان أن السعودية لن تتردد في الدفاع عن نفسها في مواجهة أي اعتداءات، مشدداً على أنها ستستخدم جميع الوسائل المتاحة لحماية مصالحها، في الوقت الذي أبقى فيه الباب مفتوحاً أمام الحلول الدبلوماسية للتعامل مع جماعة الحوثي. وذلك بحسب ما نشر موقع العربية. نت.
مواجهة الاعتداءات وحماية المصالح
وقال الأمير فيصل بن فرحان: «إن السعودية لن تتردد في دعم ما يحقق مصالح اليمن والمنطقة»، مؤكداً أن المملكة ستستخدم كل الوسائل المتاحة لحماية مصالحها والدفاع عن نفسها في مواجهة الاعتداءات. وفي حديثه عن التصعيد الحوثي، قال وزير الخارجي:«إن»الحوثي فتح على نفسه باباً لا يحتمله، معتبراً أن الجماعة تحاول تصدير مشكلاتها الداخلية في اليمن إلى السعودية. وأضاف أن الحوثيين يلجؤون إلى العنف كلما وجدوا أنفسهم في موقف صعب، مشيراً إلى أن الجماعة تصر على فرض المزيد من المعاناة على الشعب اليمني، بدلاً من الانخراط بمسؤولية في المسار السياسي.
باب الدبلوماسية لا يزال مفتوحاً
ورغم ذلك، أكد الأمير فيصل بن فرحان أن الطريق أمام الدبلوماسية للتعامل مع الحوثيين لا يزال مفتوحاً، في تأكيد على استمرار إمكانية اللجوء إلى الحلول السياسية لمعالجة الأزمة. وأوضح أن الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية أتاحت فرصة للتفاوض مع الحوثيين بمسؤولية، إلا أن الجماعة، بحسب وزير الخارجية، تفضل تقديم مصالحها الشخصية والضيقة على مصالح اليمن وشعبه.
وتعكس تصريحات وزير الخارجية موقفاً يجمع بين التأكيد على حق السعودية في حماية أمنها ومصالحها والتصدي لأي اعتداءات، وبين إبقاء المسار الدبلوماسي مفتوحاً أمام معالجة الأزمة بما يحقق مصالح اليمن وأمن واستقرار المنطقة.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed that Saudi Arabia will not hesitate to defend itself against any aggressions, stressing that it will use all available means to protect its interests, while keeping the door open for diplomatic solutions to deal with the Houthi group. This was reported by Al Arabiya.net.
Confronting Aggressions and Protecting Interests
Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated: "Saudi Arabia will not hesitate to support what serves the interests of Yemen and the region," affirming that the Kingdom will use all available means to protect its interests and defend itself against aggressions. Speaking about the Houthi escalation, the Foreign Minister said: "The Houthi has opened a door for itself that it cannot bear," considering that the group is trying to export its internal problems in Yemen to Saudi Arabia. He added that the Houthis resort to violence whenever they find themselves in a difficult situation, pointing out that the group insists on imposing more suffering on the Yemeni people instead of responsibly engaging in the political process.
The Door to Diplomacy Remains Open
Nevertheless, Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed that the path for diplomacy to deal with the Houthis remains open, affirming the continued possibility of resorting to political solutions to address the crisis. He explained that the legitimate Yemeni government has provided an opportunity for responsible negotiations with the Houthis, but the group, according to the Foreign Minister, prefers to prioritize its narrow personal interests over the interests of Yemen and its people.
The statements of the Foreign Minister reflect a position that combines affirming Saudi Arabia's right to protect its security and interests and confront any aggressions, while keeping the diplomatic path open to address the crisis in a way that serves the interests of Yemen and the security and stability of the region.