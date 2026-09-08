أكد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان أن السعودية لن تتردد في الدفاع عن نفسها في مواجهة أي اعتداءات، مشدداً على أنها ستستخدم جميع الوسائل المتاحة لحماية مصالحها، في الوقت الذي أبقى فيه الباب مفتوحاً أمام الحلول الدبلوماسية للتعامل مع جماعة الحوثي. وذلك بحسب ما نشر موقع العربية. نت.


مواجهة الاعتداءات وحماية المصالح


وقال الأمير فيصل بن فرحان: «إن السعودية لن تتردد في دعم ما يحقق مصالح اليمن والمنطقة»، مؤكداً أن المملكة ستستخدم كل الوسائل المتاحة لحماية مصالحها والدفاع عن نفسها في مواجهة الاعتداءات. وفي حديثه عن التصعيد الحوثي، قال وزير الخارجي:«إن»الحوثي فتح على نفسه باباً لا يحتمله، معتبراً أن الجماعة تحاول تصدير مشكلاتها الداخلية في اليمن إلى السعودية. وأضاف أن الحوثيين يلجؤون إلى العنف كلما وجدوا أنفسهم في موقف صعب، مشيراً إلى أن الجماعة تصر على فرض المزيد من المعاناة على الشعب اليمني، بدلاً من الانخراط بمسؤولية في المسار السياسي.


باب الدبلوماسية لا يزال مفتوحاً


ورغم ذلك، أكد الأمير فيصل بن فرحان أن الطريق أمام الدبلوماسية للتعامل مع الحوثيين لا يزال مفتوحاً، في تأكيد على استمرار إمكانية اللجوء إلى الحلول السياسية لمعالجة الأزمة. وأوضح أن الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية أتاحت فرصة للتفاوض مع الحوثيين بمسؤولية، إلا أن الجماعة، بحسب وزير الخارجية، تفضل تقديم مصالحها الشخصية والضيقة على مصالح اليمن وشعبه.


وتعكس تصريحات وزير الخارجية موقفاً يجمع بين التأكيد على حق السعودية في حماية أمنها ومصالحها والتصدي لأي اعتداءات، وبين إبقاء المسار الدبلوماسي مفتوحاً أمام معالجة الأزمة بما يحقق مصالح اليمن وأمن واستقرار المنطقة.