تحولت نزهة عائلية في حديقة الزوراء وسط بغداد إلى مأساة مؤلمة بعدما غرق ثلاثة أشخاص من عائلة واحدة؛ بينهم طفلة، داخل البحيرة الاصطناعية التي تُعد من أبرز مرافق الحديقة الترفيهية.

وبحسب مصادر أمنية، فإن الرجل وزوجته والطفلة كانوا يقضون وقتًا في الحديقة قبل أن تنقلب لحظات الاستجمام إلى كارثة.

نزهة تتحول لفاجعة.. غرق عائلة داخل بحيرة الزوراء

وتضاربت الروايات حول كيفية وقوع الحادث؛ إذ أفاد مصدر أمني بأن الزوجين لقيا حتفهما أثناء محاولتهما إنقاذ الطفلة التي سقطت في البحيرة، بينما رجّح مصدر في الدفاع المدني أن العائلة كانت على متن قارب ترفيهي انقلب بهم داخل المياه.

وتمكنت فرق الدفاع المدني من انتشال جثامين الضحايا الثلاثة ونقلهم إلى دائرة الطب العدلي، فيما فُتح تحقيق رسمي لكشف ملابسات الحادث الذي هزّ رواد الحديقة.

وتُعد الزوراء أكبر حدائق العراق وأكثرها شهرة، إذ تمثل متنفسًا رئيسيًا للعائلات البغدادية منذ عقود، وتضم مدينة ألعاب وبرجًا سياحيًا وحديقة حيوانات ومساحات خضراء واسعة. وقد أُنشئت في سبعينيات القرن الماضي على مساحة تتجاوز 700 ألف متر مربع، وتحيط بها أحياء بارزة في قلب العاصمة.