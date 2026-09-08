نزهة تتحول لفاجعة.. غرق عائلة داخل بحيرة الزوراء

A family outing in Al-Zawraa Park in central Baghdad turned into a painful tragedy after three people from the same family, including a child, drowned in the artificial lake, which is one of the park's main attractions.

According to security sources, the man, his wife, and the child were spending time in the park before their moments of relaxation turned into a disaster.

Conflicting accounts emerged regarding how the incident occurred; a security source reported that the couple lost their lives while trying to save the child who fell into the lake, while a source in the civil defense suggested that the family was on a recreational boat that capsized in the water.

The civil defense teams managed to recover the bodies of the three victims and transfer them to the forensic medicine department, while an official investigation was opened to uncover the circumstances of the incident that shocked the park's visitors.

Al-Zawraa is considered the largest and most famous park in Iraq, serving as a major recreational outlet for Baghdad families for decades. It includes an amusement park, a tourist tower, a zoo, and vast green spaces. Established in the 1970s, it spans over 700,000 square meters and is surrounded by prominent neighborhoods in the heart of the capital.