دان مجلس جامعة الدول العربية بشدّة الهجمات الإيرانية غير المشروعة ضد دول الخليج والأردن والعراق، معتبراً أنها انتهاك صارخ لسيادة الدول وخرق لقرار مجلس الأمن (2817) ولمبادئ القانون الدولي وحسن الجوار، وتُمثّل تهديداً مباشراً للسلم والأمن الإقليمي والدولي. وطالب إيران بالوقف الفوري والدائم لجميع الهجمات والتهديدات والامتثال الكامل لالتزاماتها الدولية.


كما دان المجلس الإغلاق غير القانوني لمضيق هرمز وعرقلة الملاحة في باب المندب عبر وكلاء إيران، مؤكداً أن هذه الأعمال تهدّد أمن الممرات البحرية والتجارة الدولية وأمن الطاقة العالمي. ورفض بشكل قاطع إنشاء إيران ما يسمى بـ«هيئة مضيق الخليج الفارسي» وفرض أي رسوم أو ترتيبات أحادية على مرور السفن، وشدّد على مسؤولية إيران عن إعادة فتح المضيق وإزالة الألغام والعوائق.


وأكد وزراء الخارجية العرب الأهمية الاستراتيجية لهرمز وباب المندب والبحر الأحمر، محذرين من أن تعطيل الملاحة ينعكس على الأمن الاقتصادي العالمي. ودعا المجلس إلى خفض التصعيد ومعالجة الخلافات عبر الحوار والدبلوماسية، ودعم المبادرات السلمية الإقليمية والدولية.


وطالب مجلس الأمن بالتحرك لضمان تنفيذ قراره (2817) واتخاذ ما يلزم لوقف التهديدات التي تستهدف حرية الملاحة. وجدّدت الدول العربية التزامها بحرية وسلامة الملاحة ورفض أي قيود أو رسوم أو ترتيبات تعيقها، مؤكدة استعدادها للعمل مع دول المنطقة والمنظمة البحرية الدولية لضمان انسياب الملاحة وفق القانون الدولي.


كما أعاد المجلس التأكيد على الحق الأصيل في الدفاع عن النفس وفق المادة (51) من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وعلى حق الدول العربية في حماية سفنها وموانئها ومنشآتها الحيوية واتخاذ التدابير الدفاعية اللازمة. وشدّد على مسؤولية إيران الدولية عن الأضرار والخسائر الناجمة عن أفعالها غير المشروعة، ودعم حق الدول المتضررة في اللجوء للآليات الدولية لضمان المساءلة وجبر الضرر.


وأعرب المجلس عن تضامن عربي كامل مع الدول المستهدفة، محذراً من خطورة استمرار الاستفزازات الإيرانية، وكلف المجموعات العربية في المنظمات الدولية بالتحرّك العاجل لحشد الدعم الدولي لحماية حرية الملاحة وأمن الممرات البحرية. كما طلب من الأمين العام متابعة تنفيذ القرار وتقديم تقرير للدورة المقبلة.