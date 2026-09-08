The Arab League Council strongly condemned the unlawful Iranian attacks against the Gulf countries, Jordan, and Iraq, considering them a blatant violation of the sovereignty of these states and a breach of Security Council Resolution (2817) and the principles of international law and good neighborliness. These actions represent a direct threat to regional and international peace and security. The Council demanded that Iran immediately and permanently cease all attacks and threats and fully comply with its international obligations.



The Council also condemned the illegal closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the obstruction of navigation in Bab al-Mandab by Iranian proxies, affirming that these actions threaten the security of maritime routes, international trade, and global energy security. It firmly rejected Iran's establishment of what it calls the "Persian Gulf Authority" and any unilateral fees or arrangements on the passage of ships, emphasizing Iran's responsibility to reopen the strait and remove mines and obstacles.



The Arab foreign ministers affirmed the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, and the Red Sea, warning that the disruption of navigation impacts global economic security. The Council called for de-escalation and the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, and for support of regional and international peaceful initiatives.



The Council called on the Security Council to act to ensure the implementation of its Resolution (2817) and to take necessary measures to stop threats targeting the freedom of navigation. The Arab states renewed their commitment to the freedom and safety of navigation and rejected any restrictions, fees, or arrangements that impede it, affirming their readiness to work with regional countries and the International Maritime Organization to ensure the flow of navigation in accordance with international law.



The Council also reiterated the inherent right to self-defense under Article (51) of the United Nations Charter, and the right of Arab states to protect their ships, ports, and vital facilities and to take necessary defensive measures. It stressed Iran's international responsibility for the damages and losses resulting from its unlawful actions, and supported the right of affected states to resort to international mechanisms to ensure accountability and redress.



The Council expressed full Arab solidarity with the targeted states, warning of the dangers of continued Iranian provocations, and tasked Arab groups in international organizations with urgent action to rally international support for the protection of freedom of navigation and the security of maritime routes. It also requested the Secretary-General to follow up on the implementation of the resolution and to provide a report for the next session.