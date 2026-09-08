فيما انتشر تريند جديد على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، يجمع بين الحنين إلى أجواء الثمانينيات ومتعة استعادة ملامح تلك الحقبة، إلا أنه أثار تساؤلات حول مصير الصور والبيانات الشخصية التي يشاركها المستخدمون عبر هذه التطبيقات.

وحذر المتخصص في تكنولوجيا المعلومات الدكتور أسامة مصطفى، من مخاطر مشاركة الصور الشخصية عبر ترندات مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكداً أن الخطورة لا تكمن في التريند نفسه، وإنما في حجم الصور والبيانات الشخصية التي يشاركها المستخدمون عبر التطبيقات المختلفة.

مشاركة الصور الشخصية

وأوضح مصطفى خلال مداخلة هاتفية لقناة «إكسترا نيوز»، اليوم، أن تريندات تحويل الصور إلى أشكال تنتمي إلى حقب زمنية مختلفة، ومن بينها تريند صور «الثمانينيات»، تشجع أعداداً كبيرة من المستخدمين على مشاركة صورهم الشخصية، لافتاً إلى أن صور الوجه تتضمن بيانات بيومترية يمكن الاستفادة منها في تطبيقات وخدمات تعتمد على تقنيات التعرف على الوجه بدلاً من كلمات المرور.

وأشار إلى أن انتشار الصور على نطاق واسع يجعل من الصعب على المستخدم التحكم في كيفية استخدامها لاحقاً، موضحاً أن الأمر لا يقتصر على التطبيق الذي يرفع المستخدم صورته إليه، وإنما يمتد إلى إمكانية إعادة تداول الصورة أو تحميلها واستخدامها من جانب أطراف أخرى.

روابط مزيفة

وحذّر خبير تكنولوجيا المعلومات من الروابط التي يتم تداولها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بهدف المشاركة في بعض التريندات، مؤكداً أن بعضها قد يكون مزيفاً أو مصمماً لإخفاء الوجهة الحقيقية للرابط.

وأضاف أن الضغط على رابط غير موثوق قد يعرّض الهاتف للاختراق ويهدد البيانات المخزنة عليه، مشدداً على ضرورة التأكد من مصدر الرابط قبل فتحه أو إدخال أي بيانات من خلاله.