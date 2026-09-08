While a new trend has spread on social media in Egypt, combining nostalgia for the atmosphere of the 1980s with the enjoyment of recalling the features of that era, it has raised questions about the fate of the photos and personal data shared by users through these applications.

Dr. Osama Mustafa, an information technology specialist, warned of the dangers of sharing personal photos through social media trends, emphasizing that the danger does not lie in the trend itself, but in the volume of photos and personal data shared by users across various applications.

Sharing Personal Photos

Mustafa explained during a phone interview with "Extra News" channel today that trends transforming photos into forms belonging to different time periods, including the "1980s" photo trend, encourage a large number of users to share their personal photos. He pointed out that facial images contain biometric data that can be utilized in applications and services relying on facial recognition technologies instead of passwords.

He noted that the widespread sharing of photos makes it difficult for users to control how they are used later, clarifying that the issue is not limited to the application where the user uploads their photo, but extends to the possibility of the photo being redistributed or downloaded and used by other parties.

Fake Links

The information technology expert warned against links that are circulated on social media for the purpose of participating in some trends, confirming that some of them may be fake or designed to hide the true destination of the link.

He added that clicking on an untrusted link may expose the phone to hacking and threaten the data stored on it, stressing the need to verify the source of the link before opening it or entering any data through it.