ضبطت قوة المهمات والواجبات الخاصة بشرطة منطقة المدينة المنورة مقيماً من الجنسية البنغلاديشية لممارسته التسول، وأوقفَت واتخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.
وحثّ الأمن العام المتبرعين على توجيه تبرعاتهم عبر المنصات الرسمية المعتمدة بما يضمن وصولها إلى مستحقيها.
ويأتي ذلك ضمن الجهود التي تبذلها وزارة الداخلية، ممثلةً بالأمن العام، في مكافحة ظاهرة التسول بمختلف صورها وأشكالها.
وتحدّد لائحة أصدرتها وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية كيفية التعامل مع المتسولين في السعودية، ونصّت على أن المتسول هو من يستجدي للحصول على مال غيره دون مقابل أو بمقابل غير مقصود بذاته، نقداً أو عيناً، بطريقة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة، في الأماكن العامة أو المحلات الخاصة أو بوسائل التقنية الحديثة، أو بأي وسيلة كانت. أما ممتهن التسول فهو كل من قُبض عليه يمارس التسول للمرة الثانية أو أكثر.
A special tasks and duties force of the Madinah region police apprehended a resident of Bangladeshi nationality for practicing begging, and took legal action against him.
The public security urged donors to direct their donations through the approved official platforms to ensure they reach those in need.
This comes as part of the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior, represented by public security, to combat the phenomenon of begging in all its forms and manifestations.
A regulation issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development specifies how to deal with beggars in Saudi Arabia, stating that a beggar is someone who solicits to obtain someone else's money without compensation or for compensation that is not intended for itself, whether in cash or in kind, directly or indirectly, in public places or private shops, or through modern technology, or by any means. Meanwhile, a professional beggar is anyone who has been caught begging for the second time or more.