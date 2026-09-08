A special tasks and duties force of the Madinah region police apprehended a resident of Bangladeshi nationality for practicing begging, and took legal action against him.

The public security urged donors to direct their donations through the approved official platforms to ensure they reach those in need.

This comes as part of the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior, represented by public security, to combat the phenomenon of begging in all its forms and manifestations.

A regulation issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development specifies how to deal with beggars in Saudi Arabia, stating that a beggar is someone who solicits to obtain someone else's money without compensation or for compensation that is not intended for itself, whether in cash or in kind, directly or indirectly, in public places or private shops, or through modern technology, or by any means. Meanwhile, a professional beggar is anyone who has been caught begging for the second time or more.