ضبطت قوة المهمات والواجبات الخاصة بشرطة منطقة المدينة المنورة مقيماً من الجنسية البنغلاديشية لممارسته التسول، وأوقفَت واتخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وحثّ الأمن العام المتبرعين على توجيه تبرعاتهم عبر المنصات الرسمية المعتمدة بما يضمن وصولها إلى مستحقيها.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن الجهود التي تبذلها وزارة الداخلية، ممثلةً بالأمن العام، في مكافحة ظاهرة التسول بمختلف صورها وأشكالها.

وتحدّد لائحة أصدرتها وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية كيفية التعامل مع المتسولين في السعودية، ونصّت على أن المتسول هو من يستجدي للحصول على مال غيره دون مقابل أو بمقابل غير مقصود بذاته، نقداً أو عيناً، بطريقة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة، في الأماكن العامة أو المحلات الخاصة أو بوسائل التقنية الحديثة، أو بأي وسيلة كانت. أما ممتهن التسول فهو كل من قُبض عليه يمارس التسول للمرة الثانية أو أكثر.