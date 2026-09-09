في ظل تصاعد حظوظ اليمين المتطرف واليسار الراديكالي، تواجه قوى الوسط في فرنسا اختباراً متزايد الصعوبة مع اقتراب انتخابات الرئاسة في 2027.


وتتنافس أسماء بارزة من معسكر الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون على قيادة الوسط، لكن غياب التوافق بشأن مرشح موحد يعزز فرص مارين لوبان مرشحة «التجمع الوطني» اليميني، وجان لوك ميلانشون مرشح حزب «فرنسا الأبية» اليساري، في الوصول إلى جولة الإعادة.


ذكرت «بوليتيكو» أن كبار ممثلي المرشحين الوسطيين المتنافسين في فرنسا، ويجتمعون اليوم (الأربعاء)، لمحاولة تحديد الشخصية الأوفر حظاً لخوض الاستحقاق الرئاسي المقرر في ربيع 2027، وخلافة ماكرون، لكن التوصل إلى مرشح موحد يمكن أن ينقذ الوسط السياسي من السحق بين طرفي المشهد المتطرف «لا يبدو مطروحاً في الوقت الحالي».


وتتزايد مخاوف أنصار جابرييل أتال وإدوارد فيليب، رئيسي الوزراء السابقين في عهد ماكرون اللذين يستقطبان شريحة متقاربة من الناخبين، من أن يؤدي الصراع الداخلي بين الرجلين إلى إطالة أمد المنافسة بينهما، بما يضر بفرص المعسكر الوسطي.


تتصاعد المخاوف بالأوساط السياسية الفرنسية والأوروبية من احتمال وصول مرشحين من أقصى اليمين وأقصى اليسار إلى الجولة الثانية من انتخابات الرئاسة الفرنسية عام 2027.


وفي غياب مرشح قوي يمثله، يخشى مؤيدو المعسكر الوسطي من انزلاق الانتخابات إلى مواجهة بين لوبان من أقصى اليمين وميلانشون من أقصى اليسار، المناهضان لحلف الناتو، والمشككان في المشروع الأوروبي اللذان يثيران مخاوف الأسواق المالية.


وتُجرى جولة إعادة في الانتخابات الرئاسية إذا لم يحصل أي مرشح على أكثر من 50% من الأصوات، ويبدو أن لوبان شبه ضامنة لانتزاع أحد مقعدي الجولة الثانية، بالنظر إلى نتائجها في استطلاعات الرأي، لكن البداية القوية لحملة ميلانشون تعني أنه قد يتقدم على فيليب ويفوز بمقعد في الجولة الثانية.


ورغم الضغوط الرامية إلى العثور على منافس حقيقي للوبان، لا يبدو أن الوسطيين المتنازعين في عجلة من أمرهم لتسوية خلافاتهم.