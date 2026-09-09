In light of the rising fortunes of the far-right and the radical left, centrist forces in France are facing an increasingly difficult test as the presidential elections in 2027 approach.



Prominent names from President Emmanuel Macron's camp are competing for the leadership of the center, but the lack of consensus on a unified candidate enhances the chances of Marine Le Pen, the candidate of the far-right "National Rally," and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the candidate of the leftist "France Unbowed," reaching the runoff.



Politico reported that senior representatives of the competing centrist candidates in France are meeting today (Wednesday) to try to identify the most likely figure to run in the presidential election scheduled for Spring 2027, succeeding Macron. However, reaching a unified candidate that could save the political center from being crushed between the two extremes "does not seem to be on the table at the moment."



Concerns are growing among supporters of Gabriel Attal and Édouard Philippe, the former prime ministers under Macron who attract a similar segment of voters, that the internal conflict between the two men could prolong their competition, harming the chances of the centrist camp.



Fears are escalating within French and European political circles about the possibility of candidates from the far-right and far-left reaching the second round of the French presidential elections in 2027.



In the absence of a strong candidate representing them, centrist supporters fear that the elections may devolve into a showdown between Le Pen from the far-right and Mélenchon from the far-left, both of whom oppose NATO and are skeptical of the European project, raising concerns in financial markets.



A runoff in the presidential election is held if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, and Le Pen appears almost guaranteed to secure one of the two spots in the second round, given her results in opinion polls. However, Mélenchon's strong campaign start means he could surpass Philippe and win a spot in the second round.



Despite the pressure to find a real competitor to Le Pen, the competing centrists do not seem in a hurry to resolve their differences.