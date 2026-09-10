The spokesperson for the joint forces on the western coast, Colonel Waddah Al-Dubaysh, confirmed that the real upcoming battle has been decided, and losing on a specific front does not mean stopping the liberation process but rather requires a stronger return.



Al-Dubaysh explained in an interview with "Okaz" that the liberation battle will be a wide-ranging and organized national military operation aimed at restoring state institutions and ending the coup, not just a reaction to field escalations, indicating that the liberation battle is not a media slogan but a national responsibility.



He pointed out that the Yemeni armed forces, in all their formations, face a significant national responsibility, and fighters on various fronts have proven their ability to sacrifice and endure.



The spokesperson for the joint forces expressed confidence in moving forward with unifying decisions, integrating efforts, and providing the necessary support, indicating that this opens the way for a new phase of regaining initiative and making real progress towards ending the coup and restoring the state.



Unity of Military Decision



Al-Dubaysh noted that unifying military decisions and support under the umbrella of the unified command of the Yemeni armed forces represents a fundamental step towards achieving the aspirations of the Yemeni people, emphasizing that coordination between the joint forces, the national resistance, the Giants Brigades, the Homeland Shield, and other military formations, along with unifying operations rooms, exchanging information, and integrating roles, is the most important focus that can transform scattered capabilities into a more effective and disciplined national force.



The spokesperson for the national resistance praised Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in supporting the capabilities of government forces and enhancing their readiness through training, equipping, logistical support, and all forms of assistance.



Readiness for the Upcoming Battle



Al-Dubaysh revealed that the joint forces on the western coast are reorganizing their ranks to proceed with the process of regaining areas that have fallen into the hands of the Houthi militia, indicating that battles are a process of advance and retreat, and the return will be stronger.



He pointed out that the joint forces, in their various formations, represent a fundamental pillar in the Yemeni armed forces in defending liberated areas, protecting civilians, and securing vital roads and facilities, noting that they possess accumulated combat experience through years of confrontations.



Al-Dubaysh stated: "The retreat that occurred in the field is not the end of the road," clarifying that the areas that have fallen will undoubtedly be regained.



He added: "The battle is one of advance and retreat, and losing a battle does not mean losing the war because the war is still ongoing and will not stop until all of Yemen is liberated, and it will not be limited to regaining only the areas that have fallen."



A New Phase in the Course of Confrontation



Al-Dubaysh affirmed that the current developments may represent the beginning of a new phase in the course of confrontation, especially with the expansion of operations and the emergence of indicators of activating multiple fronts, believing that what is happening today in terms of events and battles in the field is subject to change and regaining the initiative.



Data on Liberation Operations



The spokesperson for the joint forces explained that the recent developments in the course of events require reorganizing ranks and regaining the initiative in a very short time, adding: "The liberation process is not measured solely by the number of fighters or the size of armament, but requires the integration of forces, sustainability of supply, efficiency of command and control, clarity of objectives, and the ability to manage operations within a unified national vision."



Al-Dubaysh emphasized by saying: "Dealing with field data requires great responsibility, away from exaggeration or declaring resolution before it is complete."



A Comprehensive National Project



In conclusion, the spokesperson for the joint forces on the western coast stated: "The liberation battle must be a comprehensive national project based on state institutions and accommodating various forces that believe in the republic, away from narrow calculations, and military resolution, no matter how important, cannot be completed without a political and administrative project capable of establishing security and stability and rebuilding state institutions."