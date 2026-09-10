أكد المتحدث باسم القوات المشتركة في الساحل الغربي، العقيد وضاح الدبيش أن المعركة الحقيقية القادمة اتُّخذ قرارها ولا تعني الخسارة في جبهة محددة التوقف عن استكمال التحرير بل تتطلب العودة بشكل أقوى.
وأوضح الدبيش في حديث لـ «عكاظ» أن معركة التحرير ستكون عملية عسكرية واسعة ووطنية منظمة تستهدف استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء الانقلاب، لا مجرد رد فعل على تصعيد ميداني، مبيناً أن معركة التحرير ليست شعاراً إعلامياً، بل مسؤولية وطنية.
ولفت إلى أن القوات المسلحة اليمنية بكافة تشكيلاتها تقف أمام مسؤولية وطنية كبيرة، وقد أثبت المقاتلون في مختلف الجبهات قدرتهم على التضحية والصمود.
وأعرب المتحدث باسم القوات المشتركة عن ثقته في المضي بتوحيد القرار وتكامل الجهود وتوفير الإسناد اللازم، مبيناً أنه يفتح الطريق أمام مرحلة جديدة من استعادة المبادرة وتحقيق تقدم حقيقي نحو إنهاء الانقلاب واستعادة الدولة.
وحدة القرار العسكري
وأشار الدبيش إلى أن توحيد القرار العسكري والإسناد تحت مظلة القيادة الموحدة للقوات المسلحة اليمنية يمثل خطوة جوهرية لتحقيق تطلعات الشعب اليمني، مؤكداً أن التنسيق بين القوات المشتركة والمقاومة الوطنية وألوية العمالقة ودرع الوطن وبقية التشكيلات العسكرية، وتوحيد غرف العمليات وتبادل المعلومات وتكامل الأدوار، هو أهم ما يمكن التركيز عليه ومن شأنه تحويل القدرات المتفرقة إلى قوة وطنية أكثر فاعلية وانضباطاً.
وأشاد المتحدث باسم المقاومة الوطنية بالدور المحوري للسعودية، في دعم قدرات القوات الحكومية وتعزيز جاهزيتها، من خلال التدريب والتجهيز والإسناد اللوجستي وكافة أشكال الدعم.
الجاهزية للمعركة القادمة
وضاح الدبش
وكشف الدبيش أن القوات المشتركة في الساحل الغربي تعيد ترتيب صفوفها للمضي في عملية استعادة المناطق التي سقطت بيد الميليشيا الحوثية، مبيناً أن المعارك عملية كر وفر وأن العودة سوف تكون أقوى.
ولفت إلى أن القوات المشتركة بمختلف تشكيلاتها تمثل ركيزة أساسية في القوات المسلحة اليمنية في الدفاع عن المناطق المحررة وحماية المدنيين وتأمين الطرق والمنشآت الحيوية، مشيراً إلى أنها تمتلك خبرة قتالية متراكمة عبر سنوات من المواجهات.
وقال الدبيش: «التراجع الذي حصل في الميدان ليس نهاية المطاف»، موضحاً أن المناطق التي سقطت سوف يتم استعادتها دون شك في ذلك.
وأضاف: «المعركة كر وفر والخسارة في معركة لا تعني خسارة الحرب لأن الحرب لا تزال قائمة ومستمرة ولن تتوقف إلا بتحرير كامل اليمن ولن تقتصر على استعادة المناطق التي سقطت وحسب».
مرحلة جديدة في مسار المواجهة
وأكد الدبيش أن التطورات الراهنة قد تمثل بداية مرحلة جديدة في مسار المواجهة، خصوصاً مع اتساع نطاق العمليات وظهور مؤشرات على تنشيط جبهات متعددة، ورأى أن ما يجري اليوم من أحداث ومعارك في الميدان قابلة للتغير في الميدان واستعادة المبادرة.
معطيات عمليات التحرير
وأوضح المتحدث باسم القوات المشتركة، أن التطورات الأخيرة في مسار الأحداث تتطلب إعادة تنظيم الصفوف واستعادة المبادرة في وقت قصير جداً، مضيفاً: «عملية التحرير لا تُقاس فقط بعدد المقاتلين أو حجم التسليح، بل تتطلب تكامل القوات واستدامة الإمداد وكفاءة القيادة والسيطرة ووضوح الأهداف والقدرة على إدارة العمليات ضمن رؤية وطنية موحدة».
وشدد الدبيش بالقول: «التعامل مع المعطيات الميدانية تتطلب مسؤولية كبيرة، بعيداً عن المبالغة أو إعلان الحسم قبل اكتماله».
وضاح الدبيش
مشروع وطني جامع
واختتم المتحدث باسم القوات المشتركة بالساحل الغربي حديثه بالقول: «معركة التحرير يجب أن تكون مشروعاً وطنياً جامعاً يستند إلى مؤسسات الدولة ويستوعب مختلف القوى المؤمنة بالجمهورية، بعيداً عن الحسابات الضيقة والحسم العسكري مهما بلغت أهميته لا يكتمل دون مشروع سياسي وإداري قادر على ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار وإعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة».
The spokesperson for the joint forces on the western coast, Colonel Waddah Al-Dubaysh, confirmed that the real upcoming battle has been decided, and losing on a specific front does not mean stopping the liberation process but rather requires a stronger return.
Al-Dubaysh explained in an interview with "Okaz" that the liberation battle will be a wide-ranging and organized national military operation aimed at restoring state institutions and ending the coup, not just a reaction to field escalations, indicating that the liberation battle is not a media slogan but a national responsibility.
He pointed out that the Yemeni armed forces, in all their formations, face a significant national responsibility, and fighters on various fronts have proven their ability to sacrifice and endure.
The spokesperson for the joint forces expressed confidence in moving forward with unifying decisions, integrating efforts, and providing the necessary support, indicating that this opens the way for a new phase of regaining initiative and making real progress towards ending the coup and restoring the state.
Unity of Military Decision
Al-Dubaysh noted that unifying military decisions and support under the umbrella of the unified command of the Yemeni armed forces represents a fundamental step towards achieving the aspirations of the Yemeni people, emphasizing that coordination between the joint forces, the national resistance, the Giants Brigades, the Homeland Shield, and other military formations, along with unifying operations rooms, exchanging information, and integrating roles, is the most important focus that can transform scattered capabilities into a more effective and disciplined national force.
The spokesperson for the national resistance praised Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in supporting the capabilities of government forces and enhancing their readiness through training, equipping, logistical support, and all forms of assistance.
Readiness for the Upcoming Battle
Al-Dubaysh revealed that the joint forces on the western coast are reorganizing their ranks to proceed with the process of regaining areas that have fallen into the hands of the Houthi militia, indicating that battles are a process of advance and retreat, and the return will be stronger.
He pointed out that the joint forces, in their various formations, represent a fundamental pillar in the Yemeni armed forces in defending liberated areas, protecting civilians, and securing vital roads and facilities, noting that they possess accumulated combat experience through years of confrontations.
Al-Dubaysh stated: "The retreat that occurred in the field is not the end of the road," clarifying that the areas that have fallen will undoubtedly be regained.
He added: "The battle is one of advance and retreat, and losing a battle does not mean losing the war because the war is still ongoing and will not stop until all of Yemen is liberated, and it will not be limited to regaining only the areas that have fallen."
A New Phase in the Course of Confrontation
Al-Dubaysh affirmed that the current developments may represent the beginning of a new phase in the course of confrontation, especially with the expansion of operations and the emergence of indicators of activating multiple fronts, believing that what is happening today in terms of events and battles in the field is subject to change and regaining the initiative.
Data on Liberation Operations
The spokesperson for the joint forces explained that the recent developments in the course of events require reorganizing ranks and regaining the initiative in a very short time, adding: "The liberation process is not measured solely by the number of fighters or the size of armament, but requires the integration of forces, sustainability of supply, efficiency of command and control, clarity of objectives, and the ability to manage operations within a unified national vision."
Al-Dubaysh emphasized by saying: "Dealing with field data requires great responsibility, away from exaggeration or declaring resolution before it is complete."
A Comprehensive National Project
In conclusion, the spokesperson for the joint forces on the western coast stated: "The liberation battle must be a comprehensive national project based on state institutions and accommodating various forces that believe in the republic, away from narrow calculations, and military resolution, no matter how important, cannot be completed without a political and administrative project capable of establishing security and stability and rebuilding state institutions."