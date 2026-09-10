أكد المتحدث باسم القوات المشتركة في الساحل الغربي، العقيد وضاح الدبيش أن المعركة الحقيقية القادمة اتُّخذ قرارها ولا تعني الخسارة في جبهة محددة التوقف عن استكمال التحرير بل تتطلب العودة بشكل أقوى.

وأوضح الدبيش في حديث لـ «عكاظ» أن معركة التحرير ستكون عملية عسكرية واسعة ووطنية منظمة تستهدف استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء الانقلاب، لا مجرد رد فعل على تصعيد ميداني، مبيناً أن معركة التحرير ليست شعاراً إعلامياً، بل مسؤولية وطنية.

ولفت إلى أن القوات المسلحة اليمنية بكافة تشكيلاتها تقف أمام مسؤولية وطنية كبيرة، وقد أثبت المقاتلون في مختلف الجبهات قدرتهم على التضحية والصمود.

وأعرب المتحدث باسم القوات المشتركة عن ثقته في المضي بتوحيد القرار وتكامل الجهود وتوفير الإسناد اللازم، مبيناً أنه يفتح الطريق أمام مرحلة جديدة من استعادة المبادرة وتحقيق تقدم حقيقي نحو إنهاء الانقلاب واستعادة الدولة.

وحدة القرار العسكري

وأشار الدبيش إلى أن توحيد القرار العسكري والإسناد تحت مظلة القيادة الموحدة للقوات المسلحة اليمنية يمثل خطوة جوهرية لتحقيق تطلعات الشعب اليمني، مؤكداً أن التنسيق بين القوات المشتركة والمقاومة الوطنية وألوية العمالقة ودرع الوطن وبقية التشكيلات العسكرية، وتوحيد غرف العمليات وتبادل المعلومات وتكامل الأدوار، هو أهم ما يمكن التركيز عليه ومن شأنه تحويل القدرات المتفرقة إلى قوة وطنية أكثر فاعلية وانضباطاً.

وأشاد المتحدث باسم المقاومة الوطنية بالدور المحوري للسعودية، في دعم قدرات القوات الحكومية وتعزيز جاهزيتها، من خلال التدريب والتجهيز والإسناد اللوجستي وكافة أشكال الدعم.

الجاهزية للمعركة القادمة

وضاح الدبش

وضاح الدبش

وكشف الدبيش أن القوات المشتركة في الساحل الغربي تعيد ترتيب صفوفها للمضي في عملية استعادة المناطق التي سقطت بيد الميليشيا الحوثية، مبيناً أن المعارك عملية كر وفر وأن العودة سوف تكون أقوى.

ولفت إلى أن القوات المشتركة بمختلف تشكيلاتها تمثل ركيزة أساسية في القوات المسلحة اليمنية في الدفاع عن المناطق المحررة وحماية المدنيين وتأمين الطرق والمنشآت الحيوية، مشيراً إلى أنها تمتلك خبرة قتالية متراكمة عبر سنوات من المواجهات.

وقال الدبيش: «التراجع الذي حصل في الميدان ليس نهاية المطاف»، موضحاً أن المناطق التي سقطت سوف يتم استعادتها دون شك في ذلك.

وأضاف: «المعركة كر وفر والخسارة في معركة لا تعني خسارة الحرب لأن الحرب لا تزال قائمة ومستمرة ولن تتوقف إلا بتحرير كامل اليمن ولن تقتصر على استعادة المناطق التي سقطت وحسب».

مرحلة جديدة في مسار المواجهة

وأكد الدبيش أن التطورات الراهنة قد تمثل بداية مرحلة جديدة في مسار المواجهة، خصوصاً مع اتساع نطاق العمليات وظهور مؤشرات على تنشيط جبهات متعددة، ورأى أن ما يجري اليوم من أحداث ومعارك في الميدان قابلة للتغير في الميدان واستعادة المبادرة.

معطيات عمليات التحرير

وأوضح المتحدث باسم القوات المشتركة، أن التطورات الأخيرة في مسار الأحداث تتطلب إعادة تنظيم الصفوف واستعادة المبادرة في وقت قصير جداً، مضيفاً: «عملية التحرير لا تُقاس فقط بعدد المقاتلين أو حجم التسليح، بل تتطلب تكامل القوات واستدامة الإمداد وكفاءة القيادة والسيطرة ووضوح الأهداف والقدرة على إدارة العمليات ضمن رؤية وطنية موحدة».

وشدد الدبيش بالقول: «التعامل مع المعطيات الميدانية تتطلب مسؤولية كبيرة، بعيداً عن المبالغة أو إعلان الحسم قبل اكتماله».

وضاح الدبيش

وضاح الدبيش

مشروع وطني جامع

واختتم المتحدث باسم القوات المشتركة بالساحل الغربي حديثه بالقول: «معركة التحرير يجب أن تكون مشروعاً وطنياً جامعاً يستند إلى مؤسسات الدولة ويستوعب مختلف القوى المؤمنة بالجمهورية، بعيداً عن الحسابات الضيقة والحسم العسكري مهما بلغت أهميته لا يكتمل دون مشروع سياسي وإداري قادر على ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار وإعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة».