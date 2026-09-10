لم تكن سوى لحظات خاطفة بين الشعور بالراحة المؤقتة وبين السقوط في ظلمات الغيبوبة، حين تحولت حركة بسيطة ومعتادة داخل جلسة علاج طبيعي في إسطنبول إلى كابوس مأساوي أنهى حياة سائق شاحنة أثناء خضوعه للتدليك.

توجه بيرات توباي (42 عاماً) برفقة شقيقه إلى منزل شخص يروج لنفسه كمعالج طبيعي بمنطقة «بيوغلو»، أملاً في تخفيف آلام مزمنة في ظهره ورقبته. وأثناء الجلسة، أجرى المعالج المزعوم حركات تدليك اعتيادية، قبل أن يمسك برقبة الضحية ويجري لها حركة «الطقطقة» الشهيرة. وما هي إلا خمس دقائق قصيرة حتى بدأ الرجل يشعر بدوار شديد وسقط فاقداً للوعي أمام ذهول الحاضرين.

ونُقل الضحية على جناح السرعة إلى المستشفى، ليتفاجأ الأطباء باكتشاف صدمة مرعبة، فلقد تسببت الحركة العنيفة في تمزق شرايين حيوية أدت إلى جلطات دماغية متتالية وسريعة، تبعها توقف كامل ومباشر لعضلة القلب. ورغم محاولات الإنعاش المكثفة ووضعه على أجهزة التنفس الاصطناعي، إلا أن جسده لم يتحمل الخطأ الطبي وفارق الحياة.

وسرعان ما ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية التركية القبض على المعالج، الذي اعترف بممارسة الحجامة بناءً على دورة تدريبية بسيطة، ليوجه له القضاء اتهامات بالتسبب في الوفاة عن طريق الخطأ وممارسة مهنة بدون ترخيص. وتزامناً مع الواقعة، جدد أطباء الأعصاب تحذيراتهم الصارمة من خضوع الرقبة والفقرات للتحريك العشوائي، مؤكدين أن التلاعب بشرايين هذه المنطقة الحساسة هو أقصر طريق للجلطة الدماغية أو الموت المحقق.