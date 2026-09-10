It was nothing more than fleeting moments between the feeling of temporary comfort and falling into the darkness of a coma, when a simple and routine movement during a physical therapy session in Istanbul turned into a tragic nightmare that ended the life of a truck driver while he was receiving a massage.

Birat Tubay (42 years old) went with his brother to the home of a person who promotes himself as a physical therapist in the "Beyoğlu" area, hoping to alleviate chronic pain in his back and neck. During the session, the alleged therapist performed routine massage movements before grabbing the victim's neck and executing the famous "cracking" maneuver. Just five short minutes later, the man began to feel severe dizziness and collapsed, losing consciousness in front of the astonished onlookers.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were shocked to discover a terrifying trauma; the violent movement had caused vital arteries to tear, leading to consecutive and rapid strokes, followed by a complete and immediate stop of the heart muscle. Despite intensive resuscitation attempts and placing him on artificial respiration, his body could not withstand the medical error and he passed away.

Turkish security forces quickly arrested the therapist, who admitted to practicing cupping based on a simple training course, and the judiciary charged him with causing death by negligence and practicing a profession without a license. Coinciding with the incident, neurologists renewed their strict warnings against random manipulation of the neck and vertebrae, emphasizing that tampering with the arteries in this sensitive area is the shortest path to a stroke or certain death.