In a rare and surprising confession, Egyptian artist and singer Ahmed Fahmy revealed long-held secrets about his personal life, courageously announcing details of the harsh divorce experience he went through after separating from his wife, singer Amira Farag, following 28 years of marriage.

During his recent statements on the program "Under Pressure," Ahmed Fahmy admitted his failure in the marriage experience, explaining that the victim of this failure was his lifelong partner, as he bitterly said: "The person who was most psychologically harmed by me is my ex-wife Amira Farag."

Ahmed Fahmy attributed the reasons for this setback to their very early relationship, as their love story began when he was 20 and she was only 17 within the halls of the Egyptian Opera House, resulting in their marriage in 1997 and the birth of their two sons, "Omar" and "Hassan." Despite acknowledging his marital failure, he confirmed that he succeeded with distinction in his role as a father to his children, and that a strong friendship currently exists between him and his ex-wife.

The Egyptian artist revealed the difficult behind-the-scenes moments he experienced away from the spotlight of fame immediately after making the decision for a quiet separation, as he was forced to leave the marital home and move to live alone in a new apartment while busy filming one of his artistic works. Fahmy described that period as "confusing and painful," to the extent that he lived several days in his new home without a refrigerator due to the quick move and disarray.

On the artistic front, Fahmy expressed his strong annoyance at the continuous attempts to link him with actor Ahmed Fahmy due to their similar names, emphasizing that each has a completely different path and style, while wishing to be compared in the future to star Ahmed Ezz, whom he respects and appreciates for his artistic career.