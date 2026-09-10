في اعتراف نادر ومفاجئ، كشف الفنان والمطرب المصري أحمد فهمي عن أسرار كتمها طويلا حول حياته الشخصية، معلنا بشجاعة عن تفاصيل تجربة الطلاق القاسية التي مر بها عقب انفصاله عن زوجته المطربة أميرة فراج بعد زواج دام 28 عاما.
خلال تصريحاته الأخيرة في برنامج «تحت الضغط»، أقر أحمد فهمي بفشله في تجربة الزواج، موضحا أن ضحية هذا الفشل كانت شريكة عمره، حيث قال بمرارة: «أكثر شخص تأذى نفسيا مني هي طليقتي أميرة فراج».
وأرجع أحمد فهمي أسباب هذا التعثر إلى الارتباط المبكر للغاية، إذ بدأت قصة حبهما وهو في سن ال 20 وهي في سن ال17 فقط داخل أروقة دار الأوبرا المصرية، ليثمر هذا الزواج الذي تم عام 1997 عن ولديهما «عمر» و«حسن». ورغم إقراره بالفشل الزوجي، أكد أنه نجح بدرجة امتياز في دوره كأب لأبنائه، وأن علاقة صداقة متينة تجمع بينه وبين طليقته حاليا.
وكشف الفنان المصري عن كواليس صعبة عاشها بعيدا عن أضواء الشهرة فور اتخاذ قرار الانفصال الهادئ، حيث اضطر إلى مغادرة منزل الزوجية والانتقال للعيش بمفرده في شقة جديدة أثناء انشغاله بتصوير أحد أعماله الفنية. ووصف فهمي تلك الفترة ب«المربكة والمؤلمة»، لدرجة أنه عاش عدة أيام في منزله الجديد دون وجود ثلاجة بسبب سرعة الانتقال والتشتت.
وعلى الصعيد الفني، أبدى فهمي انزعاجه الشديد من محاولات الربط المستمرة بينه وبين الممثل أحمد فهمي بسبب تشابه الأسماء، مشددا على أن لكل منهما خطا وأسلوبا مختلفا تماما، متمنيا في الوقت نفسه أن يتم تشبيهه مستقبلا بالنجم أحمد عز الذي يحترمه ويقدر مسيرته الفنية.
In a rare and surprising confession, Egyptian artist and singer Ahmed Fahmy revealed long-held secrets about his personal life, courageously announcing details of the harsh divorce experience he went through after separating from his wife, singer Amira Farag, following 28 years of marriage.
During his recent statements on the program "Under Pressure," Ahmed Fahmy admitted his failure in the marriage experience, explaining that the victim of this failure was his lifelong partner, as he bitterly said: "The person who was most psychologically harmed by me is my ex-wife Amira Farag."
Ahmed Fahmy attributed the reasons for this setback to their very early relationship, as their love story began when he was 20 and she was only 17 within the halls of the Egyptian Opera House, resulting in their marriage in 1997 and the birth of their two sons, "Omar" and "Hassan." Despite acknowledging his marital failure, he confirmed that he succeeded with distinction in his role as a father to his children, and that a strong friendship currently exists between him and his ex-wife.
The Egyptian artist revealed the difficult behind-the-scenes moments he experienced away from the spotlight of fame immediately after making the decision for a quiet separation, as he was forced to leave the marital home and move to live alone in a new apartment while busy filming one of his artistic works. Fahmy described that period as "confusing and painful," to the extent that he lived several days in his new home without a refrigerator due to the quick move and disarray.
On the artistic front, Fahmy expressed his strong annoyance at the continuous attempts to link him with actor Ahmed Fahmy due to their similar names, emphasizing that each has a completely different path and style, while wishing to be compared in the future to star Ahmed Ezz, whom he respects and appreciates for his artistic career.