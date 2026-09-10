Justine Musk, the first wife of American billionaire Elon Musk, revealed shocking and hidden secrets about their married life, confirming that she only understood the true meaning of "gaslighting" during her years of marriage to him.

In rare statements she made in a new documentary titled Musk directed by Alex Gibney, Justine recalled a pivotal moment that occurred during their first dance at their wedding in 2000. She explained that Musk harshly whispered in her ear at that moment: "I am the dominant one and the master in this relationship."

Justine confirmed that Musk constantly made her feel "worthless," often directing harsh criticisms at her weaknesses, and he frequently treated her as if she were merely an employee at one of his companies rather than his life partner.

Justine also addressed the devastating tragedy that struck them in 2002 when their first child, Nevada, died at just 10 weeks old due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Musk's wife shocked many by refuting the narrative he previously posted on social media, asserting that she was the one holding the baby in her arms at the moment he took his last breath, contrary to Musk's claims.

The accusations did not stop at their marital relationship but extended to his treatment of their children, as Justine alleged that Musk cut off health insurance for their daughter Vivian, refusing to make any effort to mend the rift between them, and merely asking her to be informed with the cold phrase: "I will always love you."

It is worth noting that Justine married Elon Musk in 2000 and they had six children before their separation in 2008. This appearance in the four-hour documentary, which was screened at the Venice Film Festival, is one of the rare instances where she speaks in detail about the struggles within the home of the world's richest man. In contrast, Elon Musk refused to participate in the documentary, attacking the work and labeling it as a "defamatory piece" aimed at tarnishing his reputation, while the film included testimonies from his father, Errol Musk, and his former partner, Justine Saint Clair.