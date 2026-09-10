كشفت جاستين ماسك، الزوجة الأولى للملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك، عن أسرار خفية وصادمة حول حياتهما الزوجية، مؤكدة أنها لم تتعرف على المعنى الحقيقي لمفهوم «التلاعب النفسي» (Gaslighting) إلا خلال سنوات زواجها منه.
وفي تصريحات نادرة أدلت بها ضمن فيلم وثائقي جديد يحمل اسم Musk للمخرج أليكس غيبني، استرجعت جاستين لحظة فارقة وقعت أثناء رقصتهما الأولى في حفل زفافهما عام 2000. وأوضحت أن ماسك همس في أذنها حينها بقسوة: «أنا الطرف المسيطر والسيد في هذه العلاقة».
وأكدت جاستين أن ماسك كان يشعرها باستمرار بأنها «بلا قيمة»، معتاداً على توجيه الانتقادات الحادة لنقاط ضعفها، كما كان يعاملها في كثير من الأحيان وكأنها مجرد موظفة في إحدى شركاته وليست شريكة حياته.
وتطرقت جاستين إلى المأساة المفجعة التي ألمت بهما عام 2002 عند وفاة طفلهما الأول «نيفادا» بعمر 10 أسابيع فقط نتيجة متلازمة موت الرضيع المفاجئ (SIDS). وفجرت زوجة ماسك مفاجأة بتكذيب الرواية التي نشرها إيلون سابقاً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدة أنها هي من كانت تحتضن الطفل بين ذراعيها لحظة لفظه أنفاسه الأخيرة، عكس ما ادعاه ماسك.
ولم تتوقف الاتهامات عند حدود العلاقة الزوجية، بل امتدت لتطال معاملته لأبنائه، إذ ادعت جاستين أن ماسك أقدم على قطع التأمين الصحي عن ابنتهما «فيفيان»، ممتنعاً عن بذل أي جهد لإصلاح الفجوة بينهما، ومكتفياً بطلب إبلاغها بعبارة باردة: «سأظل أحبك دائماً».
يذكر أن جاستين تزوجت من إيلون ماسك عام 2000 وأنجبا 6 أطفال قبل انفصالهما في 2008. ويعد هذا الظهور في الفيلم الوثائقي البالغ مدته 4 ساعات، والذي عُرض في مهرجان البندقية السينمائي، أحد أندر الإطلالات التي تتحدث فيها بالتفصيل عن كواليس المعاناة داخل منزل أغنى رجل في العالم. وفي المقابل، رفض إيلون ماسك المشاركة في الوثائقي، مهاجماً العمل ومصنفاً إياه كـ«عمل تشهيري» يستهدف تشويه سمعته، في حين تضمن الفيلم شهادات أخرى لوالده إيرول ماسك وشريكته السابقة آشلي سانت كلير.
Justine Musk, the first wife of American billionaire Elon Musk, revealed shocking and hidden secrets about their married life, confirming that she only understood the true meaning of "gaslighting" during her years of marriage to him.
In rare statements she made in a new documentary titled Musk directed by Alex Gibney, Justine recalled a pivotal moment that occurred during their first dance at their wedding in 2000. She explained that Musk harshly whispered in her ear at that moment: "I am the dominant one and the master in this relationship."
Justine confirmed that Musk constantly made her feel "worthless," often directing harsh criticisms at her weaknesses, and he frequently treated her as if she were merely an employee at one of his companies rather than his life partner.
Justine also addressed the devastating tragedy that struck them in 2002 when their first child, Nevada, died at just 10 weeks old due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Musk's wife shocked many by refuting the narrative he previously posted on social media, asserting that she was the one holding the baby in her arms at the moment he took his last breath, contrary to Musk's claims.
The accusations did not stop at their marital relationship but extended to his treatment of their children, as Justine alleged that Musk cut off health insurance for their daughter Vivian, refusing to make any effort to mend the rift between them, and merely asking her to be informed with the cold phrase: "I will always love you."
It is worth noting that Justine married Elon Musk in 2000 and they had six children before their separation in 2008. This appearance in the four-hour documentary, which was screened at the Venice Film Festival, is one of the rare instances where she speaks in detail about the struggles within the home of the world's richest man. In contrast, Elon Musk refused to participate in the documentary, attacking the work and labeling it as a "defamatory piece" aimed at tarnishing his reputation, while the film included testimonies from his father, Errol Musk, and his former partner, Justine Saint Clair.