It was not just a fleeting image that reached the phone of a husband working abroad in Libya, but a poisoned dagger crafted precisely in the darkness of the virtual world. A mysterious message from a fake account on "Facebook" carried an embarrassing photo of his wife, designed with the latest artificial intelligence techniques to ignite a revolution of doubt, setting the first step on a path to a bloodbath that would shock the entire region.

Although the image was clearly fabricated, one terrifying detail shattered the husband's mind: the original photo used in the editing existed only on his wife's personal phone! How did it end up in strange hands? Here, doubt turned into certainty. The husband feigned calm and contained his wife during the calls until she broke down and confessed the truth: two young men were blackmailing her and threatening to kill her husband if she did not comply. With great intelligence, the husband kept audio recordings and videos documenting her full confessions to serve as evidence before everyone.

Quickly, the husband cut short his time abroad and returned to his hometown in Sohag, carrying the recordings to confront his wife's family. He requested a quiet separation in exchange for 500,000 Egyptian pounds to settle matters, but the wife's father rejected the offer and hurled harsh insults at him before leaving. At that moment, the husband's vision was blinded to any voice of reason, so he headed to his kitchen, grabbed a sharp knife, and, accompanied by his brother, rushed like a madman toward the street where one of the young men lived.

In front of the eyes and ears of the townspeople, a verbal altercation erupted that did not last long, as the husband and his brother pounced on the first young man, beating and stabbing him. During the crime, the second young man tried to intervene with a weapon to save his friend, but they overpowered him and killed him next to the first. In bloody scenes that left the street breathless, they dragged the two bodies into the public space, and the husband slaughtered them, desecrating one of the corpses amid the shock of everyone.

The wife was not far from the nightmare, as she watched the massacre from her apartment balcony on the third floor. A killer terror gripped her, and she tried to escape immediately, but the spell of luck had run out. As she descended the stairs in fear, the blood-stained husband ascended to meet her on the second floor, surprising her with eight stabs to the chest, abdomen, and back, causing her to fall dead immediately beside her victims.

After the triple massacre, the husband roamed the village streets, screaming incomprehensible words and staggering from the shock, until his father managed to catch up with him and contain him, convincing him to surrender himself and his weapon to the police. In front of the public prosecutor, investigations are still ongoing to determine the real culprit behind this massacre, who was behind the creation of the artificial intelligence images that led to the end of three lives in one of the most heinous family crimes.