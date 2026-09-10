لم تكن مجرد صورة عابرة وصلت إلى هاتف زوج مغترب يعمل في ليبيا، بل كانت طعنة ملغومة صيغت بدقة في ظلام العالم الافتراضي. رسالة غامضة من حساب وهمي على «فيسبوك» حملت صورة فاضحة لزوجته، صُممت بأحدث تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لإشعال ثورة الشك، وتضع الخطوة الأولى في طريق حمام دم سيصدم الصعيد بأكمله.
ورغم أن الصورة كانت مفبركة بوضوح، إلا أن تفصيلة واحدة مرعبة أطاحت بعقل الزوج، الصورة الأصلية التي استُخدمت في التعديل لم تكن موجودة إلا على ذاكرة هاتف زوجته الخاص! فكيف وصلت لأيدٍ غريبة؟ هنا تحول الشك إلى يقين. وتظاهر الزوج بالهدوء واحتوى زوجته في المكالمات حتى انهارت واعترفت بالحقيقة: شابان يبتزانها ويهددانها بقتل زوجها إن لم تستجب لهما. وبذكاء شديد، احتفظ الزوج بتسجيلات صوتية وفيديوهات توثق اعترافاتها كاملة ليكون دليله أمام الجميع.
وسرعان ما قطع الزوج رحلة الغربة وعاد إلى مسقط رأسه في سوهاج، حاملاً التسجيلات لمواجهة عائلة الزوجة. وطلب الانفصال الهادئ مقابل 500 ألف جنيه لتسوية الأمور، لكن والد الزوجة رفض العرض ووجه له إهانات قاسية قبل أن يتركه ويغادر. وفي تلك اللحظة، عميت أبصار الزوج عن أي صوت للعقل، فتوجه إلى مطبخ منزله، واستل سكيناً حاداً، وانطلق كالمجنون يرافقه شقيقه نحو الشارع الذي يقطنه أحد الشابين.
وأمام مرأى ومسمع الأهالي، اندلعت مشادة كلامية لم تدم طويلاً، لينقض الزوج وشقيقه على الشاب الأول ضرباً وطعناً. وأثناء الجريمة، حاول الشاب الثاني التدخل بسلاح لإنقاذ صديقه، لكنهما تمكنا منه وأردوه قتيلاً إلى جوار الأول. وفي مشاهد دموية حبست أنفاس الشارع، قاما بسحب الجثتين إلى الفضاء العام، وذبحهما الزوج وقام بالتمثيل بجثة أحدهما وسط ذهول الجميع.
ولم تكن الزوجة بعيدة عن الكابوس، إذ كانت ترقب المجزرة من شرفة شقتها في الطابق الثالث. وانتابها رعب قاتل وحاولت الهرب فوراً، لكن سحر الحظ كان قد انتهى. وأثناء نزولها المذعور على الدرج، صعد الزوج الملطخ بالدماء ليستقبلها في الطابق الثاني، مباغتاً إياها بثمان طعنات في الصدر والبطن والظهر، لتسقط قتيلة على الفور بجوار ضحاياه.
وعقب المجزرة الثلاثية، أخذ الزوج يجوب شوارع القرية وهو يصرخ بكلمات غير مفهومة ويترنح من هول الصدمة، حتى تمكن والده من اللحاق به واحتوائه، مقنعاً إياه بتسليم نفسه وسلاحه لرجال الشرطة. وأمام النيابة العامة، لا تزال التحقيقات جارية لمعرفة المتسبب الحقيقي بهذه المجزرة الذي كان خلف إنشاء صور الذكاء الاصطناعي التي تسببت في إنهاء حياة 3 أشخاص في واحدة من أبشع الجرائم الأسرية.
It was not just a fleeting image that reached the phone of a husband working abroad in Libya, but a poisoned dagger crafted precisely in the darkness of the virtual world. A mysterious message from a fake account on "Facebook" carried an embarrassing photo of his wife, designed with the latest artificial intelligence techniques to ignite a revolution of doubt, setting the first step on a path to a bloodbath that would shock the entire region.
Although the image was clearly fabricated, one terrifying detail shattered the husband's mind: the original photo used in the editing existed only on his wife's personal phone! How did it end up in strange hands? Here, doubt turned into certainty. The husband feigned calm and contained his wife during the calls until she broke down and confessed the truth: two young men were blackmailing her and threatening to kill her husband if she did not comply. With great intelligence, the husband kept audio recordings and videos documenting her full confessions to serve as evidence before everyone.
Quickly, the husband cut short his time abroad and returned to his hometown in Sohag, carrying the recordings to confront his wife's family. He requested a quiet separation in exchange for 500,000 Egyptian pounds to settle matters, but the wife's father rejected the offer and hurled harsh insults at him before leaving. At that moment, the husband's vision was blinded to any voice of reason, so he headed to his kitchen, grabbed a sharp knife, and, accompanied by his brother, rushed like a madman toward the street where one of the young men lived.
In front of the eyes and ears of the townspeople, a verbal altercation erupted that did not last long, as the husband and his brother pounced on the first young man, beating and stabbing him. During the crime, the second young man tried to intervene with a weapon to save his friend, but they overpowered him and killed him next to the first. In bloody scenes that left the street breathless, they dragged the two bodies into the public space, and the husband slaughtered them, desecrating one of the corpses amid the shock of everyone.
The wife was not far from the nightmare, as she watched the massacre from her apartment balcony on the third floor. A killer terror gripped her, and she tried to escape immediately, but the spell of luck had run out. As she descended the stairs in fear, the blood-stained husband ascended to meet her on the second floor, surprising her with eight stabs to the chest, abdomen, and back, causing her to fall dead immediately beside her victims.
After the triple massacre, the husband roamed the village streets, screaming incomprehensible words and staggering from the shock, until his father managed to catch up with him and contain him, convincing him to surrender himself and his weapon to the police. In front of the public prosecutor, investigations are still ongoing to determine the real culprit behind this massacre, who was behind the creation of the artificial intelligence images that led to the end of three lives in one of the most heinous family crimes.