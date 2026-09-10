صمدت أسعار النفط اليوم، بعد أن تجاوز خام برنت حاجز 100 دولار للبرميل، في وقت يتخوف فيه المتعاملون من المزيد من الاضطرابات في الإمدادات في ظل تبادل إيران والولايات المتحدة أكبر هجماتهما على حركة الشحن منذ اندلاع الصراع قبل ستة أشهر.

وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 0.1% إلى 101.34 دولار للبرميل بحلول الساعة 01:07 بتوقيت غرينتش. وصعد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 0.5% إلى 96.55 دولار للبرميل.

انخفاض المخزونات العالمية

ورفعت إدارة معلومات الطاقة الأمريكية، أخيراً، توقعاتها لأسعار النفط لهذا العام والعام القادم، مع انخفاض المخزونات العالمية بسبب نقص الإمدادات من الشرق الأوسط.

وقال المحلل لدى إيه.إن.زد دانيال هاينز في مذكرة للعملاء: «توحي الهجمات المتبادلة بأنه من المرجح أن تظل تدفقات النفط من الخليج الفارسي معطلة في المستقبل المنظور».

وأضاف هاينز: «يهدد اتساع نطاق الصراع بحدوث اضطراب أعمق في إمدادات النفط، وهو ما دفع سوق النفط بالفعل إلى السعي جاهدة للتكيف مع الوضع».