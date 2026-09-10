Oil prices held steady today, after Brent crude surpassed the $100 per barrel mark, as traders fear further supply disruptions amid Iran and the United States exchanging their largest attacks on shipping since the conflict erupted six months ago.

Brent crude futures rose 0.1% to $101.34 per barrel by 01:07 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.5% to $96.55 per barrel.

Decline in Global Inventories

The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently raised its oil price forecasts for this year and next, citing a decline in global inventories due to supply shortages from the Middle East.

Analyst Daniel Hynes at ANZ noted in a client memo: "The reciprocal attacks suggest that oil flows from the Persian Gulf are likely to remain disrupted in the foreseeable future."

Hynes added: "The widening scope of the conflict threatens to cause deeper disruptions in oil supplies, which has already pushed the oil market to strive to adapt to the situation."