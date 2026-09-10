The preliminary results from the General Authority for Statistics showed a decrease in the industrial production index by 8.1% during July 2026, compared to the same month of the previous year, July 2025, affected by a decline in the activities of mining and quarrying, and manufacturing. In contrast, the index recorded a monthly increase of 10.4% compared to June 2026.

The "Statistics" clarified that the sub-index for mining and quarrying activities decreased by 10.9% year-on-year, while it increased by 19.0% month-on-month.

The sub-index for manufacturing activities also decreased by 5.8% year-on-year, affected by a decline in the activity of coke and refined petroleum products by 13.6%, and the activity of producing chemicals and chemical products by 4.0%.

On a monthly basis, the manufacturing activity index increased by 1.3%, driven by an increase in the activity of coke and refined petroleum products by 6.5%.

According to "Statistics" data, the activity of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply recorded an annual increase of 4.5%, while the activity of water supply, sewage, and waste management and treatment increased by 7.8%.

When compared to June 2026, the index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply increased by 5.4%, while the index for water supply, sewage, and waste management and treatment increased by 2.6%.

In the details of the main economic activities, the index for oil activities decreased during July 2026 by 11.4% year-on-year, while the index for non-oil activities decreased by 0.3%.

On a monthly basis, the index for oil activities increased by 16.3% compared to June 2026, while the index for non-oil activities decreased by 0.2%.

"Statistics" indicated that the industrial production index is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial production, and includes activities in mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply, in addition to water supply, sewage, and waste management and treatment.