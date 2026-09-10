أظهرت النتائج الأولية للهيئة العامة للإحصاء انخفاض مؤشر الرقم القياسي لكميات الإنتاج الصناعي بنسبة 8.1% خلال شهر يوليو 2026، مقارنة بالشهر المماثل من العام السابق يوليو 2025، متأثراً بانخفاض نشاطي التعدين واستغلال المحاجر، والصناعة التحويلية. وفي المقابل، سجل المؤشر ارتفاعاً شهرياً بنسبة 10.4% مقارنة بيونيو 2026.

وأوضحت «الإحصاء» أن الرقم القياسي الفرعي لنشاط التعدين واستغلال المحاجر انخفض بنسبة 10.9% على أساس سنوي، فيما ارتفع بنسبة 19.0% على أساس شهري.

كما انخفض مؤشر الرقم القياسي الفرعي لنشاط الصناعة التحويلية بنسبة 5.8% على أساس سنوي، متأثراً بانخفاض نشاط صنع فحم الكوك والمنتجات النفطية المكررة بنسبة 13.6%، ونشاط صنع المواد الكيميائية والمنتجات الكيميائية بنسبة 4.0%.

وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفع مؤشر نشاط الصناعة التحويلية بنسبة 1.3%، مدفوعاً بارتفاع نشاط صنع فحم الكوك والمنتجات النفطية المكررة بنسبة 6.5%.

وبحسب بيانات «الإحصاء»، سجل نشاط إمدادات الكهرباء والغاز والبخار وتكييف الهواء ارتفاعاً سنوياً بنسبة 4.5%، كما ارتفع نشاط إمدادات المياه والصرف الصحي وأنشطة إدارة النفايات ومعالجتها بنسبة 7.8%.

وعند المقارنة بشهر يونيو 2026، ارتفع مؤشر نشاط إمدادات الكهرباء والغاز والبخار وتكييف الهواء بنسبة 5.4%، كما ارتفع مؤشر إمدادات المياه والصرف الصحي وأنشطة إدارة النفايات ومعالجتها بنسبة 2.6%.

وفي تفاصيل الأنشطة الاقتصادية الرئيسة، انخفض مؤشر الأنشطة النفطية خلال يوليو 2026 بنسبة 11.4% على أساس سنوي، فيما انخفض مؤشر الأنشطة غير النفطية بنسبة 0.3%.

وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفع مؤشر الأنشطة النفطية بنسبة 16.3% مقارنة بيونيو 2026، بينما انخفض مؤشر الأنشطة غير النفطية بنسبة 0.2%.

وأشارت «الإحصاء» إلى أن الرقم القياسي للإنتاج الصناعي يعد مؤشراً اقتصادياً يعكس التغيرات النسبية في حجم كميات الإنتاج الصناعي، ويشمل أنشطة التعدين واستغلال المحاجر، والصناعة التحويلية، وإمدادات الكهرباء والغاز والبخار وتكييف الهواء، إضافة إلى إمدادات المياه والصرف الصحي وإدارة النفايات ومعالجتها.