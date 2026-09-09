في قصة اجتماعية لافتة أثارت اهتمام وسائل الإعلام، حولت سيدة كولومبية تبلغ 67 عامًا ما تعتبره مهارة في متابعة أخبار الحي إلى مصدر دخل غير تقليدي، بعدما ادّعت أن نشاطها في بيع المعلومات والأسرار مكّنها من شراء منزلين.

السيدة المعروفة باسم (ميريام) اكتسبت لقب (ملكة النميمة) بين سكان منطقتها، بعد أن بدأت بجمع ما يدور من أحاديث ومواقف مقابل مبالغ مالية تختلف بحسب قيمة المعلومة.

وفي مقابلة مع صانعة المحتوى (ليدي دانييلا)، نقلتها صحيفة (غلف توداي)، قالت ميريام إنها «تمضي وقتها أمام منزلها تراقب ما يجري وتستمع إلى الأحاديث المتداولة، وتدوّن ما يصل إلى مسامعها في دفتر خاص». وأوضحت أن أسعار المعلومات تبدأ من نحو 1.60 دولار للأخبار البسيطة، بينما ترتفع للأسرار الحساسة، مستشهدة بقصة رجل قالت إنه كان يخون زوجته أثناء سفرها، مؤكدة أنها حصلت على نحو 224 دولارًا مقابل عدم كشف الأمر.

وأضافت أن بعض السكان يدفعون لها أيضًا للحفاظ على أسرارهم بعيدًا عن شركائهم أو أفراد عائلاتهم، مشيرة إلى أنها تحتفظ بما تعتبره «أدلة» تدعم القصص التي تجمعها. وخلال المقابلة، عرضت لوحة تضم صورًا وموادَ قالت إنها توثّق بعض الحالات، من بينها ما تزعم أنه إثبات لعلاقات خارج إطار الزواج.

كما كشفت عن حصالة كبيرة تحتوي على عملات وأوراق نقدية، مؤكدة أنها تمثّل ما تجنيه عادة خلال أسبوع واحد من نشاطها. ولا تعتمد ميريام على محيط منزلها فقط، إذ تستغل تجمعاتها مع الأصدقاء في منزلها الثاني خلال جلسات ألعاب الطاولة لتبادل آخر أخبار الحي.

وترى ميريام أن ما تقوم به لم يعد مجرد وسيلة شخصية لكسب المال، بل يمكن أن يشكّل فرصة لآخرين في مجتمعها ممن يمتلكون القدرة على جمع المعلومات والتواصل مع الناس.