In a striking social story that has caught the attention of the media, a 67-year-old Colombian woman has turned what she considers a skill in keeping up with neighborhood news into an unconventional source of income, claiming that her activity in selling information and secrets has enabled her to purchase two houses.

The woman, known as (Miriam), has earned the title of (Queen of Gossip) among the residents of her area after she began collecting what is being said in conversations and situations in exchange for varying amounts of money depending on the value of the information.

In an interview with content creator (Lady Daniela), reported by (Gulf Today), Miriam said she "spends her time in front of her house watching what is happening and listening to the circulating conversations, jotting down what she hears in a special notebook." She explained that the prices for information start at around $1.60 for simple news, while they increase for sensitive secrets, citing the story of a man she said was cheating on his wife while she was traveling, confirming that she received about $224 for not revealing the matter.

She added that some residents also pay her to keep their secrets away from their partners or family members, noting that she keeps what she considers "evidence" to support the stories she collects. During the interview, she displayed a board containing pictures and materials that she said document some cases, including what she claims is proof of extramarital relationships.

She also revealed a large piggy bank containing coins and banknotes, confirming that it represents what she typically earns in just one week from her activity. Miriam does not rely solely on her home environment; she also takes advantage of gatherings with friends at her second home during board game sessions to exchange the latest neighborhood news.

Miriam believes that what she is doing is no longer just a personal means of making money, but it could also represent an opportunity for others in her community who have the ability to gather information and communicate with people.



