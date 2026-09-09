The Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din celebrated in her own special way what she described as the "death of her feelings," after she posted a funny video on her (Facebook) account in which she appeared alongside the artist Kinda Alloush, dancing with a stick in a cheerful atmosphere. She accompanied the video with a sarcastic comment that did not match the joyful state she seemed to be in, writing: "I after my feelings died," and added: "Feelings are not working," while playing the song "Azhatni Kteer" by Sherine Abdel Wahab in the clip.

The video sparked a wide wave of interaction among Mai Ezz El-Din's followers, with comments varying between those who considered it just a joke and others who questioned whether the artist was going through a personal situation or a separation, opening the door to speculations about the message she wanted to convey.

In another context, Mai Ezz El-Din shared with her audience the latest photos from her summer vacation, where she appeared in an elegant pink outfit on the beach, amidst a calm atmosphere and attractive natural scenery. The photos received a wide reaction on (Instagram), as followers praised her beauty and elegance, and comments flooded in with expressions of admiration and wishes for a happy vacation.

Artistically, Mai Ezz El-Din had announced the postponement of her new series (Qabl wa Ba'd), which was scheduled to be part of the Ramadan 2026 season, without revealing an alternative date, following the success she achieved in her latest dramatic works. She is currently continuing to study her upcoming artistic steps and selecting new projects to return to her audience.

On a personal level, her husband Dr. Ahmed Taymour resolved the controversy that recently arose regarding her pregnancy, confirming that the circulating news is not true, adding: "We pray to God to bless us with wealth and children, but that is not the case right now." He praised his wife, saying: "Mai will be a great mother because she is very kind."

The series (Qalbi wa Miftahuh) is considered Mai Ezz El-Din's latest work, in which she co-starred alongside Aser Yassin, Diab, and Ashraf Abdel Baqi. The work presented a romantic social story that achieved great public success, adding a new experience to her artistic career.