احتفلت الفنانة المصرية مي عز الدين على طريقتها الخاصة بما وصفته بـ(موت مشاعرها)، بعدما نشرت عبر حسابها في (فيسبوك) مقطع فيديو طريفاً ظهرت فيه برفقة الفنانة كندة علوش وهما ترقصان مستخدمتين العصا وسط أجواء مرحة، بينما أرفقت الفيديو بتعليق ساخر لا ينسجم مع حالة البهجة التي بدت عليها، إذ كتبت: «أنا بعد ما مشاعري ماتت»، وأضافت: «المشاعر مش شغّالة»، مع وضع أغنية «أذتني كتير» لشيرين عبد الوهاب على المقطع.

الفيديو أثار موجة واسعة من التفاعل بين متابعي مي عز الدين، وتباينت التعليقات بين من اعتبره مجرد دعابة، ومن ذهب إلى التساؤل عمّا إذا كانت الفنانة تمرّ بظرف شخصي أو انفصال، ما فتح باب التكهنات حول الرسالة التي أرادت إيصالها.

وفي سياق آخر، شاركت مي عز الدين جمهورها أحدث صور من إجازتها الصيفية، حيث ظهرت بإطلالة وردية أنيقة على شاطئ البحر، وسط أجواء هادئة ومناظر طبيعية جذابة. وقد لاقت الصور تفاعلاً واسعاً عبر (إنستغرام)، إذ أشاد المتابعون بجمالها وأناقتها، وانهالت التعليقات التي حملت عبارات الإعجاب والدعاء بإجازة سعيدة.

فنياً، كانت مي عز الدين قد أعلنت تأجيل عرض مسلسلها الجديد (قبل وبعد)، الذي كان مقرراً ضمن موسم رمضان 2026، من دون الكشف عن موعد بديل، وذلك بعد النجاح الذي حققته في آخر أعمالها الدرامية، بينما تواصل حالياً دراسة خطواتها الفنية المقبلة واختيار مشاريع جديدة تعود بها إلى جمهورها.

أما على الصعيد الشخصي، فقد حسم زوجها الدكتور أحمد تيمور الجدل الذي أثير أخيراً حول حملها، مؤكداً أن الأخبار المتداولة غير صحيحة، مضيفاً: «ندعو الله أن يرزقنا المال والبنون، لكن الأمر غير موجود الآن». وأشاد بزوجته قائلاً: «مي هتكون أم هايلة لأنها حنينة جداً».

ويُعد مسلسل (قلبي ومفتاحه) آخر أعمال مي عز الدين، حيث شاركت في بطولته إلى جانب آسر ياسين ودياب وأشرف عبدالباقي، وقدّم العمل قصة اجتماعية رومانسية لاقت نجاحاً جماهيرياً كبيراً، وأضافت من خلاله تجربة جديدة إلى مسيرتها الفنية.