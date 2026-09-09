شهد معسكر فريق طلخا الرياضي بمدينة جمصة بمحافظة الدقهلية حادثاً مأساوياً، بعدما فقد لاعبان من ناشئي الفريق، من مواليد 2011، حياتهما غرقاً داخل مياه البحر، فيما نجا لاعبان آخران بعد تعرض أربعة من أفراد الفريق للحادث خلال فترة المعسكر.

وتلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغًا يفيد بتعرض مجموعة من لاعبي طلخا للغرق، لتتحرك قوات الإنقاذ سريعًا إلى موقع البلاغ، حيث تمكنت من إنقاذ اثنين منهم، بينما استمرت عمليات البحث عن الآخرين. وبعد نحو ساعة ونصف، جرى انتشال جثمان اللاعب أحمد، قبل العثور على جثمان اللاعب عبدالله، لتتأكد وفاة لاعبين اثنين من ناشئي الفريق.

الحادث أثار موجة حزن واسعة بين أسر اللاعبين وزملائهم والجهاز الفني، خصوصًا أنه وقع خلال نشاط رياضي يفترض أن يكون آمنًا وتحت إشراف المدربين.

معسكر يتحول لمأساة.. وفاة لاعبين بطلخا الرياضي غرقًا في الدقهلية

ونعى الكابتن أحمد حمدي، المدير الفني لفريق طلخا مواليد 2011، لاعبيه عبر حسابه في (فيسبوك)، معلناً تحمّله المسؤولية كاملة عمّا حدث، وكاشفًا تفاصيل الساعات التي سبقت وقوع الحادث. وأوضح أنه كان مسؤولًا عن مجموعة من اللاعبين داخل إحدى الشقق، بينما تولّى مدرب آخر الإشراف على مجموعة ثانية، في حين كان مدرب حراس المرمى مسؤولًا عن ثمانية لاعبين، بينهم نجله.

وأشار حمدي إلى أنه شدد مرارًا على عدم نزول اللاعبين إلى البحر بمفردهم، وأن أي احتياجات أو مشتريات يتولى الجهاز الفني توفيرها لهم بشكل جماعي. لكنه أوضح أن عدداً من اللاعبين خرجوا لشراء وجبة الإفطار قبل أن يتوجهوا إلى البحر، ليصله بعدها اتصال يفيد بتعرضهم للغرق.

وتوجه المدير الفني على الفور إلى الشاطئ، حيث جرى إنقاذ نجل مدرب الحراس في اللحظات الأخيرة، بينما استمرت عمليات البحث عن باقي اللاعبين حتى العثور على الجثمانين.