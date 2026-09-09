معسكر يتحول لمأساة.. وفاة لاعبين بطلخا الرياضي غرقًا في الدقهلية

The Talka Sports Team camp in the city of Gamasa, Dakahlia Governorate, witnessed a tragic incident when two players from the youth team, born in 2011, lost their lives by drowning in the sea, while two other players survived after four team members were involved in the incident during the camp period.

The security authorities received a report indicating that a group of Talka players had drowned, prompting rescue forces to quickly move to the site of the report, where they managed to save two of them, while search operations continued for the others. After about an hour and a half, the body of player Ahmed was retrieved, followed by the discovery of player Abdullah's body, confirming the death of two players from the youth team.

The incident sparked widespread grief among the players' families, their teammates, and the coaching staff, especially since it occurred during a sports activity that was supposed to be safe and under the supervision of coaches.

Captain Ahmed Hamdi, the head coach of the Talka team for players born in 2011, mourned his players via his Facebook account, announcing that he takes full responsibility for what happened, revealing details of the hours leading up to the incident. He explained that he was responsible for a group of players inside one of the apartments, while another coach supervised a second group, and the goalkeeper coach was responsible for eight players, including his son.

Hamdi pointed out that he had repeatedly emphasized that players should not go into the sea alone and that any needs or purchases would be provided to them collectively by the coaching staff. However, he clarified that a number of players went out to buy breakfast before heading to the sea, after which he received a call informing him of their drowning.

The head coach immediately headed to the beach, where he managed to save the goalkeeper coach's son at the last moment, while search operations for the remaining players continued until the two bodies were found.