أظهرت النشرة الشهرية لوزارة الاستثمار أن الاستثمارات المحلية في السعودية واصلت نموها خلال النصف الأول من عام 2026، حيث ارتفع إجمالي تكوين رأس المال الثابت بنسبة 5.2% على أساس سنوي، ونما تكوين رأس المال الثابت للقطاع الخاص غير الحكومي غير النفطي بنسبة 3%، بما يعكس استمرار الزخم الاستثماري، ومتانة النشاط الاقتصادي وثقة القطاع الخاص في بيئة المملكة الاستثمارية.

متانة النشاط الاستثماري

وأوضحت النشرة لأداء أبرز المؤشرات الاقتصادية والاستثمارية في المملكة، لشهر أغسطس 2026، أنه رغم التوترات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة، واصل الاستثمار المحلي في المملكة أداءه الإيجابي، حيث ارتفع تكوين رأس المال الثابت بنسبة 5.3% في الربع الثاني من عام 2026 على أساس سنوي، فيما نما تكوين رأس المال الثابت للقطاع الخاص غير الحكومي غير النفطي بنسبة 6.1%، بما يعكس متانة النشاط الاستثماري، وقدرته على مواصلة النمو في ظل المتغيرات الإقليمية والعالمية