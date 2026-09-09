The monthly bulletin from the Ministry of Investment showed that local investments in Saudi Arabia continued to grow during the first half of 2026, with total fixed capital formation increasing by 5.2% year-on-year, and fixed capital formation in the non-oil private sector growing by 3%, reflecting the ongoing investment momentum, the robustness of economic activity, and the confidence of the private sector in the Kingdom's investment environment.

Robustness of Investment Activity

The bulletin highlighted the performance of key economic and investment indicators in the Kingdom for August 2026, indicating that despite geopolitical tensions in the region, local investment in the Kingdom continued its positive performance, with fixed capital formation rising by 5.3% in the second quarter of 2026 year-on-year, while fixed capital formation in the non-oil private sector grew by 6.1%, reflecting the robustness of investment activity and its ability to continue growing amid regional and global changes.