أظهرت النشرة الشهرية لوزارة الاستثمار أن الاستثمارات المحلية في السعودية واصلت نموها خلال النصف الأول من عام 2026، حيث ارتفع إجمالي تكوين رأس المال الثابت بنسبة 5.2% على أساس سنوي، ونما تكوين رأس المال الثابت للقطاع الخاص غير الحكومي غير النفطي بنسبة 3%، بما يعكس استمرار الزخم الاستثماري، ومتانة النشاط الاقتصادي وثقة القطاع الخاص في بيئة المملكة الاستثمارية.
متانة النشاط الاستثماري
وأوضحت النشرة لأداء أبرز المؤشرات الاقتصادية والاستثمارية في المملكة، لشهر أغسطس 2026، أنه رغم التوترات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة، واصل الاستثمار المحلي في المملكة أداءه الإيجابي، حيث ارتفع تكوين رأس المال الثابت بنسبة 5.3% في الربع الثاني من عام 2026 على أساس سنوي، فيما نما تكوين رأس المال الثابت للقطاع الخاص غير الحكومي غير النفطي بنسبة 6.1%، بما يعكس متانة النشاط الاستثماري، وقدرته على مواصلة النمو في ظل المتغيرات الإقليمية والعالمية
The monthly bulletin from the Ministry of Investment showed that local investments in Saudi Arabia continued to grow during the first half of 2026, with total fixed capital formation increasing by 5.2% year-on-year, and fixed capital formation in the non-oil private sector growing by 3%, reflecting the ongoing investment momentum, the robustness of economic activity, and the confidence of the private sector in the Kingdom's investment environment.
Robustness of Investment Activity
The bulletin highlighted the performance of key economic and investment indicators in the Kingdom for August 2026, indicating that despite geopolitical tensions in the region, local investment in the Kingdom continued its positive performance, with fixed capital formation rising by 5.3% in the second quarter of 2026 year-on-year, while fixed capital formation in the non-oil private sector grew by 6.1%, reflecting the robustness of investment activity and its ability to continue growing amid regional and global changes.