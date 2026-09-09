الانطلاقه من جدة ..«بلوم انفست» و «مورف» تتحالفان عقارياً

"Bloom Invest" and "Morph Company" have signed a strategic partnership agreement for the development and investment in commercial, logistics, and industrial real estate in the Kingdom, through real estate investment fund structures.



The anticipated partnership brings together integrated expertise, as "Bloom Invest Saudi Arabia," a licensed investment company by the Capital Market Authority, has experience in structuring and managing real estate funds, while "Morph" specializes in developing, investing in, and managing industrial and logistics assets across various regions of the Kingdom, focusing on the needs and operational requirements of the end user. Morph's model is not limited to developing warehouses or standalone buildings; it aims to create integrated real estate systems and solutions that serve commercial, industrial, and logistics activities and support their operational needs.



Currently, the first potential projects for the partnership are being explored in Jeddah, targeting the development of a large raw land and transforming it into fully serviced spaces, with separate title deeds, designated for commercial, logistics, and industrial activities.

The proposed investment structure is expected to be based on a fund leading the investment, benefiting from Morph's expertise in development and operation.

