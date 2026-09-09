وقّعت «بلوم إنفست» و«شركة مورف» اتفاقية شراكة إستراتيجية للتطوير والاستثمار في العقارات التجارية واللوجستية والصناعية في المملكة، من خلال هياكل صناديق الاستثمار العقاري.
الانطلاقه من جدة ..«بلوم انفست» و «مورف» تتحالفان عقارياً

وتجمع الشراكة المرتقبة بين خبرات متكاملة، إذ تتمتع «بلوم إنفست السعودية»، وهي شركة استثمارية مرخّصة من هيئة السوق المالية، بخبرة في هيكلة الصناديق العقارية وإدارتها، فيما تختص «مورف» بتطوير الأصول الصناعية واللوجستية والاستثمار فيها وإدارتها في مختلف مناطق المملكة، مع تركيزها على حاجات المستخدم النهائي ومتطلباته التشغيلية، ولا يقتصر نموذج «مورف» على تطوير مستودعات أو مبانٍ منفردة، بل يستهدف إنشاء منظومات وحلول عقارية متكاملة تخدم الأنشطة التجارية والصناعية واللوجستية وتدعم حاجاتها التشغيلية.
الانطلاقه من جدة ..«بلوم انفست» و «مورف» تتحالفان عقارياً

ويجري حالياً بحث أول المشاريع المحتملة للشراكة في جدة، إذ يستهدف المشروع تطوير أرض خام كبيرة وتحويلها إلى مساحات متكاملة الخدمات، ذات صكوك مفرزة، ومخصصة للأنشطة التجارية واللوجستية والصناعية.

ويُتوقع أن يستند الهيكل الاستثماري المقترح إلى صندوق يقود الاستثمار، مع الاستفادة من خبرات «مورف» في التطوير والتشغيل.
الانطلاقه من جدة ..«بلوم انفست» و «مورف» تتحالفان عقارياً