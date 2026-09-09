استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة بجدة، مدير الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة اللواء عبدالسلام أبوسبل، ورئيس فريق تقييم أداء الجهات الحكومية المشاركة في تنفيذ الخطة العامة للطوارئ بالحج اللواء مسفر بن عبدالله القحطاني وأعضاء الفريق.

وتسلّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة التقرير النهائي لتقييم أداء الجهات المشاركة في تنفيذ الخطة العامة للطوارئ بحج 1447، بمشاركة جهات عدة، مثمناً جهود جميع الجهات المشاركة في تنفيذ الخطة.

وأكد أن ما تحقّق من نجاحات جاء بفضل الله تعالى، ثم بالدعم الذي تقدمه القيادة الرشيدة، إضافة إلى التعاون الذي يعكس روح التكامل والعمل الجماعي بين مختلف القطاعات لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

واستمع نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة إلى شرح عن أعمال الفريق التي ارتكزت على عدد من المحاور، شملت الاطلاع على خطط الطوارئ التفصيلية المعدة من الجهات المعنية، وتنفيذ زيارات ميدانية لجهات عدة ومواقع عملها الميداني بمكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، إلى جانب حضور التجارب والتمارين الفرضية.

وتوصّل فريق التقييم في نهاية أعماله إلى عدد من النتائج التي أكدت في مجملها التكامل والجهود الكبيرة التي بُذلت لتنفيذ الأعمال بين جميع الجهات، مما أسهم في إنجاح موسم الحج وفق ما أظهرته النتائج.