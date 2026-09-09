The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the Director of Civil Defense in the region, Major General Abdul Salam Abu Sabil, and the head of the performance evaluation team for the government entities participating in the implementation of the general emergency plan for Hajj, Major General Musfer bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, along with team members, at the emirate's headquarters in Jeddah.

The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region received the final report evaluating the performance of the entities involved in implementing the general emergency plan for Hajj 1447, with the participation of several entities, appreciating the efforts of all participating bodies in executing the plan.

He affirmed that the successes achieved were due to the grace of God Almighty, and the support provided by the wise leadership, in addition to the cooperation that reflects the spirit of integration and teamwork among various sectors to serve the guests of الرحمن.

The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region listened to an explanation about the team's work, which focused on several axes, including reviewing the detailed emergency plans prepared by the relevant entities, conducting field visits to several entities and their operational sites in Makkah and the holy sites, as well as attending simulations and hypothetical exercises.

At the end of its work, the evaluation team reached several conclusions that confirmed, in general, the integration and significant efforts made to implement the tasks among all entities, which contributed to the success of the Hajj season as indicated by the results.