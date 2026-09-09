أكدت المملكة العربية السعودية التزامها بمواصلة جهودها الدولية والإقليمية لتعزيز استدامة الموارد البحرية، ومكافحة الصيد غير القانوني دون إبلاغ ودون تنظيم، ودعم الحوكمة الرشيدة للمصايد؛ بما يسهم في حماية الأمن الغذائي العالمي واستدامة النظم البيئية البحرية.

جاء ذلك خلال مشاركة وفد المملكة، الذي رأسه الوكيل المساعد للثروة الحيوانية والسمكية في وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة الدكتور علي بن محمد الشيخي، في أعمال الدورة السابعة والثلاثين للجنة مصايد الأسماك (COFI37)، والحدث الرفيع المستوى للاحتفال بمرور 10 سنوات على دخول اتفاق تدابير دولة الميناء حيز النفاذ، المنعقدين في مقر منظمة الأغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة «الفاو» بالعاصمة الإيطالية روما.

وأوضح الدكتور الشيخي، خلال كلمته في الحدث رفيع المستوى، أن المملكة تنظر إلى البحار والمحيطات بوصفها إرثاً مشتركاً وركيزة للأمن الغذائي والتنمية والازدهار، وأن التحديات التي تواجه الموارد البحرية تتجاوز الحدود الوطنية، وتتطلب استجابة دولية متكاملة تقوم على التعاون والشفافية والابتكار والالتزام بالتنفيذ.

وأشار الشيخي إلى أن المملكة -انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030- تواصل تطوير منظومتها الوطنية لإدارة المصايد البحرية، وتعزيز أطر الحوكمة والرقابة والامتثال، ورفع كفاءة التفتيش، وتحسين جودة البيانات، والاستفادة من التقنيات الحديثة في التتبع والرصد؛ بما يعزز الإدارة المستدامة للموارد البحرية، ويرسخ شفافية سلاسل الإمداد، ويدعم تنمية الاقتصاد الأزرق.

وأكد أن البحر الأحمر يحظى بمكانة خاصة في جهود المملكة، لما يتميز به من تنوع أحيائي فريد ونظم بيئية ذات أهمية بيئية واقتصادية وتنموية، مبيناً أن المملكة تعمل على ترسيخ نموذج متوازن بين طموحات التنمية ومتطلبات الاستدامة، من خلال حماية الموائل البحرية الحساسة، وتنظيم أنشطة الصيد، وتعزيز الرقابة والتتبع، وتطوير إدارة عمليات الإنزال، وتشجيع ممارسات الصيد المسؤولة والمستدامة، مشدداً على أهمية تعزيز الشراكة الإقليمية بين الدول المطلة على البحر الأحمر، وتبادل المعلومات والبيانات، وتكامل أعمال الرقابة والتفتيش، وبناء القدرات؛ بما يسهم في حماية موارده واستدامتها للأجيال القادمة.

وتشارك المملكة في أعمال الدورة السابعة والثلاثين للجنة مصايد الأسماك، التي تنعقد خلال الفترة من 7 إلى 11 سبتمبر 2026، وتناقش عدداً من القضايا الرئيسة في قطاعي مصايد الأسماك وتربية الأحياء المائية، من بينها تقرير «حالة الموارد السمكية وتربية الأحياء المائية في العالم 2026»، والتقدم المحرز في مكافحة الصيد غير القانوني دون إبلاغ ودون تنظيم، وتنفيذ الصكوك الدولية ذات الصلة، والتكيف مع تغير المناخ والتخفيف من آثاره، ودعم مصايد الأسماك وتربية الأحياء المائية صغيرة النطاق، وتشهد الدورة أيضاً تقديم «ميدالية مارغريتا ليثاراغا» التي تُمنح كل سنتين تقديراً للإسهامات المتميزة في تنفيذ مدونة السلوك بشأن الصيد الرشيد.

وأكدت المملكة أهمية الانتقال خلال المرحلة المقبلة من الرقابة التقليدية إلى الرقابة الذكية، ومن الاستجابة للمخالفات إلى استباقها، مع تعزيز التكامل بين دول العلم والساحل والميناء والسوق، وتوسيع استخدام أنظمة الرصد والتتبع وتحليل البيانات والتقنيات الحديثة.

وجددت المملكة التزامها بمواصلة العمل مع منظمة الأغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة والدول الأعضاء والمنظمات الإقليمية والدولية والشركاء؛ لتعزيز الحوكمة الرشيدة للمصايد، ومواجهة الصيد غير القانوني، ودعم استدامة الموارد البحرية والأمن الغذائي العالمي، وتحويل الالتزامات الدولية إلى نتائج وأثر مستدام.