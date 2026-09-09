The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to continue its international and regional efforts to enhance the sustainability of marine resources, combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and support good governance of fisheries; contributing to the protection of global food security and the sustainability of marine ecosystems.

This came during the participation of the Saudi delegation, headed by Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Sheikhi, the Assistant Undersecretary for Animal and Fish Wealth at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, in the proceedings of the 37th session of the Committee on Fisheries (COFI37) and the high-level event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the entry into force of the Port State Measures Agreement, held at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in the Italian capital, Rome.

Dr. Al-Sheikhi explained, during his speech at the high-level event, that the Kingdom views the seas and oceans as a shared heritage and a pillar for food security, development, and prosperity, and that the challenges facing marine resources transcend national borders, requiring an integrated international response based on cooperation, transparency, innovation, and a commitment to implementation.

He pointed out that the Kingdom - in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 - continues to develop its national system for managing marine fisheries, enhancing governance, oversight, and compliance frameworks, improving inspection efficiency, enhancing data quality, and utilizing modern technologies for tracking and monitoring; thereby promoting the sustainable management of marine resources, reinforcing supply chain transparency, and supporting the development of the blue economy.

He emphasized that the Red Sea holds a special place in the Kingdom's efforts, due to its unique biodiversity and ecosystems of environmental, economic, and developmental significance, indicating that the Kingdom is working to establish a balanced model between development ambitions and sustainability requirements, through the protection of sensitive marine habitats, regulating fishing activities, enhancing oversight and monitoring, developing landing operation management, and encouraging responsible and sustainable fishing practices. He stressed the importance of enhancing regional partnerships among Red Sea coastal states, exchanging information and data, integrating oversight and inspection efforts, and building capacities; contributing to the protection and sustainability of its resources for future generations.

The Kingdom is participating in the 37th session of the Committee on Fisheries, which will be held from September 7 to 11, 2026, discussing several key issues in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, including the report on "The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2026," progress made in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, implementing relevant international instruments, adapting to climate change and mitigating its effects, and supporting small-scale fisheries and aquaculture. The session will also witness the presentation of the "Margarita Letharaga Medal," awarded every two years in recognition of outstanding contributions to the implementation of the Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries.

The Kingdom emphasized the importance of transitioning in the upcoming phase from traditional oversight to smart oversight, from responding to violations to anticipating them, while enhancing integration among the states of science, coast, port, and market, and expanding the use of monitoring and tracking systems, data analysis, and modern technologies.

The Kingdom renewed its commitment to continue working with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, member states, regional and international organizations, and partners; to enhance good governance of fisheries, combat illegal fishing, support the sustainability of marine resources and global food security, and translate international commitments into sustainable results and impacts.