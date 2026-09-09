In the heart of Diriyah, the features of a new cultural movement are taking shape, one that does not stop at the boundaries of major exhibitions nor is it tied to a fleeting season, but rather extends to make art, knowledge, and dialogue a part of the rhythm of the place and its presence throughout the year.

With September 2026, the Diriyah Biennale Foundation launches a monthly cultural agenda in the JAX district, featuring workshops, dialogues, film screenings, performance programs, and artistic experiences in a direction that opens wider spaces for the meeting of artists, researchers, and practitioners with the public, transforming the relationship with culture from mere observation to participation, experience, and knowledge creation.

September witnesses the return of the "Cultural Conversations" series, which hosts personalities from various fields to discuss ideas and experiences of their choosing in an interactive atmosphere, alongside several artistic workshops that approach direct practice, including a workshop by artist Yasmina Hilal on the basics of welding and manually creating picture frames, and another for children exploring the technique of color transfer in Polaroid images.

In October, the scene expands in conjunction with the Creativity Summit hosted by the JAX district from October 3 to 5, where dialogues delve beyond the artistic achievement to approach the human stories that shaped the experiences and paths. Among these is the series "How We Met," which recalls the initial meetings between figures in the artistic and cultural scenes and what those encounters generated in terms of collaboration, friendships, and shared experiences.

The program also revives an aspect of the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 in Jeddah by launching the book "Paths: Flavors and Journeys," which documents an experience that brought together a number of creators in the world of cooking and food, presenting food as memory, culture, and a means of communication between humans and place.

With November, the culture of books, images, and printing comes to the forefront of the scene alongside the third edition of the "PaperBack" art book fair, where experiences vary from alternative publishing and risograph printing to workshops and dialogue sessions, along with new artistic releases, including a publication celebrating the city of Jeddah.

The agenda does not stop at visual arts and books but extends to questions about the relationship between humans, technology, the environment, sound, and writing, reaching music through performance shows, listening sessions, and workshops coinciding with the XP Conference on the future of music.

This movement carries a significance that goes beyond the multitude of events to a broader transformation in the concept of cultural space itself. The JAX district, reshaped since 2020 from a warehouse area to a space for art and creative production, has now become part of the growing cultural scene in Diriyah, a space where arts, ideas, and experiences intersect.

Here, the value of this agenda lies in its approach to culture not as an event waiting for the audience's scheduled time only to end, but as a continuous practice that grows through dialogue, experimentation, learning, and meeting. From the heart of Diriyah, this movement writes a new chapter where culture becomes life for the place, a renewed memory, and an open space for creativity.