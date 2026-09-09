في قلب الدرعية تتشكل ملامح حراك ثقافي جديد لا يتوقف عند حدود المعارض الكبرى ولا يرتبط بموسم عابر بل يمتد ليجعل من الفن والمعرفة والحوار جزءاً من إيقاع المكان وحضوره على مدار العام.

ومع سبتمبر 2026 تطلق مؤسسة بينالي الدرعية أجندة ثقافية شهرية في حي جاكس تتوزع بين ورش العمل والحوارات وعروض الأفلام والبرامج الأدائية والتجارب الفنية في توجه يفتح مساحات أوسع للقاء الفنانين والباحثين والممارسين بالجمهور وينقل العلاقة مع الثقافة من المشاهدة إلى المشاركة والتجربة وصناعة المعرفة.

ويشهد سبتمبر عودة سلسلة «سوالف ثقافية» التي تستضيف شخصيات من مجالات متعددة للحديث عن أفكار وتجارب يختارونها في أجواء تفاعلية إلى جانب عدد من الورش الفنية التي تقترب من الممارسة المباشرة ومن بينها ورشة للفنانة ياسمينا هلال حول أساسيات اللحام وصناعة إطارات الصور يدوياً وأخرى للأطفال تستكشف تقنية نقل الألوان في صور البولارويد.

وفي أكتوبر يتسع المشهد بالتزامن مع قمة الإبداع التي يستضيفها حي جاكس من 3 إلى 5 أكتوبر، إذ تحضر الحوارات التي تذهب إلى ما وراء المنجز الفني لتقترب من القصص الإنسانية التي صنعت التجارب والمسارات. ومن بينها سلسلة «كيف التقينا» التي تستعيد اللقاءات الأولى بين شخصيات في المشهدين الفني والثقافي وما ولدته تلك اللقاءات من تعاون وصداقات وتجارب مشتركة.

ويستعيد البرنامج في الشهر ذاته أثراً من بينالي الفنون الإسلامية 2025 في جدة من خلال إطلاق كتاب «طرق: نكهات ومسارات» الذي يوثق تجربة جمعت عدداً من المبدعين في عالم الطهي والطعام ويقدم الطعام بوصفه ذاكرة وثقافة ومساراً للتواصل بين الإنسان والمكان.

ومع نوفمبر تتقدم ثقافة الكتاب والصورة والطباعة إلى واجهة المشهد بالتزامن مع الدورة الثالثة من معرض الكتب الفنية «PaperBack»، إذ تتنوع التجارب بين النشر البديل والطباعة بتقنية الريزوغراف والورش والجلسات الحوارية إلى جانب إصدارات فنية جديدة من بينها إصدار يحتفي بمدينة جدة.

ولا تقف الأجندة عند الفنون البصرية والكتاب بل تمتد إلى أسئلة العلاقة بين الإنسان والتقنية والبيئة والصوت والكتابة وصولاً إلى الموسيقى عبر عروض أدائية وجلسات استماع وورش تتزامن مع مؤتمر إكس بي لمستقبل الموسيقى.

ويحمل هذا الحراك دلالة تتجاوز تعدد الفعاليات إلى تحول أوسع في مفهوم المكان الثقافي نفسه. فحي جاكس الذي أعيد تشكيله منذ عام 2020 من منطقة مستودعات إلى فضاء للفن والإنتاج الإبداعي أصبح اليوم جزءاً من المشهد الثقافي المتنامي في الدرعية ومساحة تتقاطع فيها الفنون والأفكار والتجارب.

وهنا تبدو قيمة هذه الأجندة في أنها لا تتعامل مع الثقافة بوصفها حدثاً ينتظر الجمهور موعده ثم ينتهي، بل باعتبارها ممارسة مستمرة تنمو بالحوار والتجريب والتعلم واللقاء. ومن قلب الدرعية يكتب هذا الحراك فصلاً جديداً تكون فيه الثقافة حياة للمكان وذاكرة تتجدد ومساحة مفتوحة للإبداع.