في قلب الدرعية تتشكل ملامح حراك ثقافي جديد لا يتوقف عند حدود المعارض الكبرى ولا يرتبط بموسم عابر بل يمتد ليجعل من الفن والمعرفة والحوار جزءاً من إيقاع المكان وحضوره على مدار العام.
ومع سبتمبر 2026 تطلق مؤسسة بينالي الدرعية أجندة ثقافية شهرية في حي جاكس تتوزع بين ورش العمل والحوارات وعروض الأفلام والبرامج الأدائية والتجارب الفنية في توجه يفتح مساحات أوسع للقاء الفنانين والباحثين والممارسين بالجمهور وينقل العلاقة مع الثقافة من المشاهدة إلى المشاركة والتجربة وصناعة المعرفة.
ويشهد سبتمبر عودة سلسلة «سوالف ثقافية» التي تستضيف شخصيات من مجالات متعددة للحديث عن أفكار وتجارب يختارونها في أجواء تفاعلية إلى جانب عدد من الورش الفنية التي تقترب من الممارسة المباشرة ومن بينها ورشة للفنانة ياسمينا هلال حول أساسيات اللحام وصناعة إطارات الصور يدوياً وأخرى للأطفال تستكشف تقنية نقل الألوان في صور البولارويد.
وفي أكتوبر يتسع المشهد بالتزامن مع قمة الإبداع التي يستضيفها حي جاكس من 3 إلى 5 أكتوبر، إذ تحضر الحوارات التي تذهب إلى ما وراء المنجز الفني لتقترب من القصص الإنسانية التي صنعت التجارب والمسارات. ومن بينها سلسلة «كيف التقينا» التي تستعيد اللقاءات الأولى بين شخصيات في المشهدين الفني والثقافي وما ولدته تلك اللقاءات من تعاون وصداقات وتجارب مشتركة.
ويستعيد البرنامج في الشهر ذاته أثراً من بينالي الفنون الإسلامية 2025 في جدة من خلال إطلاق كتاب «طرق: نكهات ومسارات» الذي يوثق تجربة جمعت عدداً من المبدعين في عالم الطهي والطعام ويقدم الطعام بوصفه ذاكرة وثقافة ومساراً للتواصل بين الإنسان والمكان.
ومع نوفمبر تتقدم ثقافة الكتاب والصورة والطباعة إلى واجهة المشهد بالتزامن مع الدورة الثالثة من معرض الكتب الفنية «PaperBack»، إذ تتنوع التجارب بين النشر البديل والطباعة بتقنية الريزوغراف والورش والجلسات الحوارية إلى جانب إصدارات فنية جديدة من بينها إصدار يحتفي بمدينة جدة.
ولا تقف الأجندة عند الفنون البصرية والكتاب بل تمتد إلى أسئلة العلاقة بين الإنسان والتقنية والبيئة والصوت والكتابة وصولاً إلى الموسيقى عبر عروض أدائية وجلسات استماع وورش تتزامن مع مؤتمر إكس بي لمستقبل الموسيقى.
ويحمل هذا الحراك دلالة تتجاوز تعدد الفعاليات إلى تحول أوسع في مفهوم المكان الثقافي نفسه. فحي جاكس الذي أعيد تشكيله منذ عام 2020 من منطقة مستودعات إلى فضاء للفن والإنتاج الإبداعي أصبح اليوم جزءاً من المشهد الثقافي المتنامي في الدرعية ومساحة تتقاطع فيها الفنون والأفكار والتجارب.
وهنا تبدو قيمة هذه الأجندة في أنها لا تتعامل مع الثقافة بوصفها حدثاً ينتظر الجمهور موعده ثم ينتهي، بل باعتبارها ممارسة مستمرة تنمو بالحوار والتجريب والتعلم واللقاء. ومن قلب الدرعية يكتب هذا الحراك فصلاً جديداً تكون فيه الثقافة حياة للمكان وذاكرة تتجدد ومساحة مفتوحة للإبداع.
In the heart of Diriyah, the features of a new cultural movement are taking shape, one that does not stop at the boundaries of major exhibitions nor is it tied to a fleeting season, but rather extends to make art, knowledge, and dialogue a part of the rhythm of the place and its presence throughout the year.
With September 2026, the Diriyah Biennale Foundation launches a monthly cultural agenda in the JAX district, featuring workshops, dialogues, film screenings, performance programs, and artistic experiences in a direction that opens wider spaces for the meeting of artists, researchers, and practitioners with the public, transforming the relationship with culture from mere observation to participation, experience, and knowledge creation.
September witnesses the return of the "Cultural Conversations" series, which hosts personalities from various fields to discuss ideas and experiences of their choosing in an interactive atmosphere, alongside several artistic workshops that approach direct practice, including a workshop by artist Yasmina Hilal on the basics of welding and manually creating picture frames, and another for children exploring the technique of color transfer in Polaroid images.
In October, the scene expands in conjunction with the Creativity Summit hosted by the JAX district from October 3 to 5, where dialogues delve beyond the artistic achievement to approach the human stories that shaped the experiences and paths. Among these is the series "How We Met," which recalls the initial meetings between figures in the artistic and cultural scenes and what those encounters generated in terms of collaboration, friendships, and shared experiences.
The program also revives an aspect of the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 in Jeddah by launching the book "Paths: Flavors and Journeys," which documents an experience that brought together a number of creators in the world of cooking and food, presenting food as memory, culture, and a means of communication between humans and place.
With November, the culture of books, images, and printing comes to the forefront of the scene alongside the third edition of the "PaperBack" art book fair, where experiences vary from alternative publishing and risograph printing to workshops and dialogue sessions, along with new artistic releases, including a publication celebrating the city of Jeddah.
The agenda does not stop at visual arts and books but extends to questions about the relationship between humans, technology, the environment, sound, and writing, reaching music through performance shows, listening sessions, and workshops coinciding with the XP Conference on the future of music.
This movement carries a significance that goes beyond the multitude of events to a broader transformation in the concept of cultural space itself. The JAX district, reshaped since 2020 from a warehouse area to a space for art and creative production, has now become part of the growing cultural scene in Diriyah, a space where arts, ideas, and experiences intersect.
Here, the value of this agenda lies in its approach to culture not as an event waiting for the audience's scheduled time only to end, but as a continuous practice that grows through dialogue, experimentation, learning, and meeting. From the heart of Diriyah, this movement writes a new chapter where culture becomes life for the place, a renewed memory, and an open space for creativity.