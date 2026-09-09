اعتمد المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر تسجيل 26 متنزهًا وطنيًا ضمن السجل الوطني للمناطق المحمية، بالتوازي مع تحديث بيانات المملكة في قاعدة البيانات العالمية للمناطق المحمية (WDPA)، بمساحة إجمالية تتجاوز 5,115 كيلومترًا مربعًا.


وأوضح المركز أن الخطوة تهدف إلى توحيد مرجعية المناطق المحمية ورفع كفاءة إدارتها وفق المعايير الدولية، بما يدعم مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للبيئة ومبادرة السعودية الخضراء، ومنها حماية 30% من مساحة المملكة البرية والبحرية بحلول 2030، وتعزيز التنوع الأحيائي واستعادة الموائل الطبيعية.