اعتمد المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر تسجيل 26 متنزهًا وطنيًا ضمن السجل الوطني للمناطق المحمية، بالتوازي مع تحديث بيانات المملكة في قاعدة البيانات العالمية للمناطق المحمية (WDPA)، بمساحة إجمالية تتجاوز 5,115 كيلومترًا مربعًا.
وأوضح المركز أن الخطوة تهدف إلى توحيد مرجعية المناطق المحمية ورفع كفاءة إدارتها وفق المعايير الدولية، بما يدعم مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للبيئة ومبادرة السعودية الخضراء، ومنها حماية 30% من مساحة المملكة البرية والبحرية بحلول 2030، وتعزيز التنوع الأحيائي واستعادة الموائل الطبيعية.
The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification has registered 26 national parks in the national registry of protected areas, alongside updating the Kingdom's data in the World Database on Protected Areas (WDPA), with a total area exceeding 5,115 square kilometers.
The center explained that this step aims to unify the reference for protected areas and enhance their management efficiency according to international standards, supporting the objectives of the National Environmental Strategy and the Saudi Green Initiative, including the protection of 30% of the Kingdom's terrestrial and marine areas by 2030, and enhancing biodiversity and restoring natural habitats.