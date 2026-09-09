The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification has registered 26 national parks in the national registry of protected areas, alongside updating the Kingdom's data in the World Database on Protected Areas (WDPA), with a total area exceeding 5,115 square kilometers.



The center explained that this step aims to unify the reference for protected areas and enhance their management efficiency according to international standards, supporting the objectives of the National Environmental Strategy and the Saudi Green Initiative, including the protection of 30% of the Kingdom's terrestrial and marine areas by 2030, and enhancing biodiversity and restoring natural habitats.