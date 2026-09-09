مصير أغنية داليا مبارك المنتظرة بعد اعتزالها.. الشاعر عمرو المصري يكشف لـ«عكاظ»

The announcement by Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak about her retirement from singing and stepping away from the artistic scene has raised questions about the fate of her anticipated works, particularly the song "Fi Nas" in the Egyptian dialect, which was supposed to feature Egyptian lyricist Amr El Masry.

Amr El Masry revealed in exclusive statements to "Okaz" that the song is still under Dalia Mubarak's name, and the idea of presenting it with another artist's voice has not been considered yet, pending what will be revealed in the coming period.

"Fi Nas" Awaits Dalia Mubarak's Decision

El Masry explained that the fate of the song is linked to Dalia Mubarak's final decision regarding her retirement, emphasizing that he prefers to give her enough time before taking any steps regarding the work.



Communication Between Them After the Retirement Announcement

The lyricist pointed out that he made sure to communicate with Dalia Mubarak personally after she announced her retirement decision, to check on her, confirming that she is fine, but her final stance on continuing to sing has not been determined yet.

He added that he sent her a message in which he expressed his full respect for her decision, whatever it may be, considering that the matter of retirement is ultimately a personal decision that concerns her, noting that he hopes she returns to her audience again.

Previous Collaborations and Five Works in the Egyptian Dialect

Amr El Masry confirmed that his collaboration with Dalia Mubarak was not limited to the song "Fi Nas," as they have worked together on five songs in the Egyptian dialect, emphasizing that they share an extended artistic experience during which he aimed to present songs that suit her voice and artistic personality.

His Upcoming Projects

Aside from his collaboration with Dalia Mubarak, Amr El Masry is preparing for several new musical projects in the coming period, collaborating with a group of singing stars in Egypt and the Arab world.

He explained that he is working on songs in the Egyptian dialect with Carol Samaha, Ragheb Alama, Mohamed Adawiya, Tamer Hosny, and Mohamed Hamaki, as part of a series of works he is preparing to reveal details about and release consecutively.