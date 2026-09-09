أثار إعلان المطربة السعودية داليا مبارك اعتزال الغناء والابتعاد عن الساحة الفنية تساؤلات حول مصير أعمالها المنتظرة، وفي مقدمتها أغنية «في ناس» باللهجة المصرية، التي كان من المقرر أن تجمعها بالشاعر الغنائي المصري عمرو المصري.

وكشف عمرو المصري، في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، أن الأغنية لا تزال موجودة باسم داليا مبارك، ولم يتم طرح فكرة تقديمها بصوت فنان آخر، انتظارًا لما ستكشف عنه الفترة القادمة.

«في ناس» تنتظر قرار داليا مبارك

وأوضح المصري أن مصير الأغنية مرتبط بقرار داليا مبارك النهائي بشأن اعتزالها، مؤكدًا أنه يفضل منحها الوقت الكافي قبل اتخاذ أي خطوة تخص العمل.
مصير أغنية داليا مبارك المنتظرة بعد اعتزالها.. الشاعر عمرو المصري يكشف لـ«عكاظ»

تواصل بينهما بعد إعلان الاعتزال

وأشار الشاعر الغنائي إلى أنه حرص على التواصل مع داليا مبارك بشكل شخصي عقب إعلانها قرار الاعتزال، للاطمئنان عليها، مؤكدًا أنها بخير، إلا أن موقفها النهائي من الاستمرار في الغناء لم يُحسم حتى الآن.

وأضاف أنه أرسل لها رسالة أكد خلالها احترامه الكامل لقرارها، أيًا كان، باعتبار أن مسألة الاعتزال في النهاية قرار شخصي يخصها، مشيرًا إلى أنه يتمنى أن تعود مجددًا إلى جمهورها.

تعاونات سابقة وخمسة أعمال باللهجة المصرية

وأكد عمرو المصري أن تعاونه مع داليا مبارك لم يقتصر على أغنية «في ناس»، إذ جمعتهما خمسة أعمال غنائية باللهجة المصرية، مؤكدًا أن بينهما تجربة فنية ممتدة حرص خلالها على تقديم أغانٍ تناسب صوتها وشخصيتها الفنية.

خريطة أعماله القادمة

وبعيدًا عن تعاونه مع داليا مبارك، يستعد عمرو المصري لعدد من المشاريع الغنائية الجديدة خلال الفترة القادمة، بالتعاون مع مجموعة من نجوم الغناء في مصر والوطن العربي.

وأوضح أنه يعمل على أغانٍ باللهجة المصرية مع كل من كارول سماحة، وراغب علامة، ومحمد عدوية، وتامر حسني، ومحمد حماقي، ضمن مجموعة من الأعمال التي يستعد للكشف عن تفاصيلها وطرحها تباعًا.