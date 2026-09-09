واصل فريق القادسية كتابة رقم لافت أمام الأهلي في دوري المحترفين، بعدما أصبح رابع فريق يتقدّم على الفريق الأهلاوي بفارق 3 أهداف أو أكثر مع نهاية الشوط الأول في تاريخ المسابقة.


وجاء الفريق القدساوي بعد كل من الهلال والرائد والتعاون، الذين سبق لهم تحقيق التقدم بفارق ثلاثة أهداف أو أكثر على الأهلي قبل انطلاق الشوط الثاني، في رقم يعكس الصعوبات التي واجهها الفريق الأهلاوي خلال هذه المباريات.


ويؤكد هذا الرقم البداية القوية للقادسية في المواجهة وقدرته على حسم الشوط الأول بفارق كبير أمام أحد أبرز فرق دوري المحترفين.