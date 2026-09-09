واصل فريق القادسية كتابة رقم لافت أمام الأهلي في دوري المحترفين، بعدما أصبح رابع فريق يتقدّم على الفريق الأهلاوي بفارق 3 أهداف أو أكثر مع نهاية الشوط الأول في تاريخ المسابقة.
وجاء الفريق القدساوي بعد كل من الهلال والرائد والتعاون، الذين سبق لهم تحقيق التقدم بفارق ثلاثة أهداف أو أكثر على الأهلي قبل انطلاق الشوط الثاني، في رقم يعكس الصعوبات التي واجهها الفريق الأهلاوي خلال هذه المباريات.
ويؤكد هذا الرقم البداية القوية للقادسية في المواجهة وقدرته على حسم الشوط الأول بفارق كبير أمام أحد أبرز فرق دوري المحترفين.
The Al-Qadsiah team continued to write a remarkable number against Al-Ahli in the Professional League, becoming the fourth team to lead the Al-Ahli team by a margin of 3 goals or more at the end of the first half in the history of the competition.
The Al-Qadsiah team followed in the footsteps of Al-Hilal, Al-Raed, and Al-Taawoun, who had previously achieved a lead of three goals or more over Al-Ahli before the start of the second half, a statistic that reflects the difficulties faced by the Al-Ahli team during these matches.
This statistic confirms Al-Qadsiah's strong start in the match and its ability to secure a significant lead in the first half against one of the top teams in the Professional League.