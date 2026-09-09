The Al-Qadsiah team continued to write a remarkable number against Al-Ahli in the Professional League, becoming the fourth team to lead the Al-Ahli team by a margin of 3 goals or more at the end of the first half in the history of the competition.



The Al-Qadsiah team followed in the footsteps of Al-Hilal, Al-Raed, and Al-Taawoun, who had previously achieved a lead of three goals or more over Al-Ahli before the start of the second half, a statistic that reflects the difficulties faced by the Al-Ahli team during these matches.



This statistic confirms Al-Qadsiah's strong start in the match and its ability to secure a significant lead in the first half against one of the top teams in the Professional League.