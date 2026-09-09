Al Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou continues to etch his name in the history of Arab goalkeeping, becoming the only Arab goalkeeper nominated for the Best Goalkeeper in the World award on four occasions, a feat that reflects his consistency in competing at the highest level.



Bounou's presence in the list of nominees during the years 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2026 confirms his status as one of the most prominent goalkeepers in recent years, as he has consistently established himself among the elite goalkeepers globally.



With this repeated presence, the Moroccan Bounou adds a new achievement to his career and continues to represent the Arab presence in the largest individual global awards, making his name permanently associated with the competition for the title of Best Goalkeeper in the World.