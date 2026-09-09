واصل حارس فريق الهلال ياسين بونو كتابة اسمه في تاريخ حراسة المرمى عربياً، بعدما أصبح الحارس العربي الوحيد الذي يترشح لجائزة أفضل حارس في العالم في أربع مناسبات، في إنجاز يعكس استمراريته في المنافسة على أعلى مستوى.
وجاء حضور بونو في قائمة المرشحين خلال أعوام 2022 و2023 و2025 و2026، ليؤكد مكانته واحداً من أبرز حراس المرمى في السنوات الأخيرة، بعدما فرض نفسه باستمرار ضمن نخبة الحراس عالمياً.
ويضيف المغربي بونو بهذا الحضور المتكرر إنجازاً جديداً إلى مسيرته، ويواصل تمثيل الحضور العربي في أكبر الجوائز الفردية العالمية، ليصبح اسمه مرتبطاً بشكل دائم بالمنافسة على لقب أفضل حارس في العالم.
Al Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou continues to etch his name in the history of Arab goalkeeping, becoming the only Arab goalkeeper nominated for the Best Goalkeeper in the World award on four occasions, a feat that reflects his consistency in competing at the highest level.
Bounou's presence in the list of nominees during the years 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2026 confirms his status as one of the most prominent goalkeepers in recent years, as he has consistently established himself among the elite goalkeepers globally.
With this repeated presence, the Moroccan Bounou adds a new achievement to his career and continues to represent the Arab presence in the largest individual global awards, making his name permanently associated with the competition for the title of Best Goalkeeper in the World.