واصل حارس فريق الهلال ياسين بونو كتابة اسمه في تاريخ حراسة المرمى عربياً، بعدما أصبح الحارس العربي الوحيد الذي يترشح لجائزة أفضل حارس في العالم في أربع مناسبات، في إنجاز يعكس استمراريته في المنافسة على أعلى مستوى.


وجاء حضور بونو في قائمة المرشحين خلال أعوام 2022 و2023 و2025 و2026، ليؤكد مكانته واحداً من أبرز حراس المرمى في السنوات الأخيرة، بعدما فرض نفسه باستمرار ضمن نخبة الحراس عالمياً.


ويضيف المغربي بونو بهذا الحضور المتكرر إنجازاً جديداً إلى مسيرته، ويواصل تمثيل الحضور العربي في أكبر الجوائز الفردية العالمية، ليصبح اسمه مرتبطاً بشكل دائم بالمنافسة على لقب أفضل حارس في العالم.