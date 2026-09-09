The history of the Saudi League since the 1974/75 season reveals a remarkable dominance by Al-Ittihad Club in achieving strong starts, as the club has succeeded in recording the longest winning streak during the first five matches of the season on 7 occasions, making it the most frequent club to achieve this feat throughout the history of the competition.



Al-Hilal comes in second place, having managed to achieve the same start on 6 occasions, while Al-Nasr has recorded it 3 times, and Al-Shabab has appeared on the list only once.



These figures reflect the strength of the starts that Al-Ittihad has consistently provided throughout the history of the Saudi League, as it has remained a strong contender in the race for ideal starts, surpassing its competitors in the number of times it has managed to secure victories in the first five matches, allowing the club to continue writing its name among the most prominent historical starters in the competition.