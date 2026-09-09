يكشف تاريخ الدوري السعودي منذ موسم 1974/75 تفوّقاً لافتاً لنادي الاتحاد في تسجيل البدايات القوية، بعدما نجح العميد في تحقيق أطول سلسلة انتصارات خلال أول خمس مباريات من الموسم في 7 مناسبات، ليكون أكثر الأندية تكراراً لهذا الإنجاز عبر تاريخ المسابقة.


ويأتي الهلال في المرتبة الثانية بعدما تمكن من تحقيق الانطلاقة ذاتها في 6 مناسبات، فيما نجح النصر في تسجيلها 3 مرات، بينما ظهر الشباب في القائمة مرة واحدة فقط.


وتعكس هذه الأرقام قوة البدايات التي اعتاد الاتحاد تقديمها على مدار تاريخ الدوري السعودي، إذ ظل حاضراً بقوة في سباق الانطلاقات المثالية، متفوقاً على منافسيه في عدد المرات التي تمكّن خلالها من حصد الانتصارات في المباريات الخمس الأولى، ليواصل العميد كتابة اسمه ضمن أبرز أصحاب البدايات التاريخية في المسابقة.