نفى النادي الأهلي المصري امتلاك مدربه المغربي الحسين عموتة أي حسابات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وقال الأهلي في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي: «الكابتن الحسين عموتة، المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، لا يملك أي حسابات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي (فيسبوك – إكس – إنستغرام)، وجارٍ اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال الحسابات المزيفة التي نسبت إليه تصريحات لم تصدر عنه من الأساس، وظهرت على حسابات لا يملكها، وليس له أي علاقة بها».

وكان الأهلي قد تعاقد مع الحسين عموتة في يونيو الماضي لقيادة الفريق، خلفاً للدنماركي ييس توروب، الذي رحل عقب موسم كارثي.

انطلاقة مثالية مع الأهلي

واستهل عموتة مشواره مع الأهلي في بطولة الدوري المصري الممتاز بالفوز على الشرقية إنبي بنتيجة 3-2، ثم تغلب على زد بنتيجة 2-0، وحقق الفوز في الجولة الماضية على سموحة بنتيجة 1-0.

الأهلي يواجه المقاولون

ويلتقي الأهلي مع المقاولون العرب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة من بطولة الدوري الممتاز، بحثاً عن مواصلة الانتصارات.