The Egyptian Al Ahly Club denied that its Moroccan coach, Hussein Amouta, has any accounts on social media.

Al Ahly stated in a statement on its official website: "Captain Hussein Amouta, the head coach of the first football team, does not own any accounts on social media (Facebook – X – Instagram), and legal actions are being taken regarding the fake accounts that attributed statements to him that he did not make at all, which appeared on accounts he does not own and has no relation to."

Al Ahly had contracted Hussein Amouta last June to lead the team, succeeding the Danish coach, Jess Torup, who left after a disastrous season.

A perfect start with Al Ahly

Amouta began his journey with Al Ahly in the Egyptian Premier League by winning against Eastern Company (Enppi) with a score of 3-2, then defeated Zed with a score of 2-0, and achieved victory in the last round against Smouha with a score of 1-0.

Al Ahly faces Al Mokawloon

Al Ahly will meet Al Mokawloon Al Arab today (Wednesday) in the fourth round of the Premier League, seeking to continue their winning streak.