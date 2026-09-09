نفى النادي الأهلي المصري امتلاك مدربه المغربي الحسين عموتة أي حسابات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وقال الأهلي في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي: «الكابتن الحسين عموتة، المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، لا يملك أي حسابات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي (فيسبوك – إكس – إنستغرام)، وجارٍ اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال الحسابات المزيفة التي نسبت إليه تصريحات لم تصدر عنه من الأساس، وظهرت على حسابات لا يملكها، وليس له أي علاقة بها».
وكان الأهلي قد تعاقد مع الحسين عموتة في يونيو الماضي لقيادة الفريق، خلفاً للدنماركي ييس توروب، الذي رحل عقب موسم كارثي.
انطلاقة مثالية مع الأهلي
واستهل عموتة مشواره مع الأهلي في بطولة الدوري المصري الممتاز بالفوز على الشرقية إنبي بنتيجة 3-2، ثم تغلب على زد بنتيجة 2-0، وحقق الفوز في الجولة الماضية على سموحة بنتيجة 1-0.
الأهلي يواجه المقاولون
ويلتقي الأهلي مع المقاولون العرب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة من بطولة الدوري الممتاز، بحثاً عن مواصلة الانتصارات.
The Egyptian Al Ahly Club denied that its Moroccan coach, Hussein Amouta, has any accounts on social media.
Al Ahly stated in a statement on its official website: "Captain Hussein Amouta, the head coach of the first football team, does not own any accounts on social media (Facebook – X – Instagram), and legal actions are being taken regarding the fake accounts that attributed statements to him that he did not make at all, which appeared on accounts he does not own and has no relation to."
Al Ahly had contracted Hussein Amouta last June to lead the team, succeeding the Danish coach, Jess Torup, who left after a disastrous season.
A perfect start with Al Ahly
Amouta began his journey with Al Ahly in the Egyptian Premier League by winning against Eastern Company (Enppi) with a score of 3-2, then defeated Zed with a score of 2-0, and achieved victory in the last round against Smouha with a score of 1-0.
Al Ahly faces Al Mokawloon
Al Ahly will meet Al Mokawloon Al Arab today (Wednesday) in the fourth round of the Premier League, seeking to continue their winning streak.