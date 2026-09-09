The Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Royal Reserve Development Authority, in collaboration with the National Center for Wildlife Development, has released more than 140 spiny-tailed lizards in several suitable locations within the reserve, as part of joint programs aimed at developing wildlife, supporting biodiversity, and ensuring the sustainability of ecosystems in the reserve.

The release followed an assessment of the targeted sites based on field criteria that consider the suitability of natural habitats for the species' needs, which supports the adaptation and stability of individuals in their natural environment, followed by monitoring and tracking activities to study their behavior and measure their adaptation to the release sites.

Abdul Latif Al-Abdulwahab, the head of the Wildlife Department at the authority, explained that the release of the lizards is an extension of the authority's programs concerned with the development of wildlife species and their natural habitats, in collaboration with relevant entities, noting that the selection of release sites was based on field studies that consider the environmental characteristics of the sites and their suitability for the species.

He indicated that post-release monitoring programs contribute to providing data on the movement and behavior of individuals and their level of adaptation, which supports the evaluation of the results of release operations and the development of future programs related to wildlife in the reserve.

He pointed out that the spiny-tailed lizard is one of the species associated with desert environments in the Kingdom and plays a role in the food chain and ecosystem, emphasizing that this process reflects the integration of efforts between the authority and the National Center for Wildlife Development in developing wildlife species and supporting the sustainability of their natural habitats.

This is part of the efforts of the Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Royal Reserve Development Authority aimed at developing wildlife, restoring natural habitats, and enhancing vegetation cover and biodiversity, contributing to the sustainability of ecosystems, and supporting the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 in the environmental field.