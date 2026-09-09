The story of the "Security and History Dialogue" conference organized by the Ministry of Interior in Riyadh is broader than just organizational success or notable attendance at an event that brought together minds, ideas, and discussions on specific topics. It is, in fact, a story of a conscious experience in shaping a national security memory that revisits past milestones, reads their impact on the present, and opens the discussion about the nature of security and its responsibilities in the future.



The idea is smart and the topic is qualitative with a deep message, based on the premise that Saudi security was not formed in an instant, but rather emerged with the state, grew with the growth of its institutions, and evolved with its needs and transformations.



Behind the success of the conference are efforts made, ideas crafted, and teams that worked, prominently featuring the advisor in the Minister of Interior's office, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Tuwayan, whose effective professional value was behind this event, from building its concept to managing its course, and then translating it into a message that brought together all these influential figures.



The importance of this role is evident in the nature of the conference itself, as the topics of history and security were not presented as separate subjects, but were connected in a single context that explains how security contributed to the consolidation of the state, how its institutions evolved with the development of community needs, and how the future of security can be read in light of this continuity. This is the value that granted the conference its national dimension and brought it closer to a new phase in presenting the security history of the Kingdom.



Advisor Ahmed Al-Tuwayan's experience did not come in isolation from his previous professional successes, including the "Absher" conference and a series of conferences that Al-Tuwayan led, oversaw their organization, or participated in their successes.



In every experience, he worked on formulating the concept of the message before preparing the program, linking the subject to the purpose, and selecting teams capable of transforming the idea into cohesive action.



The roots of this expertise trace back to a rich professional career in important positions, including his work at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the director of the New Media Center, where he contributed to developing modern communication tools to present the Saudi diplomatic message to the world, carrying with it history, culture, and values, in a contemporary and balanced language. This experience provided him with the ability to combine the accuracy of content with its effective presentation, and the nature of the message with the audience it targets.



At the Ministry of Interior, this experience took on a more intimate connection with national awareness. The institutional umbrella of the ministry contributed to empowering this work and providing the environment that allowed Al-Tuwayan and the teams he supervised and led to transform ideas into conferences with clear content and lasting impact.



Finally, the success of the event adds to Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Tuwayan's professional record an achievement that gives weight, value, and continuity to his professional experience.