حكاية مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ» الذي نظّمته وزارة الداخلية في الرياض أوسع من نجاح تنظيمي أو حضور لافت في مناسبة جمعت العقول والأفكار والنقاشات حول محاور محددة، بل هي حكاية تجربة واعية لصياغة ذاكرة أمنية وطنية، تستعيد محطات الماضي، وتقرأ أثرها في الحاضر، وتفتح النقاش حول شكل الأمن ومسؤولياته في المستقبل.


فكرة ذكية وموضوع نوعي برسالة عميقة، قوامها أن الأمن السعودي لم يتشكّل في لحظة، بل نشأ مع الدولة، ونما بنمو مؤسساتها، وتطوّر مع حاجاتها وتحوّلاتها.


وراء نجاح المؤتمر جهود بُذلت، وأفكار صُنعت، وفرق عملت، يبرز في مقدّمتها المستشار في مكتب وزير الداخلية أحمد بن محمد الطويان قيمةً مهنيةً فاعلةً خلف هذا الحدث، من بناء فكرته إلى إدارة مساره، ثم ترجمته إلى رسالة جمعت كل هذه الشخصيات المؤثرة.


وتتضح أهمية هذا الدور في طبيعة المؤتمر نفسه، إذ لم تُطرح محاور التاريخ والأمن بوصفها موضوعات منفصلة، بل جرى وصلها في سياق واحد يشرح كيف أسهم الأمن في تثبيت الدولة، وكيف تطورت مؤسساته مع تطوّر احتياجات المجتمع، وكيف يمكن قراءة المستقبل الأمني في ضوء هذا الامتداد. تلك هي القيمة التي منحت المؤتمر بعده الوطني، وجعلته أقرب إلى مرحلة جديدة في تقديم التاريخ الأمني للمملكة.


تجربة المستشار أحمد الطويان لم تأتِ منفصلة عن نجاحاته المهنية السابقة، من بينها مؤتمر «أبشر»، وسلسلة من المؤتمرات التي قادها الطويان أو أشرف على تنظيمها أو شارك في نجاحاتها.


في كل تجربة كان يعمل على صياغة مفهوم الرسالة قبل إعداد البرنامج، وعلى ربط الموضوع بالغاية، واختيار الفرق القادرة على تحويل الفكرة إلى عمل متماسك.


وتعود جذور هذه الخبرة إلى سيرة مهنية حافلة في مواقع مهمة، منها عمله في وزارة الخارجية مديراً لمركز الإعلام الجديد، إذ أسهم في تطوير أدوات الاتصال الحديثة لتقديم الرسالة الدبلوماسية السعودية إلى العالم، بما تحمله من تاريخ وثقافة وقيم، بلغة معاصرة ومتزنة. وقد وفّرت له تلك التجربة قدرة على الجمع بين دقة المضمون وحسن تقديمه، وبين طبيعة الرسالة والجمهور الذي تستهدفه.


وفي وزارة الداخلية، اتخذت هذه الخبرة مجالاً أكثر التصاقاً بالوعي الوطني. وقد أسهمت المظلة المؤسسية للوزارة في تمكين هذا العمل، وتوفير البيئة التي سمحت للطويان والفرق التي أشرف على تشكيلها وقيادتها بتحويل الأفكار إلى مؤتمرات ذات مضمون واضح وأثر ممتد.


وأخيراً، يضيف نجاح الحدث إلى سجل أحمد بن محمد الطويان المهني إنجازاً يمنح تجربته المهنية وزنها وقيمتها واستمراريتها.