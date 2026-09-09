تحوم الشكوك حول مشاركة حارس مرمى فريق الاتحاد بريدراج رايكوفيتش في مواجهة فريقه أمام الهلال (السبت) 10 أكتوبر القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساءً، على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، في «كلاسيكو» الجولة الثامنة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ يخضع الحارس الصربي حالياً لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي عقب إصابته بتمزق في عضلات جدار البطن من الجهة اليمنى، في مواجهة الكلاسيكو ضد النصر (السبت) الماضي، ضمن الجولة الخامسة بالدوري، إذ انتهى اللقاء بفوز العميد 2/1.


وسيواصل الحارس الاتحادي رايكوفيتش برنامجه التأهيلي خلال فترة توقف المنافسات المحلية بسبب أيام الفيفا، التي ستبدأ (الإثنين) 21 سبتمبر، وتستمر حتى 6 أكتوبر.


وسيغيب رايكوفيتش عن مباراتي الفريق الاتحادي أمام الفيصلي (الجمعة) الساعة 6:45 مساءً، على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية بالمجمعة، ضمن الجولة السابعة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ومواجهة الشمال القطري (الإثنين) القادم، الساعة 7:00 مساءً، على استاد البيت بمدينة الخور، في الجولة الأولى من دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.