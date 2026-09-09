تحوم الشكوك حول مشاركة حارس مرمى فريق الاتحاد بريدراج رايكوفيتش في مواجهة فريقه أمام الهلال (السبت) 10 أكتوبر القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساءً، على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، في «كلاسيكو» الجولة الثامنة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ يخضع الحارس الصربي حالياً لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي عقب إصابته بتمزق في عضلات جدار البطن من الجهة اليمنى، في مواجهة الكلاسيكو ضد النصر (السبت) الماضي، ضمن الجولة الخامسة بالدوري، إذ انتهى اللقاء بفوز العميد 2/1.
وسيواصل الحارس الاتحادي رايكوفيتش برنامجه التأهيلي خلال فترة توقف المنافسات المحلية بسبب أيام الفيفا، التي ستبدأ (الإثنين) 21 سبتمبر، وتستمر حتى 6 أكتوبر.
وسيغيب رايكوفيتش عن مباراتي الفريق الاتحادي أمام الفيصلي (الجمعة) الساعة 6:45 مساءً، على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية بالمجمعة، ضمن الجولة السابعة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ومواجهة الشمال القطري (الإثنين) القادم، الساعة 7:00 مساءً، على استاد البيت بمدينة الخور، في الجولة الأولى من دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.
There are doubts about the participation of Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic in his team's match against Al-Hilal on Saturday, October 10, at 9:00 PM, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the "Classico" of the eighth round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League. The Serbian goalkeeper is currently undergoing a treatment and rehabilitation program following an injury to the right side of his abdominal wall muscles, sustained during the Classico match against Al-Nassr last Saturday, in the fifth round of the league, which ended with Al-Ittihad winning 2-1.
Rajkovic will continue his rehabilitation program during the local competitions' break due to FIFA days, which will start on Monday, September 21, and last until October 6.
Rajkovic will miss Al-Ittihad's matches against Al-Faisaly on Friday at 6:45 PM, at the Majmaah Sports City Stadium in Majmaah, in the seventh round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League, and the match against Al-Shamal of Qatar next Monday at 7:00 PM, at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, in the first round of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.