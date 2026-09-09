There are doubts about the participation of Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic in his team's match against Al-Hilal on Saturday, October 10, at 9:00 PM, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the "Classico" of the eighth round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League. The Serbian goalkeeper is currently undergoing a treatment and rehabilitation program following an injury to the right side of his abdominal wall muscles, sustained during the Classico match against Al-Nassr last Saturday, in the fifth round of the league, which ended with Al-Ittihad winning 2-1.



Rajkovic will continue his rehabilitation program during the local competitions' break due to FIFA days, which will start on Monday, September 21, and last until October 6.



Rajkovic will miss Al-Ittihad's matches against Al-Faisaly on Friday at 6:45 PM, at the Majmaah Sports City Stadium in Majmaah, in the seventh round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League, and the match against Al-Shamal of Qatar next Monday at 7:00 PM, at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, in the first round of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.