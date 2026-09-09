“Okaz” learned that all the rumors about Al-Ahli Club's desire to sell the contract of its Brazilian player Matheus Gonçalves during the current period are untrue, confirming that the player remains part of the team, and there are no intentions to part ways with him.



According to sources, Gonçalves is still within Al-Ahli's plans, as the club is convinced of his technical abilities and young age, and he will continue his journey wearing the team's jersey in the upcoming phase.



Al-Ahli officially signed Gonçalves on September 1, 2025, coming from Brazilian Flamengo, with a contract that extends until the end of the 2026-2027 season, as his contract will expire on June 30, 2027.



The player has participated in 22 matches in the Roshen League so far, totaling 1,457 minutes, during which he scored two goals and assisted two, including 21 matches and 1,424 minutes in the 2025-2026 season.



The 21-year-old Brazilian winger is considered one of the young talents that Al-Ahli has contracted as part of its project to invest in promising talents, while information confirms the player's continuation and the untruth of the circulating news regarding his being offered for sale.