علمت «عكاظ» أن كل ما يتردد حول رغبة النادي الأهلي في بيع عقد لاعبه البرازيلي ماثيوس غونسالفيس خلال الفترة الحالية غير صحيح، مؤكدة أن اللاعب مستمر ضمن صفوف الفريق، ولا توجد توجهات للاستغناء عن خدماته.


وبحسب المصادر، فإن غونسالفيس لا يزال ضمن حسابات الأهلي، في ظل قناعة النادي بإمكاناته الفنية وصغر سنه، على أن يواصل مشواره بقميص الفريق خلال المرحلة القادمة.


وكان الأهلي قد تعاقد رسمياً مع غونسالفيس في الأول من سبتمبر 2025، قادماً من فلامينغو البرازيلي، بعقد يمتد حتى نهاية موسم 2026-2027، إذ ينتهي عقده في 30 يونيو 2027.


وشارك اللاعب في 22 مباراة بدوري روشن حتى الآن، بإجمالي 1,457 دقيقة، سجل خلالها هدفين وصنع هدفين، منها 21 مباراة و1,424 دقيقة في موسم 2025-2026.


ويبلغ الجناح البرازيلي من العمر 21 عاماً، ويُعد أحد العناصر الشابة التي تعاقد معها الأهلي ضمن مشروعه للاستثمار في المواهب الواعدة، فيما تؤكد المعلومات استمرار اللاعب وعدم صحة الأنباء المتداولة بشأن عرضه للبيع.