Sources close to the player Saud Abdulhamid, who plays for the French team Lens, confirmed that he is at risk of missing the Saudi national team's camp, which will start next week in Jeddah, in preparation for participating in the Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf 27), hosted by Jeddah from September 23 to October 6. This is due to an injury with swelling in the knee and his undergoing a treatment and rehabilitation program at Lens.



Right-back Saud Abdulhamid missed participation with his team, which suffered two consecutive losses against Strasbourg 1-2 and against Lorient 1-0 in the French league. The player will continue to be absent from participating with Lens in their first match of the UEFA Champions League against Czech team Slavia Prague tomorrow (Thursday) at 10:00 PM.



Saud Abdulhamid had opened the season perfectly, as he won the French Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain with a score of 1-0, and then crushed Auxerre 5-2 in the opening round of the French league, in a match where Saud scored the third goal for Lens.



