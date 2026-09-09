أكدت مصادر مقربة من اللاعب سعود عبدالحميد، المحترف في صفوف فريق لانس الفرنسي، أنه مهدد بالغياب عن معسكر المنتخب السعودي الذي سينطلق الأسبوع القادم بجدة، استعداداً للمشاركة في بطولة كأس الخليج العربي (خليجي 27)، التي تستضيفها جدة خلال الفترة من 23 سبتمبر الجاري إلى 6 أكتوبر القادم، وذلك بسبب الإصابة بتورم في الركبة وخضوعه لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي بنادي لانس.
وغاب الظهير الأيمن سعود عبدالحميد عن المشاركة مع فريقه الذي تعرض لخسارتين متتاليتين أمام ستراسبورغ 1-2، وضد لوريان بهدف مقابل لا شيء، ضمن الدوري الفرنسي. وسيتواصل غياب اللاعب عن المشاركة مع فريق لانس الفرنسي في مباراته الأولى بدوري أبطال أوروبا ضد سلافيا براغ التشيكي غدا (الخميس)، الساعة 10:00 مساء.
وكان سعود عبدالحميد قد افتتح الموسم بشكل مثالي، إذ توّج بلقب السوبر الفرنسي على حساب باريس سان جيرمان بنتيجة 1-0، ثم اكتسح أوكسير 5-2 في الجولة الافتتاحية من الدوري الفرنسي، في مباراة شهدت تسجيل سعود الهدف الثالث لفريق لانس.
Sources close to the player Saud Abdulhamid, who plays for the French team Lens, confirmed that he is at risk of missing the Saudi national team's camp, which will start next week in Jeddah, in preparation for participating in the Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf 27), hosted by Jeddah from September 23 to October 6. This is due to an injury with swelling in the knee and his undergoing a treatment and rehabilitation program at Lens.
Right-back Saud Abdulhamid missed participation with his team, which suffered two consecutive losses against Strasbourg 1-2 and against Lorient 1-0 in the French league. The player will continue to be absent from participating with Lens in their first match of the UEFA Champions League against Czech team Slavia Prague tomorrow (Thursday) at 10:00 PM.
Saud Abdulhamid had opened the season perfectly, as he won the French Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain with a score of 1-0, and then crushed Auxerre 5-2 in the opening round of the French league, in a match where Saud scored the third goal for Lens.