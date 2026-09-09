أكدت مصادر مقربة من اللاعب سعود عبدالحميد، المحترف في صفوف فريق لانس الفرنسي، أنه مهدد بالغياب عن معسكر المنتخب السعودي الذي سينطلق الأسبوع القادم بجدة، استعداداً للمشاركة في بطولة كأس الخليج العربي (خليجي 27)، التي تستضيفها جدة خلال الفترة من 23 سبتمبر الجاري إلى 6 أكتوبر القادم، وذلك بسبب الإصابة بتورم في الركبة وخضوعه لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي بنادي لانس.


وغاب الظهير الأيمن سعود عبدالحميد عن المشاركة مع فريقه الذي تعرض لخسارتين متتاليتين أمام ستراسبورغ 1-2، وضد لوريان بهدف مقابل لا شيء، ضمن الدوري الفرنسي. وسيتواصل غياب اللاعب عن المشاركة مع فريق لانس الفرنسي في مباراته الأولى بدوري أبطال أوروبا ضد سلافيا براغ التشيكي غدا (الخميس)، الساعة 10:00 مساء.


وكان سعود عبدالحميد قد افتتح الموسم بشكل مثالي، إذ توّج بلقب السوبر الفرنسي على حساب باريس سان جيرمان بنتيجة 1-0، ثم اكتسح أوكسير 5-2 في الجولة الافتتاحية من الدوري الفرنسي، في مباراة شهدت تسجيل سعود الهدف الثالث لفريق لانس.