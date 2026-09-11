The Insurance Authority clarified that the mandatory vehicle insurance policy does not require the driver to be the owner of the vehicle or for their name to be added to the insurance document, confirming that coverage extends to anyone driving the vehicle under the specified conditions.

Coverage Does Not Depend on the Driver's Name

The authority's clarification came in response to an inquiry from a follower on the "X" platform, who asked about the extent of insurance coverage for a driver whose name is not listed on the document.

The authority confirmed that mandatory insurance covers the driving of the vehicle by any person, regardless of their status or relationship to the vehicle owner, without the requirement of being added to the document.

18 Hijri Years and a Valid License

The authority indicated that coverage includes drivers who are 18 Hijri years or older, provided they hold a valid driver's license.

Thus, driving the vehicle by someone other than the owner does not prevent the insurance coverage from being valid simply because their details are not added to the document, as long as the specified conditions are met.