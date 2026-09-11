أوضحت هيئة التأمين أن وثيقة التأمين الإلزامي على المركبات لا تشترط أن يكون السائق مالك المركبة أو أن يكون اسمه مضافًا إلى وثيقة التأمين، مؤكدة أن التغطية تمتد إلى أي شخص يقود المركبة وفق الشروط المحددة.

التغطية لا تتوقف على اسم السائق

وجاء توضيح الهيئة ردًا على استفسار أحد المتابعين عبر منصة «X»، سأل فيه عن مدى شمول التأمين لسائق المركبة الذي لا يكون اسمه مدرجًا في الوثيقة.

وأكدت الهيئة أن التأمين الإلزامي يغطي قيادة المركبة لأي شخص، مهما كانت صفته أو صلته بمالك المركبة، دون اشتراط إضافته في الوثيقة.

18 سنة هجرية ورخصة سارية

وبيّنت الهيئة أن التغطية تشمل السائق الذي يبلغ 18 سنة هجرية فأكثر، بشرط أن يحمل رخصة قيادة سارية.

وبذلك، فإن قيادة المركبة من شخص آخر غير مالكها لا تمنع سريان التغطية التأمينية لمجرد عدم إضافة بياناته إلى الوثيقة، متى استوفى الشروط المحددة.