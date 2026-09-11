تفتح المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف «جدارات» أبوابها هذا الأسبوع على دفعة ضخمة من الفرص الوظيفية المخصصة للسعوديين، تتجاوز 6226 وظيفة تتوزع بين قطاع خاص ينبض بالحيوية وجهات شبه حكومية تقدم تخصصات نادرة من العيار الثقيل. وبينما يرتسم المشهد باكتساح واضح لثلاث مناطق كبرى تستحوذ على أكثر من أربعة أخماس الفرص، تبرز في المقابل تباينات صارخة ومثيرة للاهتمام في خريطة التوظيف بين مختلف مدن ومناطق المملكة، ما يعكس تنوعاً اقتصادياً فريداً يتدرج من قطاع المال والأعمال وصولاً إلى الجيولوجيا البحرية والزراعة والتعدين.

تتربع العاصمة الرياض على قمة الهرم الوظيفي بلا منازع بإجمالي 2544 وظيفة تمثل أكثر من 40 بالمئة من إجمالي فرص القطاع الخاص، متفرعةً في مجالات الإدارة، والمحاسبة، وتقنية المعلومات، والخدمات اللوجستية. وتلاحقها مكة المكرمة في المركز الثاني بـ 1666 وظيفة تلبي حاجات قطاعات السياحة والضيافة والخدمات، فيما تحل المنطقة الشرقية ثالثة بـ 799 وظيفة غلبت عليها صبغة الطاقة والصناعة والهندسة. وتجتمع هذه المناطق الثلاث لتستأثر بـ 5009 وظائف، تاركة البقية لتتوزع بنسب متفاوتة تشمل 298 وظيفة في تبوك الواعدة سياحياً، و329 في المدينة المنورة، و177 في الجوف، وصولاً إلى أرقام متفرقة في عسير وحائل وجازان ونجران والقصيم والباحة والحدود الشمالية.

على خط متوازٍ، خطفت الوظائف شبه الحكومية الأنظار بتقديمها فرصاً نوعية تستهدف أصحاب الكفاءات التخصصية العالية، إذ أتاحت هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية وظائف «جيولوجي بحري» في جدة لتنفيذ المسوحات الساحلية والعميقة، بينما طرح بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي فرص «مستشار مؤسسات مالية» في الرياض لإدارة العلاقات الائتمانية والتمويل التجاري. وتؤكد هذه المعطيات أن منصة جدارات لا تقدم مجرد أرقام عابرة، بل ترسم خريطة متكاملة لسوق عمل متسارع النمو، يشترط على الباحثين مواءمة مؤهلاتهم وتخصصاتهم بدقة مع الحاجات الفعلية لكل منطقة لاقتناص الفرصة الأنسب.