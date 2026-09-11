تفتح المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف «جدارات» أبوابها هذا الأسبوع على دفعة ضخمة من الفرص الوظيفية المخصصة للسعوديين، تتجاوز 6226 وظيفة تتوزع بين قطاع خاص ينبض بالحيوية وجهات شبه حكومية تقدم تخصصات نادرة من العيار الثقيل. وبينما يرتسم المشهد باكتساح واضح لثلاث مناطق كبرى تستحوذ على أكثر من أربعة أخماس الفرص، تبرز في المقابل تباينات صارخة ومثيرة للاهتمام في خريطة التوظيف بين مختلف مدن ومناطق المملكة، ما يعكس تنوعاً اقتصادياً فريداً يتدرج من قطاع المال والأعمال وصولاً إلى الجيولوجيا البحرية والزراعة والتعدين.
تتربع العاصمة الرياض على قمة الهرم الوظيفي بلا منازع بإجمالي 2544 وظيفة تمثل أكثر من 40 بالمئة من إجمالي فرص القطاع الخاص، متفرعةً في مجالات الإدارة، والمحاسبة، وتقنية المعلومات، والخدمات اللوجستية. وتلاحقها مكة المكرمة في المركز الثاني بـ 1666 وظيفة تلبي حاجات قطاعات السياحة والضيافة والخدمات، فيما تحل المنطقة الشرقية ثالثة بـ 799 وظيفة غلبت عليها صبغة الطاقة والصناعة والهندسة. وتجتمع هذه المناطق الثلاث لتستأثر بـ 5009 وظائف، تاركة البقية لتتوزع بنسب متفاوتة تشمل 298 وظيفة في تبوك الواعدة سياحياً، و329 في المدينة المنورة، و177 في الجوف، وصولاً إلى أرقام متفرقة في عسير وحائل وجازان ونجران والقصيم والباحة والحدود الشمالية.
على خط متوازٍ، خطفت الوظائف شبه الحكومية الأنظار بتقديمها فرصاً نوعية تستهدف أصحاب الكفاءات التخصصية العالية، إذ أتاحت هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية وظائف «جيولوجي بحري» في جدة لتنفيذ المسوحات الساحلية والعميقة، بينما طرح بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي فرص «مستشار مؤسسات مالية» في الرياض لإدارة العلاقات الائتمانية والتمويل التجاري. وتؤكد هذه المعطيات أن منصة جدارات لا تقدم مجرد أرقام عابرة، بل ترسم خريطة متكاملة لسوق عمل متسارع النمو، يشترط على الباحثين مواءمة مؤهلاتهم وتخصصاتهم بدقة مع الحاجات الفعلية لكل منطقة لاقتناص الفرصة الأنسب.
The unified national employment platform "Jadarāt" opens its doors this week to a massive batch of job opportunities designated for Saudis, exceeding 6,226 positions distributed across a vibrant private sector and semi-government entities offering rare and high-caliber specialties. While the scene is clearly dominated by three major regions that account for more than four-fifths of the opportunities, stark and interesting disparities emerge in the employment map among various cities and regions of the Kingdom, reflecting a unique economic diversity ranging from the finance and business sector to marine geology, agriculture, and mining.
The capital, Riyadh, sits at the top of the employment pyramid without contest, with a total of 2,544 jobs representing more than 40 percent of the total opportunities in the private sector, branching out into fields such as management, accounting, information technology, and logistics services. It is followed by Mecca in second place with 1,666 jobs catering to the needs of the tourism, hospitality, and services sectors, while the Eastern Province ranks third with 799 jobs predominantly characterized by energy, industry, and engineering. These three regions collectively account for 5,009 jobs, leaving the remainder to be distributed in varying proportions, including 298 jobs in the promising tourist city of Tabuk, 329 in Medina, 177 in Al-Jawf, and scattered numbers in Asir, Hail, Jazan, Najran, Al-Qassim, Al-Baha, and the Northern Borders.
In a parallel line, semi-government jobs have caught attention by offering quality opportunities targeting highly specialized competencies, as the Saudi Geological Survey has made available "Marine Geologist" positions in Jeddah to conduct coastal and deep surveys, while the Saudi Export-Import Bank has offered "Financial Institutions Consultant" opportunities in Riyadh to manage credit and commercial financing relationships. These data confirm that the Jadarāt platform does not merely provide transient numbers but rather outlines a comprehensive map of a rapidly growing labor market, requiring job seekers to precisely align their qualifications and specialties with the actual needs of each region to seize the most suitable opportunity.