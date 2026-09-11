The unified national employment platform "Jadarāt" opens its doors this week to a massive batch of job opportunities designated for Saudis, exceeding 6,226 positions distributed across a vibrant private sector and semi-government entities offering rare and high-caliber specialties. While the scene is clearly dominated by three major regions that account for more than four-fifths of the opportunities, stark and interesting disparities emerge in the employment map among various cities and regions of the Kingdom, reflecting a unique economic diversity ranging from the finance and business sector to marine geology, agriculture, and mining.

The capital, Riyadh, sits at the top of the employment pyramid without contest, with a total of 2,544 jobs representing more than 40 percent of the total opportunities in the private sector, branching out into fields such as management, accounting, information technology, and logistics services. It is followed by Mecca in second place with 1,666 jobs catering to the needs of the tourism, hospitality, and services sectors, while the Eastern Province ranks third with 799 jobs predominantly characterized by energy, industry, and engineering. These three regions collectively account for 5,009 jobs, leaving the remainder to be distributed in varying proportions, including 298 jobs in the promising tourist city of Tabuk, 329 in Medina, 177 in Al-Jawf, and scattered numbers in Asir, Hail, Jazan, Najran, Al-Qassim, Al-Baha, and the Northern Borders.

In a parallel line, semi-government jobs have caught attention by offering quality opportunities targeting highly specialized competencies, as the Saudi Geological Survey has made available "Marine Geologist" positions in Jeddah to conduct coastal and deep surveys, while the Saudi Export-Import Bank has offered "Financial Institutions Consultant" opportunities in Riyadh to manage credit and commercial financing relationships. These data confirm that the Jadarāt platform does not merely provide transient numbers but rather outlines a comprehensive map of a rapidly growing labor market, requiring job seekers to precisely align their qualifications and specialties with the actual needs of each region to seize the most suitable opportunity.