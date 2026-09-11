The United States has imposed a new package of sanctions on individuals and companies accused of supporting the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, in a move targeting financial and commercial networks that Washington claims are lifelines for Iran's allies in the region.



The U.S. Treasury Department stated that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted individuals and entities operating in Iraq, Lebanon, and other countries, accusing them of providing financial, logistical, or commercial support to networks linked to Hezbollah and the Hezbollah Brigades, or of helping to circumvent the sanctions imposed on Tehran.



The sanctions fall under the "economic exclusion operation" launched by the U.S. administration on August 24, aimed at tightening the noose on revenue sources that Washington claims Iran uses to fund its military activities, missile programs, cyberattacks, and support for allied armed groups.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott P. Benczkowski stated that the campaign targets those who continue to stand by Tehran, whether through funding activities deemed terrorist by Washington, money laundering, or assisting Iran in evading sanctions, pledging to sever these networks from the U.S. financial system and dismantle their channels.



In Iraq, the measures included several leaders and members of the Hezbollah Brigades, along with figures and companies linked to the purchase of military-use equipment and money transfers, while the sanctions targeted a currency exchange network in one country accused by the U.S. Treasury of transferring millions of dollars from Iraq to Iran. The measures also targeted financial networks in Lebanon that Washington claims helped transfer funds from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to Hezbollah.



Tightening the Financial Noose on Iran



The U.S. move was not limited to the new sanctions, as OFAC simultaneously announced a tightening of its policy regarding licenses related to Iran, making the majority of requests subject to rejection, with limited exceptions, including cases related to the protection of lives or environmental safety.



The Treasury Department states that this policy will remain in place until Iran changes what Washington describes as its behavior, with key issues for the U.S. administration including the Strait of Hormuz, attacks on U.S. forces and their partners in the Gulf, as well as Iran's nuclear and military programs.



In another indication of the tightening of sanctions enforcement, the U.S. Treasury announced that an individual agreed to pay approximately $1.43 million to settle a potential civil liability after being accused of providing services to an Iranian company and receiving returns linked to Iran through U.S. bank accounts.



These actions coincide with a broader campaign targeting Tehran's ability to obtain oil revenues and access the global financial system. Washington has intensified its measures in recent weeks against companies and networks linked to the Iranian energy, transportation, and banking sectors, in an attempt to pressure the funding sources relied upon by the Iranian government and its allies.