فرضت الولايات المتحدة حزمة جديدة من العقوبات على أفراد وشركات تتهمهم بمساندة حزب الله اللبناني وكتائب حزب الله العراقية، في خطوة تستهدف شبكات مالية وتجارية تقول واشنطن إنها تشكل شرايين تمويل لحلفاء إيران في المنطقة.


وقالت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية إن مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية «أوفاك» استهدف أفراداً وكيانات تنشط في العراق ولبنان ودول أخرى، متهمة إياهم بتقديم دعم مالي أو لوجستي أو تجاري لشبكات مرتبطة بحزب الله وكتائب حزب الله، أو بالمساعدة في الالتفاف على العقوبات المفروضة على طهران.


وتندرج العقوبات ضمن «عملية الإقصاء الاقتصادي» التي أطلقتها إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي في 24 أغسطس، بهدف تضييق الخناق على مصادر الإيرادات التي تقول واشنطن إن إيران تستخدمها لتمويل أنشطتها العسكرية وبرامجها الصاروخية والهجمات الإلكترونية ودعم الجماعات المسلحة الحليفة لها.


وقال وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت إن الحملة تستهدف من يواصلون الوقوف إلى جانب طهران، سواء عبر تمويل أنشطة تعتبرها واشنطن إرهابية، أو غسل الأموال، أو مساعدة إيران على تجاوز العقوبات، متعهداً بقطع هذه الشبكات عن النظام المالي الأمريكي وتفكيك قنواتها.


وفي العراق، شملت الإجراءات عدداً من قيادات وأعضاء كتائب حزب الله، إلى جانب شخصيات وشركات مرتبطة بعمليات شراء معدات ذات استخدامات عسكرية وتحويل الأموال، فيما طالت العقوبات شبكة صرافة في إحدى الدول تتهمها الخزانة الأمريكية بتحويل ملايين الدولارات من العراق إلى إيران. كما استهدفت الإجراءات شبكات مالية في لبنان تقول واشنطن إنها ساعدت في نقل أموال من الحرس الثوري الإيراني إلى حزب الله.


تشديد الخناق المالي على إيران


ولم تقتصر الخطوة الأمريكية على العقوبات الجديدة، إذ أعلن «أوفاك» في الوقت نفسه تشديد سياسته الخاصة بمنح التراخيص المرتبطة بإيران، بحيث أصبحت غالبية الطلبات عرضة للرفض، مع استثناءات محدودة، بينها الحالات التي تتعلق بحماية الأرواح أو السلامة البيئية.


وتقول وزارة الخزانة إن هذه السياسة ستظل قائمة إلى أن تغير إيران ما تصفه واشنطن بسلوكها، ومن بين الملفات التي تستند إليها الإدارة الأمريكية مضيق هرمز، والهجمات على القوات الأمريكية وشركائها في الخليج، فضلاً عن البرامج النووية والعسكرية الإيرانية.


وفي مؤشر آخر على تشديد تطبيق العقوبات، أعلنت الخزانة الأمريكية أن شخصاً وافق على دفع نحو 1.43 مليون دولار لتسوية مسؤولية مدنية محتملة، بعدما اتهم بتقديم خدمات لشركة إيرانية وتلقي عوائد مرتبطة بإيران عبر حسابات مصرفية أمريكية.


وتتزامن هذه الإجراءات مع حملة أوسع تستهدف قدرة طهران على الحصول على عائدات النفط والوصول إلى النظام المالي العالمي. وكانت واشنطن قد صعّدت خلال الأسابيع الماضية إجراءاتها ضد شركات وشبكات مرتبطة بقطاع الطاقة والنقل والمصارف الإيرانية، في محاولة للضغط على مصادر التمويل التي تعتمد عليها الحكومة الإيرانية وحلفاؤها.