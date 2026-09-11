تسعى الولايات المتحدة إلى حشد حلفائها في حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» لدعم حملة تستهدف «تفكيك» المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، في خطوة من شأنها زيادة التوتر بين واشنطن وعدد من حلفائها الأوروبيين، وسط خلافات متصاعدة حول سياسات إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب الخارجية.
وخلال اجتماع مغلق لسفراء الدول الـ32 الأعضاء في الناتو، عقد في بروكسل منتصف يوليو، طلب المبعوث الأمريكي لدى الحلف ماثيو ويتكر من الدول الأعضاء المساعدة في تفكيك المحكمة، وفق ثلاثة دبلوماسيين في الحلف تحدثوا لمجلة «بوليتيكو».
وحث ويتكر الحلفاء على الانسحاب من «نظام روما الأساسي»، الوثيقة المؤسسة للمحكمة، قائلاً في ختام مداخلته: «سنراقب عن كثب من يقف إلى جانب أمريكا».
وبالتزامن، وزعت البعثة الأمريكية لدى الناتو وثيقة على الوفود، أكدت فيها أن الولايات المتحدة «ستفكك بصورة منهجية قدرات المحكمة الجنائية الدولية»، وطالبت الدول الحليفة باتخاذ «خطوات فورية للانسحاب» منها، ووقف أي دعم مادي لها.
واشنطن تخشى ملاحقة مسؤولين
ويأتي الضغط الأمريكي وسط مخاوف في واشنطن من احتمال ملاحقة مسؤولين أمريكيين بتهم تتعلق بارتكاب «جرائم حرب»، وفي إطار حملة أوسع لإدارة ترمب ضد مؤسسات وقواعد دولية ترى أنها قد تقيد هامش تحرك الولايات المتحدة.
ويقود وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو الحملة ضد المحكمة، إذ اتهمها بـ«انتهاك سيادة» الولايات المتحدة، مؤكداً أن واشنطن ستظهر «المعنى الكامل للعزم الأمريكي» إذا حاولت المحكمة الانتقاص من سيادتها.
وتأسست المحكمة عام 2002 لمحاكمة المتهمين بارتكاب أخطر الجرائم الدولية، ومنها الإبادة الجماعية وجرائم الحرب والجرائم ضد الإنسانية. وفي عام 2020 فتحت تحقيقاً في مزاعم بارتكاب جنود أمريكيين جرائم حرب في أفغانستان.
باريس ولاهاي ترفضان الضغوط
وأثار التحرك الأمريكي انتقادات داخل الناتو، إذ وصف دبلوماسي تصريحات ويتكر بأنها «صادمة للغاية»، فيما اعتبرها آخر «مخيبة للآمال».
ودافعت فرنسا وهولندا عن المحكمة وأعلنتا رفضهما للمطلب الأمريكي، فيما أكدت باريس «دعم فرنسا الثابت للمحكمة الجنائية الدولية».
وفي الشهر الماضي، فرضت واشنطن عقوبات على مسؤولين بارزين في المحكمة، بينهم رئيستها اليابانية توموكو أكاني، كما هددت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية بفرض «تدقيق متزايد» على الدول التي لا ترفض ما وصفته بـ«السلطة الزائفة» للمحكمة.
«الناتو 3.0» يعيد رسم التحالف
وتأتي الحملة في وقت حساس للناتو، بعد خلافات بشأن الحرب على إيران وتهديدات ترمب المتعلقة بجرينلاند.
وتندرج الضغوط الأمريكية ضمن إعادة صياغة العلاقة مع الحلف تحت شعار «الناتو 3.0»، إذ تدفع واشنطن أوروبا وكندا إلى تحمل مسؤولية أكبر عن دفاعهما.
وفي المقابل، أكدت المحكمة الجنائية الدولية مواصلة عملها «بصورة محايدة ومستقلة»، مشددة على أنها ستظل «ثابتة وقادرة على الصمود» أمام محاولات عرقلة عملها.
The United States is seeking to rally its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to support a campaign aimed at "dismantling" the International Criminal Court, a move that could increase tensions between Washington and several of its European allies amid escalating disagreements over the foreign policies of President Donald Trump's administration.
During a closed meeting of the 32 ambassadors of NATO member countries held in Brussels in mid-July, U.S. envoy to the alliance Matthew Whitaker asked member states for help in dismantling the court, according to three diplomats in the alliance who spoke to Politico magazine.
Whitaker urged allies to withdraw from the "Rome Statute," the founding document of the court, stating at the end of his remarks: "We will closely monitor who stands with America."
Simultaneously, the U.S. mission to NATO distributed a document to the delegations, confirming that the United States "will systematically dismantle the capabilities of the International Criminal Court," and called on allied countries to take "immediate steps to withdraw" from it and to stop any material support for it.
Washington fears prosecution of officials
The U.S. pressure comes amid fears in Washington of the potential prosecution of American officials on charges related to committing "war crimes," as part of a broader campaign by the Trump administration against international institutions and rules that it sees as potentially limiting the United States' margin of maneuver.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading the campaign against the court, accusing it of "violating the sovereignty" of the United States, asserting that Washington will demonstrate "the full meaning of American resolve" if the court attempts to undermine its sovereignty.
The court was established in 2002 to prosecute those accused of committing the most serious international crimes, including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. In 2020, it opened an investigation into allegations of war crimes committed by American soldiers in Afghanistan.
Paris and The Hague reject the pressures
The U.S. move has drawn criticism within NATO, with one diplomat describing Whitaker's statements as "extremely shocking," while another considered them "disappointing."
France and the Netherlands defended the court and announced their rejection of the U.S. demand, with Paris affirming "France's steadfast support for the International Criminal Court."
Last month, Washington imposed sanctions on prominent officials of the court, including its Japanese president, Tomoko Akane, and the U.S. State Department threatened to impose "increased scrutiny" on countries that do not reject what it described as the court's "false authority."
"NATO 3.0" reshapes the alliance
The campaign comes at a sensitive time for NATO, following disagreements over the war on Iran and Trump's threats regarding Greenland.
The U.S. pressures fall within the context of reshaping the relationship with the alliance under the banner of "NATO 3.0," as Washington pushes Europe and Canada to take greater responsibility for their defense.
In contrast, the International Criminal Court affirmed its commitment to continue its work "in a neutral and independent manner," emphasizing that it will remain "steadfast and resilient" against attempts to obstruct its work.