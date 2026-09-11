تسعى الولايات المتحدة إلى حشد حلفائها في حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» لدعم حملة تستهدف «تفكيك» المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، في خطوة من شأنها زيادة التوتر بين واشنطن وعدد من حلفائها الأوروبيين، وسط خلافات متصاعدة حول سياسات إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب الخارجية.


وخلال اجتماع مغلق لسفراء الدول الـ32 الأعضاء في الناتو، عقد في بروكسل منتصف يوليو، طلب المبعوث الأمريكي لدى الحلف ماثيو ويتكر من الدول الأعضاء المساعدة في تفكيك المحكمة، وفق ثلاثة دبلوماسيين في الحلف تحدثوا لمجلة «بوليتيكو».


وحث ويتكر الحلفاء على الانسحاب من «نظام روما الأساسي»، الوثيقة المؤسسة للمحكمة، قائلاً في ختام مداخلته: «سنراقب عن كثب من يقف إلى جانب أمريكا».


وبالتزامن، وزعت البعثة الأمريكية لدى الناتو وثيقة على الوفود، أكدت فيها أن الولايات المتحدة «ستفكك بصورة منهجية قدرات المحكمة الجنائية الدولية»، وطالبت الدول الحليفة باتخاذ «خطوات فورية للانسحاب» منها، ووقف أي دعم مادي لها.


واشنطن تخشى ملاحقة مسؤولين


ويأتي الضغط الأمريكي وسط مخاوف في واشنطن من احتمال ملاحقة مسؤولين أمريكيين بتهم تتعلق بارتكاب «جرائم حرب»، وفي إطار حملة أوسع لإدارة ترمب ضد مؤسسات وقواعد دولية ترى أنها قد تقيد هامش تحرك الولايات المتحدة.


ويقود وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو الحملة ضد المحكمة، إذ اتهمها بـ«انتهاك سيادة» الولايات المتحدة، مؤكداً أن واشنطن ستظهر «المعنى الكامل للعزم الأمريكي» إذا حاولت المحكمة الانتقاص من سيادتها.


وتأسست المحكمة عام 2002 لمحاكمة المتهمين بارتكاب أخطر الجرائم الدولية، ومنها الإبادة الجماعية وجرائم الحرب والجرائم ضد الإنسانية. وفي عام 2020 فتحت تحقيقاً في مزاعم بارتكاب جنود أمريكيين جرائم حرب في أفغانستان.


باريس ولاهاي ترفضان الضغوط


وأثار التحرك الأمريكي انتقادات داخل الناتو، إذ وصف دبلوماسي تصريحات ويتكر بأنها «صادمة للغاية»، فيما اعتبرها آخر «مخيبة للآمال».


ودافعت فرنسا وهولندا عن المحكمة وأعلنتا رفضهما للمطلب الأمريكي، فيما أكدت باريس «دعم فرنسا الثابت للمحكمة الجنائية الدولية».


وفي الشهر الماضي، فرضت واشنطن عقوبات على مسؤولين بارزين في المحكمة، بينهم رئيستها اليابانية توموكو أكاني، كما هددت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية بفرض «تدقيق متزايد» على الدول التي لا ترفض ما وصفته بـ«السلطة الزائفة» للمحكمة.


«الناتو 3.0» يعيد رسم التحالف


وتأتي الحملة في وقت حساس للناتو، بعد خلافات بشأن الحرب على إيران وتهديدات ترمب المتعلقة بجرينلاند.


وتندرج الضغوط الأمريكية ضمن إعادة صياغة العلاقة مع الحلف تحت شعار «الناتو 3.0»، إذ تدفع واشنطن أوروبا وكندا إلى تحمل مسؤولية أكبر عن دفاعهما.


وفي المقابل، أكدت المحكمة الجنائية الدولية مواصلة عملها «بصورة محايدة ومستقلة»، مشددة على أنها ستظل «ثابتة وقادرة على الصمود» أمام محاولات عرقلة عملها.