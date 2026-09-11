The United States is seeking to rally its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to support a campaign aimed at "dismantling" the International Criminal Court, a move that could increase tensions between Washington and several of its European allies amid escalating disagreements over the foreign policies of President Donald Trump's administration.



During a closed meeting of the 32 ambassadors of NATO member countries held in Brussels in mid-July, U.S. envoy to the alliance Matthew Whitaker asked member states for help in dismantling the court, according to three diplomats in the alliance who spoke to Politico magazine.



Whitaker urged allies to withdraw from the "Rome Statute," the founding document of the court, stating at the end of his remarks: "We will closely monitor who stands with America."



Simultaneously, the U.S. mission to NATO distributed a document to the delegations, confirming that the United States "will systematically dismantle the capabilities of the International Criminal Court," and called on allied countries to take "immediate steps to withdraw" from it and to stop any material support for it.



Washington fears prosecution of officials



The U.S. pressure comes amid fears in Washington of the potential prosecution of American officials on charges related to committing "war crimes," as part of a broader campaign by the Trump administration against international institutions and rules that it sees as potentially limiting the United States' margin of maneuver.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading the campaign against the court, accusing it of "violating the sovereignty" of the United States, asserting that Washington will demonstrate "the full meaning of American resolve" if the court attempts to undermine its sovereignty.



The court was established in 2002 to prosecute those accused of committing the most serious international crimes, including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. In 2020, it opened an investigation into allegations of war crimes committed by American soldiers in Afghanistan.



Paris and The Hague reject the pressures



The U.S. move has drawn criticism within NATO, with one diplomat describing Whitaker's statements as "extremely shocking," while another considered them "disappointing."



France and the Netherlands defended the court and announced their rejection of the U.S. demand, with Paris affirming "France's steadfast support for the International Criminal Court."



Last month, Washington imposed sanctions on prominent officials of the court, including its Japanese president, Tomoko Akane, and the U.S. State Department threatened to impose "increased scrutiny" on countries that do not reject what it described as the court's "false authority."



"NATO 3.0" reshapes the alliance



The campaign comes at a sensitive time for NATO, following disagreements over the war on Iran and Trump's threats regarding Greenland.



The U.S. pressures fall within the context of reshaping the relationship with the alliance under the banner of "NATO 3.0," as Washington pushes Europe and Canada to take greater responsibility for their defense.



In contrast, the International Criminal Court affirmed its commitment to continue its work "in a neutral and independent manner," emphasizing that it will remain "steadfast and resilient" against attempts to obstruct its work.