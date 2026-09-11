The Yemeni government has warned the United Nations Security Council against continuing to treat the attacks by the terrorist Houthi militia as separate incidents, asserting that the restoration of the Yemeni state and the protection of regional security, maritime passages, and global trade represent a single challenge that requires a unified and clear international stance.



The Permanent Representative of Yemen to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdullah Al-Saadi, stated in a statement on behalf of the Republic of Yemen before the Security Council during the emergency session on the situation in the Middle East that the government will continue to fulfill its duty to protect its people, restore state institutions, and prevent the use of Yemeni territory to threaten brothers, neighbors, and international navigation.



He emphasized the necessity for the international community to move from containing the results of the threat to addressing its causes, and to send a clear message that missiles, drones, and attacks on countries and international passages will not lead to political gains and will not go unpunished, stressing that the commitment to peace should not turn into a reward for those who choose war.



Al-Saadi affirmed that Yemenis defending Bab al-Mandab, the coasts, and the territorial waters are simultaneously protecting a shared international security, freedom of navigation, and the stability of global trade, warning against the transformation of Bab al-Mandab into an extension of the threat equation in the Strait of Hormuz, or into a platform used by Iran and its proxies to bargain with the world over its security and economy.



He pointed out that the Houthi militia has exploited periods of calm to rebuild its military capabilities; after the April 2022 truce, it targeted oil export facilities, then moved on to targeting ships and international navigation, before returning to escalation within Yemen and attacking Saudi Arabia and threatening energy facilities and maritime passages.



The statement condemned in the strongest terms the renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi territory, including yesterday's attacks with ballistic missiles and drones towards the cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Jazan, reiterating Yemen's full solidarity with the Kingdom and its right to defend its security, sovereignty, and citizens in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.



It noted that Houthi escalation has expanded in Marib, Taiz, Al-Hudaydah, and the western coast, targeting civilians and displaced persons' camps, causing a new wave of displacement that included 6,145 families, or about 44,000 people.



He warned that the Houthis' attempts to advance towards the western coast and Bab al-Mandab reveal an effort to gain greater capacity to threaten one of the most important arteries of global trade, pointing out that the missiles and drones targeting Saudi Arabia and ships in the Red Sea originate from a single military structure outside state institutions and are militarily and technically supported by Iran.



The government called on the Security Council to condemn the Houthi escalation, implement an arms embargo and the prohibition of supplying technology and military expertise to the militia, support the Yemeni government in protecting its territories, coasts, ports, and territorial waters, hold accountable those involved in financing and arming these attacks, and reject any settlement that grants the Houthis political or economic gains in exchange for a temporary halt to the attacks.