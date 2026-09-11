حذرت الحكومة اليمنية، مجلس الأمن الدولي من استمرار التعامل مع هجمات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية باعتبارها حوادث منفصلة، مؤكدة أن استعادة الدولة اليمنية وحماية أمن المنطقة والممرات البحرية والتجارة العالمية تمثل تحدياً واحداً يتطلب موقفاً دولياً موحداً وواضحاً.


وقال مندوب اليمن الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة السفير عبدالله السعدي، في بيان الجمهورية اليمنية أمام مجلس الأمن خلال الجلسة الطارئة حول الحالة في الشرق الأوسط، إن الحكومة ستواصل أداء واجبها في حماية شعبها واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة، ومنع استخدام الأراضي اليمنية لتهديد الأشقاء والجيران والملاحة الدولية.


وشدد على ضرورة انتقال المجتمع الدولي من احتواء نتائج التهديد إلى معالجة أسبابه، وإيصال رسالة واضحة بأن الصواريخ والمسيّرات والاعتداء على الدول والممرات الدولية لن تكون طريقاً إلى مكاسب سياسية، ولن تمر دون عقاب، مؤكداً أن الحرص على السلام لا ينبغي أن يتحول إلى مكافأة لمن يختار الحرب.


أكد السعدي أن اليمنيين الذين يدافعون عن باب المندب والسواحل والمياه الإقليمية يحمون في الوقت ذاته أمنًا دوليًا مشتركًا وحرية الملاحة واستقرار التجارة العالمية، محذراً من تحول باب المندب إلى امتداد لمعادلة التهديد في مضيق هرمز، أو إلى منصة تستخدمها إيران ووكلاؤها لمساومة العالم على أمنه واقتصاده.


وأشار إلى أن مليشيا الحوثي استغلت فترات التهدئة لإعادة بناء قدراتها العسكرية؛ فبعد هدنة أبريل 2022 استهدفت منشآت تصدير النفط، ثم انتقلت إلى استهداف السفن والملاحة الدولية، قبل أن تعود إلى التصعيد داخل اليمن ومهاجمة السعودية وتهديد منشآت الطاقة والممرات البحرية.


وأدان البيان بأشد العبارات الهجمات الحوثية المتجددة على الأراضي السعودية، بما في ذلك هجمات أمس بالصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة باتجاه مدن خميس مشيط وأبها وجازان، مجدداً تضامن اليمن الكامل مع المملكة وحقها في الدفاع عن أمنها وسيادتها ومواطنيها وفق القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.


ولفت إلى أن التصعيد الحوثي توسع في مأرب وتعز والحديدة والساحل الغربي، مستهدفاً المدنيين ومخيمات النازحين، ومتسبباً في موجة نزوح جديدة شملت 6,145 أسرة، أي نحو 44 ألف شخص.


وحذر من أن محاولات الحوثيين التقدم باتجاه الساحل الغربي وباب المندب تكشف عن مسعى لامتلاك قدرة أكبر على تهديد أحد أهم شرايين التجارة العالمية، مشيراً إلى أن الصواريخ والمسيّرات التي تستهدف السعودية والسفن في البحر الأحمر تصدر عن بنية عسكرية واحدة خارجة عن مؤسسات الدولة ومدعومة عسكرياً وتقنياً من إيران.


ودعت الحكومة مجلس الأمن إلى إدانة التصعيد الحوثي، وتنفيذ حظر توريد الأسلحة والتكنولوجيا والخبرات العسكرية للمليشيا، ودعم الحكومة اليمنية في حماية أراضيها وسواحلها وموانئها ومياهها الإقليمية، ومحاسبة المتورطين في تمويل وتسليح هذه الاعتداءات، ورفض أي تسوية تمنح الحوثيين مكاسب سياسية أو اقتصادية مقابل وقف مؤقت للهجمات.