وبلغ متوسط سعر الديزل على مستوى الولايات المتحدة 6.0556 دولار للجالون، بينما اقترب السعر في كاليفورنيا من 8 دولارات للجالون، وفقاً لبيانات جمعية السيارات الأمريكية التي نقلتها وكالة «بلومبيرغ».

ويُستخدم الديزل على نطاق واسع في توليد الكهرباء والتدفئة والزراعة والنقل، كما يؤثر على أسعار الغذاء والشحن والبناء، مما يجعل ارتفاع تكلفته ينعكس تدريجياً على المستهلكين.


وتشكل الأسعار المرتفعة تحدياً سياسياً لحزب الجمهوري، قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي، خصوصاً في ولايات تعتمد أسر كثيرة فيها على وقود التدفئة، وأخرى ذات نشاط زراعي كثيف.