The average price of diesel across the United States reached $6.0556 per gallon, while the price in California approached $8 per gallon, according to data from the American Automobile Association reported by Bloomberg.

Diesel is widely used for electricity generation, heating, agriculture, and transportation, and it affects the prices of food, shipping, and construction, making the rise in its cost gradually reflected on consumers.



The high prices pose a political challenge for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections, especially in states where many families rely on heating fuel, as well as in others with intensive agricultural activity.