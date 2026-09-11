وبلغ متوسط سعر الديزل على مستوى الولايات المتحدة 6.0556 دولار للجالون، بينما اقترب السعر في كاليفورنيا من 8 دولارات للجالون، وفقاً لبيانات جمعية السيارات الأمريكية التي نقلتها وكالة «بلومبيرغ».
ويُستخدم الديزل على نطاق واسع في توليد الكهرباء والتدفئة والزراعة والنقل، كما يؤثر على أسعار الغذاء والشحن والبناء، مما يجعل ارتفاع تكلفته ينعكس تدريجياً على المستهلكين.
وتشكل الأسعار المرتفعة تحدياً سياسياً لحزب الجمهوري، قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي، خصوصاً في ولايات تعتمد أسر كثيرة فيها على وقود التدفئة، وأخرى ذات نشاط زراعي كثيف.
The average price of diesel across the United States reached $6.0556 per gallon, while the price in California approached $8 per gallon, according to data from the American Automobile Association reported by Bloomberg.
Diesel is widely used for electricity generation, heating, agriculture, and transportation, and it affects the prices of food, shipping, and construction, making the rise in its cost gradually reflected on consumers.
The high prices pose a political challenge for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections, especially in states where many families rely on heating fuel, as well as in others with intensive agricultural activity.