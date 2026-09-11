The International Energy Agency stated that the global supply of oil, as well as the demand for it, will decline more than previously expected this year because the lack of progress in finding a solution to the U.S.-Iranian war delays the return of flows from the Middle East to normal by 2027 and raises fuel prices.

On the domestic level in Iran, the prices of some types of gasoline have doubled this week to reach the equivalent of $0.04 per liter, making the cost of filling a fuel tank, after the cheaper subsidized rations have run out, $2 for small cars and $5 for trucks, a cost that is a heavy burden on Iranians, most of whom earn no more than $100 a month, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Such economic repercussions of the war and the U.S. blockade increase the suffering of Iranians, who are already facing a collapse in the value of their currency, rising unemployment rates, and increasing prices of all goods.



Fuel has run out at some stations due to the rush of drivers to refuel before the new prices take effect. These increases targeted vehicles that exceed their allocated fuel rations and came after Tehran's decision to reduce the monthly subsidized rations. Some drivers found themselves stranded due to their inability to obtain fuel, and taxi and truck drivers expressed their dissatisfaction with the deteriorating living conditions.

The Iranian government has been forced to cut subsidies as the costs of public welfare programs rise, while also striving to repair the damage to oil refineries during the war and facing difficulties in importing gasoline due to the maritime blockade imposed on it.