قالت وكالة الطاقة الدولية، إن المعروض العالمي من النفط وكذلك الطلب عليه سينخفضان أكثر من المتوقع سابقاً لهذا العام لأن عدم إحراز تقدم في إيجاد حل للحرب الأمريكية الإيرانية يؤخر عودة التدفقات من الشرق الأوسط لطبيعتها إلى عام 2027 ويرفع أسعار الوقود.
وعلى المستوى الداخلي لإيران تضاعفت هذا الأسبوع أسعار بعض أنواع البنزين لتصل إلى ما يعادل 0.04 دولار للتر الواحد، لتصل تكلفة ملء خزان الوقود، بعد نفاد الحصص المدعومة الأرخص سعراً، إلى دولارين للسيارات الصغيرة و5 دولارات للشاحنات، وهي تكلفة تشكل عبئاً ثقيلاً على الإيرانيين الذين لا يتجاوز دخل معظمهم 100 دولار شهرياً، حسبما تشير صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال».
وتزيد مثل هذه التداعيات الاقتصادية للحرب والحصار الأمريكي، من معاناة الإيرانيين، الذين يواجهون بالفعل انهياراً في قيمة العملة وتفاقماً في معدلات البطالة، وارتفاعاً في أسعار جميع السلع.
وقد نفد الوقود في بعض المحطات نتيجة تهافت السائقين على التزود به قبل بدء تطبيق الأسعار الجديدة. واستهدفت هذه الزيادات المركبات التي تتجاوز حصصها المقررة من الوقود، وجاءت في أعقاب قرار طهران بالفعل بتقليص الحصص الشهرية المدعومة. ووجد بعض السائقين أنفسهم عالقين لعدم تمكنهم من الحصول على الوقود، كما عبر سائقو سيارات الأجرة والشاحنات عن استيائهم من تدهور الظروف المعيشية.
واضطرت الحكومة الإيرانية إلى خفض الدعم، مع تزايد تكاليف برامج الرعاية العامة، كما تسعى جاهدة لإصلاح الأضرار التي لحقت بمصافي النفط خلال الحرب، وتواجه صعوبات في استيراد البنزين بسبب الحصار البحري المفروض عليها.
The International Energy Agency stated that the global supply of oil, as well as the demand for it, will decline more than previously expected this year because the lack of progress in finding a solution to the U.S.-Iranian war delays the return of flows from the Middle East to normal by 2027 and raises fuel prices.
On the domestic level in Iran, the prices of some types of gasoline have doubled this week to reach the equivalent of $0.04 per liter, making the cost of filling a fuel tank, after the cheaper subsidized rations have run out, $2 for small cars and $5 for trucks, a cost that is a heavy burden on Iranians, most of whom earn no more than $100 a month, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Such economic repercussions of the war and the U.S. blockade increase the suffering of Iranians, who are already facing a collapse in the value of their currency, rising unemployment rates, and increasing prices of all goods.
Fuel has run out at some stations due to the rush of drivers to refuel before the new prices take effect. These increases targeted vehicles that exceed their allocated fuel rations and came after Tehran's decision to reduce the monthly subsidized rations. Some drivers found themselves stranded due to their inability to obtain fuel, and taxi and truck drivers expressed their dissatisfaction with the deteriorating living conditions.
The Iranian government has been forced to cut subsidies as the costs of public welfare programs rise, while also striving to repair the damage to oil refineries during the war and facing difficulties in importing gasoline due to the maritime blockade imposed on it.