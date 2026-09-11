كشف مصدر باكستاني اليوم (الجمعة) عن اتصالات جارية بين إيران وإسلام أباد من أجل استئناف الدبلوماسية وخفض التصعيد على جميع الجبهات.

قال مسؤول أمني باكستاني لوكالة «رويترز»، إن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي وقائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير ناقشا سبل استئناف الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد في الصراع بين إيران والولايات المتحدة على جميع الجبهات، موضحاً أن عراقجي ومنير تحدثا هاتفياً (الخميس)، وتركز النقاش على الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران.


من جهة أخرى، كشفت اتصالات مباشرة أجراها نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس مع قادة عسكريين أمريكيين في الشرق الأوسط وأوروبا وآسيا، عن مخاوف متزايدة داخل المؤسسة العسكرية الأمريكية من كلفة الحرب مع إيران واستنزاف مخزونات الأسلحة الدفاعية، خصوصاً صواريخ «باتريوت»، وسط تقييمات بأن طهران مستعدة لتحمل أضرار كبيرة في معركتها من أجل البقاء.


وبحسب صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، طلب فانس خلال اتصالاته تقديرات ميدانية مباشرة وغير منقحة بشأن مسار الحرب وأهدافها والخسائر المحتملة، إلى جانب قدرة إيران على الصمود وما قد تقدم عليه في مضيق هرمز، وتأثير نقل الأسلحة والذخائر إلى الشرق الأوسط على قدرة الولايات المتحدة على ردع الصين وروسيا وكوريا الشمالية.


وأبلغ القادة العسكريون فانس بأن مخزونات صواريخ «باتريوت» الاعتراضية تراجعت إلى مستويات مقلقة، إذ انخفض مخزون أحد مسارح العمليات إلى أقل من 100 صاروخ، فيما استنزفت الحرب مخزونات صواريخ «أتاكمس» والصواريخ التي كان مقرراً أن تحل محلها، وبلغت مخزونات بعض الذخائر الحيوية أدنى مستوياتها على الإطلاق.


وأظهرت التقييمات التي تلقاها نائب الرئيس أن إيران قادرة على تحمل قدر كبير من الأضرار، في مقابل محدودية الأسلحة الدفاعية المتاحة للقوات الأمريكية لصد الضربات الإيرانية أو التعامل مع تهديدات محتملة في مناطق أخرى، ما أثار لدى فانس مخاوف عميقة بشأن الإستراتيجية العامة للحرب وآفاق نجاحها.


ونقل فانس هذه الخلاصات إلى الرئيس دونالد ترمب ودائرته المقربة، فيما كان رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال دان كين يطلع الرئيس على الضغوط التي تواجه مخزونات الأسلحة وقدرة القوات الإيرانية على الصمود.


وتشير «نيويورك تايمز» إلى أن الحرب استمرت أطول بكثير من الأسابيع الستة التي خطط لها البنتاغون في البداية، بينما لم يعد كبار مستشاري البيت الأبيض يملكون تصوراً واضحاً عن مدى تأثير الضربات في حسابات طهران.


وفي موازاة ذلك، كثف فانس اتصالاته العسكرية والاستخباراتية، وتلقى تقارير يومية بشأن مضيق هرمز وتفاصيل العمليات والضربات الأمريكية، في وقت يواصل فيه البيت الأبيض البحث عن مسار دبلوماسي لإنهاء الصراع.