A Pakistani source revealed today (Friday) that communications are ongoing between Iran and Islamabad to resume diplomacy and de-escalate tensions on all fronts.

A Pakistani security official told Reuters that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir discussed ways to resume diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating the conflict between Iran and the United States on all fronts, noting that Araghchi and Munir spoke by phone (Thursday), with the discussion focusing on the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.



On another note, direct communications made by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance with military leaders in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia revealed growing concerns within the U.S. military establishment about the cost of war with Iran and the depletion of defensive weapon stockpiles, particularly Patriot missiles, amid assessments that Tehran is prepared to endure significant damage in its struggle for survival.



According to The New York Times, Vance requested during his communications unfiltered, direct battlefield estimates regarding the course of the war, its objectives, potential losses, as well as Iran's ability to withstand pressure and what it might do in the Strait of Hormuz, and the impact of transferring weapons and munitions to the Middle East on the U.S. ability to deter China, Russia, and North Korea.



Military leaders informed Vance that stockpiles of intercepting Patriot missiles have fallen to concerning levels, with one operational theater's inventory dropping to fewer than 100 missiles, while the war has depleted stockpiles of ATACMS missiles and the missiles intended to replace them, with some critical munitions reaching their lowest levels ever.



Assessments received by the Vice President indicated that Iran is capable of sustaining a significant amount of damage, in contrast to the limited defensive weapons available to U.S. forces to counter Iranian strikes or deal with potential threats in other areas, raising deep concerns for Vance regarding the overall war strategy and its prospects for success.



Vance conveyed these conclusions to President Donald Trump and his inner circle, while Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley briefed the president on the pressures facing weapon stockpiles and the resilience of Iranian forces.



The New York Times notes that the war has lasted much longer than the six weeks initially planned by the Pentagon, while senior White House advisors no longer have a clear understanding of how strikes are affecting Tehran's calculations.



Meanwhile, Vance intensified his military and intelligence communications, receiving daily reports on the Strait of Hormuz and details of U.S. operations and strikes, as the White House continues to seek a diplomatic path to end the conflict.