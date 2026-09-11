أعلنت السلطات الصحية الأسترالية تفشي مرض الدفتيريا في عدد من مناطق ولاية غرب أستراليا.

وأوضحت وزارة الصحة الأسترالية في بيان أن معظم الحالات تتركز في مناطق كيمبرلي وبيلبارا وغولد فيلدز وميد ويست، مع تسجيل حالات حديثة في مدينة بيرث، مشيرة إلى أن معظم الحالات المسجلة في التفشي الحالي كانت بين الأطفال والشباب، مع تسجيل أعداد أقل بين الفئات العمرية الأكبر.

وأفادت بأن مستوى الخطر على عموم سكان الولاية لا يزال منخفضاً، فيما تتركز الإصابات بصورة رئيسة بين السكان الأصليين، مؤكدة أن التطعيم يمثل الوسيلة الأكثر فاعلية للوقاية من الإصابة الشديدة بالمرض.

ودعت الأشخاص الذين تظهر عليهم أعراض، خصوصاً التهاب الحلق أو الجروح الجلدية غير الملتئمة، إلى مراجعة الطبيب في أقرب وقت، مع طلب الرعاية العاجلة عند صعوبة التنفس أو البلع.