The Australian health authorities have announced an outbreak of diphtheria in several areas of Western Australia.

The Australian Department of Health stated in a statement that most cases are concentrated in the Kimberley, Pilbara, Goldfields, and Mid West regions, with recent cases recorded in the city of Perth. It noted that most of the cases reported in the current outbreak were among children and young people, with fewer cases recorded among older age groups.

It reported that the level of risk to the general population of the state remains low, while infections are primarily concentrated among Indigenous populations, emphasizing that vaccination is the most effective means of preventing severe illness from the disease.

It urged individuals showing symptoms, particularly sore throat or non-healing skin wounds, to see a doctor as soon as possible, and to seek urgent care if experiencing difficulty breathing or swallowing.