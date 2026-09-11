The Al-Qadisiyah team drew with their counterpart Al-Ettifaq with a score of 3-3 in the match that brought them together today at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the seventh round of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen League".



Al-Qadisiyah opened the scoring in the 12th minute through their player Julian Quinones, and Matteo Retegui added the second goal in the 15th minute, before Mohammed Hamad Al-Qahtani scored the third goal in the 82nd minute.



On the other hand, Al-Ettifaq's goals were scored by Birsant Celina in the 26th minute, Alvaro Medran in the 64th minute, and Jordan Larson in the 85th minute.



With this result, Al-Qadisiyah raised their points to 16, while Al-Ettifaq increased their points to 11.