تعادل فريق القادسية مع نظيره الاتفاق بنتيجة 3-3، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


وافتتح القادسية التسجيل في الدقيقة 12 عن طريق لاعبه خوليان كينيونيس، وأضاف ماتيو ريتيغي الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 15، قبل أن يسجل محمد حمد القحطاني الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 82.


في المقابل، سجل للاتفاق بيرسانت سيلينا في الدقيقة 26، وألفارو ميدران في الدقيقة 64، وجوردان لارسون في الدقيقة 85.


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع القادسية رصيده إلى 16 نقطة، فيما رفع الاتفاق رصيده إلى 11 نقطة.