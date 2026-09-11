تعادل فريق القادسية مع نظيره الاتفاق بنتيجة 3-3، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».
وافتتح القادسية التسجيل في الدقيقة 12 عن طريق لاعبه خوليان كينيونيس، وأضاف ماتيو ريتيغي الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 15، قبل أن يسجل محمد حمد القحطاني الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 82.
في المقابل، سجل للاتفاق بيرسانت سيلينا في الدقيقة 26، وألفارو ميدران في الدقيقة 64، وجوردان لارسون في الدقيقة 85.
وبهذه النتيجة، رفع القادسية رصيده إلى 16 نقطة، فيما رفع الاتفاق رصيده إلى 11 نقطة.
The Al-Qadisiyah team drew with their counterpart Al-Ettifaq with a score of 3-3 in the match that brought them together today at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the seventh round of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen League".
Al-Qadisiyah opened the scoring in the 12th minute through their player Julian Quinones, and Matteo Retegui added the second goal in the 15th minute, before Mohammed Hamad Al-Qahtani scored the third goal in the 82nd minute.
On the other hand, Al-Ettifaq's goals were scored by Birsant Celina in the 26th minute, Alvaro Medran in the 64th minute, and Jordan Larson in the 85th minute.
With this result, Al-Qadisiyah raised their points to 16, while Al-Ettifaq increased their points to 11.