أعلن نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي، اليوم (الجمعة)، تمديد عقد نجمه البرتغالي بيدرو نيتو، في إطار خطته للحفاظ على القوام الأساسي للفريق.
عقد حتى 2032
وقال النادي اللندني في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي، إن بيدرو نيتو مدد عقده مع تشيلسي حتى عام 2032.
«لحظة لا تصدق»
من جانبه، قال بيدرو نيتو، عقب تمديد عقده: «إنها لحظة لا تصدق، منذ انضمامي إلى تشيلسي، شعرت دائماً بأن الناس هنا ساعدوني كثيراً، وأشعر وكأنني في بيتي، وأريد تحقيق المزيد من الإنجازات هنا».
وأضاف الجناح الأيمن البرتغالي: «لقد حظيت بلحظات رائعة هنا، سواء على مستوى المجموعة أو على المستوى الفردي، وأرغب الآن في عيش المزيد من هذه اللحظات، أنا متحمس للغاية لأنني أعتقد أننا نستطيع تحقيق الكثير من الإنجازات معاً».
أرقام لافتة
ومنذ انضمامه إلى تشيلسي في 2024 قادماً من وولفرهامبتون، شارك بيدرو نيتو في 108 مباريات في مختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 40 هدفاً وصنع مثلها.
The English club Chelsea announced today (Friday) the extension of its Portuguese star Pedro Neto's contract as part of its plan to maintain the core structure of the team.
Contract until 2032
The London club stated in a statement on its official website that Pedro Neto has extended his contract with Chelsea until 2032.
“An unbelievable moment”
For his part, Pedro Neto said after extending his contract: “It’s an unbelievable moment. Since I joined Chelsea, I have always felt that the people here have helped me a lot, and I feel like I’m at home, and I want to achieve more successes here.”
The Portuguese right winger added: “I have had great moments here, both collectively and individually, and now I want to live more of these moments. I am very excited because I believe we can achieve a lot together.”
Impressive numbers
Since joining Chelsea in 2024 from Wolverhampton, Pedro Neto has participated in 108 matches across various competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing an equal number of assists.