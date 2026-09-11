The English club Chelsea announced today (Friday) the extension of its Portuguese star Pedro Neto's contract as part of its plan to maintain the core structure of the team.

Contract until 2032

The London club stated in a statement on its official website that Pedro Neto has extended his contract with Chelsea until 2032.

“An unbelievable moment”

For his part, Pedro Neto said after extending his contract: “It’s an unbelievable moment. Since I joined Chelsea, I have always felt that the people here have helped me a lot, and I feel like I’m at home, and I want to achieve more successes here.”

The Portuguese right winger added: “I have had great moments here, both collectively and individually, and now I want to live more of these moments. I am very excited because I believe we can achieve a lot together.”

Impressive numbers

Since joining Chelsea in 2024 from Wolverhampton, Pedro Neto has participated in 108 matches across various competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing an equal number of assists.