أعلن نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي، اليوم (الجمعة)، تمديد عقد نجمه البرتغالي بيدرو نيتو، في إطار خطته للحفاظ على القوام الأساسي للفريق.

عقد حتى 2032

وقال النادي اللندني في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي، إن بيدرو نيتو مدد عقده مع تشيلسي حتى عام 2032.

«لحظة لا تصدق»

من جانبه، قال بيدرو نيتو، عقب تمديد عقده: «إنها لحظة لا تصدق، منذ انضمامي إلى تشيلسي، شعرت دائماً بأن الناس هنا ساعدوني كثيراً، وأشعر وكأنني في بيتي، وأريد تحقيق المزيد من الإنجازات هنا».

وأضاف الجناح الأيمن البرتغالي: «لقد حظيت بلحظات رائعة هنا، سواء على مستوى المجموعة أو على المستوى الفردي، وأرغب الآن في عيش المزيد من هذه اللحظات، أنا متحمس للغاية لأنني أعتقد أننا نستطيع تحقيق الكثير من الإنجازات معاً».

أرقام لافتة

ومنذ انضمامه إلى تشيلسي في 2024 قادماً من وولفرهامبتون، شارك بيدرو نيتو في 108 مباريات في مختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 40 هدفاً وصنع مثلها.