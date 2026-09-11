A responsible source in the Ministry of Energy stated that the East-West pipeline in the regions of (Riyadh and Medina) was subjected to several attacks on the morning of Thursday, September 10, 2026. The pipeline was temporarily shut down, resulting in some injuries, and healthcare was provided to the injured.

The source clarified that emergency teams and specialized technical teams began their work immediately after the attacks occurred, taking the necessary measures to secure the pipeline and verify its safety, in accordance with approved safety procedures and emergency plans, in coordination with the relevant authorities. Any updates will be announced in due course.