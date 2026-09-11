In the corridors of football, shirts are sold and deals are made, but for an Arab national team shirt to be sold at the largest football event on the planet in exchange for a bag full of money, that is a dark corner no one expected to be revealed so quickly and dramatically!

But a secret deal under the table, urgent investigations, and then a sudden escape through the "retirement gate"… this is what the Tunisian national team experienced in the aftermath of its recent World Cup participation in 2026.

The uproar from Tunisia's dramatic exit from the group stage with three heavy defeats against Sweden, Japan, and the Netherlands had barely quieted down when shocking media reports detonated the bombshell regarding an official investigation into serious bribery suspicions within the Tunisian Football Federation.

The protagonist in this scandal is the midfielder of the German club Union Berlin, Rani Khedira (32 years old), and the brother of former German national team star and Real Madrid player Sami Khedira.

Shocking data indicates a scenario that began in the early months of 2026, where Khedira received an offer from federation officials to secure his place in the final squad going to the World Cup, in exchange for a huge sum estimated in the hundreds of millions of dinars. Indeed, the player's name was included, and he flew to achieve his dream of appearing in the World Cup, in a participation described by the Tunisian sports community as "catastrophic."

But the biggest shock that raised suspicions and turned them into a tangible reality was the abrupt message Rani Khedira sent to the Tunisian federation officials, delivering a knockout blow by announcing the immediate end of his international career.

A career that lasted less than 4 months, during which he played 6 quick matches (including 3 incomplete matches in the World Cup), leading the Tunisian public to ask the resounding question: Was retirement a quick way to exit the scene and evade investigation before criminal cases could reach the parties involved in the deal?

The Tunisian judicial authorities did not wait long, as the federation decided to open a criminal case against anyone revealed by the investigations. The first steps of the investigation began with listening to a sports analyst who was the first to publicly raise the bribery issue, in preparation for summoning the involved official.

Between the quick retirement and the opening of corruption files, the Arab sports community stands shocked before the biggest question mark: Has participation in the World Cup become something that can be bought with money, and what names will fall in this thorny file in the coming days?