في أروقة كرة القدم، تُباع القمصان وتُبرم الصفقات، لكن أن يُباع قميص منتخب عربي في أكبر محفل كروي على وجه الأرض مقابل حقيبة ملؤها المالK فتلك زاوية مظلمة لم يتوقع أحد أن تنكشف بهذه السرعة والدراماتيكية!

لكن صفقة سرية تحت الطاولة، وتحقيقات عاجلة، ثم هروب مفاجئ عبر «بوابة الاعتزال».. هذا ما شهدته كواليس المنتخب التونسي في أعقاب مشاركته المونديالية الأخيرة لعام 2026.

لم تكد تهدأ عاصفة الخروج المدوي لمنتخب تونس من دور المجموعات بثلاث هزائم ثقيلة أمام السويد واليابان وهولندا، حتى فجرت تقارير صحفية صادمة القنبلة الصادمة، حول تحقيق رسمي في شبهة ارتشاء خطيرة داخل الاتحاد التونسي لكرة القدم.

والبطل في هذه الفضيحة، لاعب خط وسط نادي يونيون برلين الألماني، راني خضيرة (32 عاماً)، وشقيق نجم المنتخب الألماني وريال مدريد السابق سامي خضيرة.

تشير المعطيات الصادمة إلى سيناريو بدأ في الأشهر الأولى من عام 2026، حيث تلقى خضيرة عرضاً من مسؤولي الاتحاد لضمان مقعده في القائمة النهائية الذاهبة إلى المونديال، مقابل دفع مبلغ مالي ضخم يقدر بمئات الملايين من الدنانير. وبالفعل، أدرج اسم اللاعب، وطار ليحقق حلمه بالظهور المونديالي، في مشاركة وصفها الشارع الرياضي التونسي بـ«الكارثية».

لكن الصدمة الأكبر التي أثارت الشكوك وحولت الشبهات إلى واقع ملموس، هي الرسالة الخاطفة التي وجهها راني خضيرة لمسؤولي الاتحاد التونسي، موجهاً ضربة قاضية أعلن فيها نهاية مسيرته الدولية فوراً.

مسيرة استمرت أقل من 4 أشهر فقط، وخاض خلالها 6 مباريات سريعة (من بينها 3 مباريات غير مكتملة في المونديال)، ليطرح الشارع التونسي السؤال المدوي: هل كان الاعتزال وسيلة سريعة للخروج من المشهد والتهرب من التحقيق قبل أن تطال القضايا الجزائية أطراف الصفقة؟

ولم تنتظر الجهات القضائية التونسية طويلاً، حيث قرر الاتحاد فتح قضية جزائية ضد كل من ستكشف عنه الأبحاث. وبدأت أولى خطوات التحقيق بالاستماع إلى أحد المحللين الرياضيين الذي كان أول من أثار ملف الرشوة علناً، تمهيداً لاستدعاء المسؤول المتورط.

وبين الاعتزال السريع وفتح ملفات الفساد، يقف الشارع الرياضي العربي مصدوماً أمام أكبر علامة استفهام: هل أصبحت المشاركة في المونديال تُشترى بالمال، وما هي الأسماء التي ستسقط في هذا الملف الشائك خلال الأيام القادمة؟