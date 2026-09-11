قبل نحو ثلاثة أعوام من هجمات 11 سبتمبر، كانت تقارير استخباراتية أمريكية تتحدث عن احتمال استخدام «طائرة محملة بالمتفجرات» لضرب مدينة أمريكية، ضمن معلومات رصدت نيات تنظيم القاعدة وزعيمه أسامة بن لادن استهداف الولايات المتحدة على أراضيها.

قبل 11 سبتمبر بـ 3 أعوام.. وثائق «CIA» تكشف نيات بن لادن

وكشفت وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية (CIA)، بالتزامن مع الذكرى الـ25 للهجمات، رفع السرية عن 71 وثيقة من «موجز الرئيس اليومي»، تغطي الفترة من 13 فبراير 1998 حتى 12 سبتمبر 2001، وتكشف تطور متابعة الاستخبارات الأمريكية تحركات القاعدة ومخططاتها.

طائرة محملة بالمتفجرات

ومن أبرز الوثائق مذكرة مؤرخة في 10 سبتمبر 1998 بعنوان «موقع بن لادن ونياته»، أُعدت لمسؤولين كبار في إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي آنذاك بيل كلينتون.

وأشارت المذكرة إلى أن بن لادن كان يفضل استهداف الولايات المتحدة على أراضيها، وتحديداً واشنطن، كما تضمنت معلومات عن احتمال استخدام الجماعة طائرة محملة بالمتفجرات للوصول إلى مدينة أمريكية.

ولم تحدد المذكرة موعداً أو مكاناً لهجوم محتمل، لكنها رصدت أيضاً تحركات داخل منشآت دبلوماسية أمريكية، مع اشتباه محللي الاستخبارات في ارتباط بعضها بمحاولات استطلاع وتقييم تلك المواقع.

مخططات في دول عربية

وكشفت الوثائق رصد تحركات بن لادن بين مناطق في شرق أفغانستان وغربها، مشيرةً إلى تركيز حلفائه على مواقع سبق استطلاعها ويمكن لعناصرهم التحرك فيها بحرية نسبية، حيث تكون الإجراءات الأمنية في المنشآت الأمريكية أقل تشدداً.

كما ذكر أحد التقارير أن بن لادن كان يخطط لشن هجمات في أوغندا ومصر واليمن ولبنان، إلى جانب دول أخرى.

قبل 11 سبتمبر بـ 3 أعوام.. وثائق «CIA» تكشف نيات بن لادن

تحذيرات سبقت الهجمات

ولم يقتصر الأمر على تقرير 1998، إذ تضمنت الوثائق تحذيرات متكررة من رغبة القاعدة في مهاجمة الولايات المتحدة. ففي يوليو 1998، أشار تقرير قُدم إلى كلينتون إلى أن طموحات التنظيم لتنفيذ هجوم داخل أمريكا تبدو «معقولة» في ضوء تصريحات بن لادن.

وفي أغسطس 1999، ناقشت وثيقة احتمال استخدام تعدد الأهداف المتداولة في التقارير لتضليل الاستخبارات الأمريكية، فيما أشارت وثيقة مؤرخة في 24 يوليو 2001 إلى تأجيل «عملية إرهابية متوقعة وشيكة برعاية بن لادن»، مع استمرار الاستعداد لهجمات أخرى.

أما آخر تقرير نشرته الوكالة قبل هجمات 11 سبتمبر، المؤرخ في 28 أغسطس 2001، فلم يتضمن إشارة إلى هجوم محتمل داخل الولايات المتحدة أو استخدام الطائرات، وركز بدلاً من ذلك على احتمالات الاغتيال والخطف والهجمات بالصواريخ وقذائف الهاون والأسلحة بعيدة المدى، إضافةً إلى هجمات كيميائية أو بيولوجية بدائية.

قبل 11 سبتمبر بـ 3 أعوام.. وثائق «CIA» تكشف نيات بن لادن

الساعات الأولى بعد 11 سبتمبر

وشملت الوثائق تقريراً أُعد في الرابعة صباحاً من 12 سبتمبر 2001 للرئيس الأمريكي آنذاك جورج بوش، تضمن أحدث المعلومات المتاحة بشأن تداعيات الهجمات وتحركات بن لادن.

ونقل التقرير عن مصدر في أفغانستان أن بن لادن غادر قندهار قبل الهجمات متجهاً إلى كابول تحسباً لعملية محتملة، فيما أفاد مصدر آخر بأن الهجمات كانت «ثمرة عامين من التخطيط».

وعقب هجمات 11 سبتمبر، شهدت منظومة الأمن القومي والاستخبارات الأمريكية إعادة تنظيم واسعة، شملت إنشاء وزارة الأمن الداخلي عام 2002، ثم مكتب مدير الاستخبارات الوطنية عام 2004، لتعزيز التنسيق وتبادل المعلومات.